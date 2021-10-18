“My partner is much more into new things than I am,” said Mixter, director of operations and strategy for a think tank. “I loved the charm of a bungalow, but I kept thinking about the upkeep and the repairs. It was more than I wanted to bite off.”
At City Homes Eckington, in Northeast Washington’s Eckington neighborhood, the couple found a pleasing blend of new construction, urban neighborhood romance and, most importantly, a feeling of spaciousness, both mental and physical.
“I wasn’t against buying a condo,” Mixter said. “I just wanted it to feel like we were buying a home.”
They chose a two-story residence in the City Homes community of 45 townhouse-style condos, which opened for sales in September. About 30 percent of the units have been sold, and owners are expected to begin moving in over the next few weeks.
City Homes is one of three residential communities in the Quincy Lane mixed-use development, along with the condos at 1625 Eckington and the Judd & Weiler rental apartments.
When complete, Quincy Lane will have a variety of shops and restaurants connected by a pedestrian-friendly cobblestone street. Businesses open there now are Union Kitchen, a commercial kitchen, and Brooklyn Boulders, an indoor rock-climbing gym.
City Homes units have mostly two- and three-bedroom configurations in three floor plans. (One of the units is a one-bedroom.) Most units have two floors; the penthouses have three. Each unit has at least one private outdoor space.
Interiors were designed by the firm Cecconi Simone, and the building’s corridors feature three seven-piece collections — by painter Steven Cushner and multimedia artists Teal Price and Julie Wolfe.
Grosvenor Group is the City Homes developer. KTGY did the architecture, and McWilliams Ballard is doing sales and marketing.
Mixter’s unit, which she hopes to move into this fall, has a walkout patio and plenty of storage space. “We love that it’s two-story and lives like a home,” Mixter said. “The appliances are beautiful. I love gas cooking, so the gas range was a big plus.”
Mixter added: “We have been stuck in an apartment without even a small balcony, so we appreciate the designated outdoor space. There’s plenty of interaction with the urban environment around you.”
Another homeowner, Michael Moore, a real estate broker with Compass, said he learned about City Homes from a sales presentation on Zoom. “I went to look at the model on a Saturday, and through the weekend, I kept thinking, ‘I really like them,’” he said.
He liked the two walk-in closets in the primary bedroom and the one in the guest bedroom. The construction was solid, Moore said, and the outdoor space inviting. “It checked all the boxes for me,” he said. “As a real estate agent, I’ve seen a lot. I asked to come back a second time, with a different set of eyes, looking at it for my personal use. I’m very picky about quality, and I found it excellent in 95 percent of the categories.”
Moore selected the community’s model unit, which will become available after the project is built out.
Quincy Lane is “very forward thinking, like CityCenter, with a large pedestrian walkway and lights across the alley. I can walk up from my home and grab a coffee or groceries,” Moore said.
Nearby: City Homes is about a half-mile from Union Market, across the street from Alethia Tanner Park and a quarter-mile from the Metropolitan Branch Trail. It is less than two miles from Union Station and about 3.5 miles from Nationals Park.
Schools: Langley Elementary, McKinley Middle, Dunbar High
Transit: City Homes is about a half-mile from the NoMa-Gallaudet Metro station, on the Red Line. Many buses serve the area, including routes on North Capitol Street, R Street and Florida Avenue.
City Homes Eckington
1500 Harry Thomas Way NE, Washington
The community of 45 townhouse-style condos has a two-level, one-bedroom unit from $699,900; two-level, two- and three-bedroom units from $795,900; and three-level, three-bedroom penthouse units from $999,900.
Developer: Grosvenor Group
Features: Kitchens have Fisher & Paykel appliances, including gas cooktops, double ovens and double-drawer dishwashers; flat-panel cabinetry with soft-close hardware; built-in trash and recycling drawers; soapstone quartz countertops; and Perla white quartz backsplashes. Each residence has one or more private outdoor spaces in the form of a patio, terrace or balcony. Penthouse units include private roof terraces. Primary bathrooms have matte-black plumbing hardware by Pfister, Kohler fixtures, a frameless shower door and a deep soaking tub by Kohler. A parking garage is under the building, and 43 spaces are available for purchase.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 1 to 3 / 2 to 4
Square-footage: 950 to 1,470
Homeowners’ fees: $310 to $489 a month, depending on unit size
Contact: David Klimas with McWilliams Ballard, 202-431-1272 or dklimas@mcwb.com