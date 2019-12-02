Hampden Row was built by Toll Brothers City Living, a division of Toll Brothers. It is “our first condominium in the D.C. area for buyers seeking an urban living option,” said Thaddeus Bell, project manager for Toll Brothers City Living.

Ellen and Ed Howard moved into a two-bedroom corner residence on the sixth floor a year ago from a single-family house not far away. The house is bigger than their 1,800-square-foot condo, though not huge, so they downsized a bit. “We loved the neighborhood and wanted to stay in Bethesda,” Ellen Howard said.

“We see the sky and the tall buildings going up all around, so it’s a changing view,” she said. “We get good sunrises and sunsets. Last night, we saw the most beautiful sunset, that we would have missed in our old house because we were [situated] so low.”

Spacious terraces: Unit 604, the furnished three-bedroom model unit, is 2,630 square feet and has windows on four sides and two spacious terraces with views to the west and south. It is the larger and more expensive of the two remaining units. The other, 603, has two bedrooms and 1,785 square feet.

The door to the model unit opens into a long hallway that has two large, north-facing windows — with sills wide enough to sit or recline on — overlooking the courtyard of an adjacent building. In mid-November, the courtyard’s ginkgo tree canopy was lime green.

“The uninterrupted wall opposite the windows is great for art,” Bell said.

Just inside the entry door, to the left, is another hallway, which leads to two bedrooms, a bathroom, a laundry room, a powder room and a closet. Midway down the entry hallway, also on the left, is the master bedroom suite, with two walk-in closets and an en suite bathroom. Glass doors in the master bedroom and one of the other bedrooms open to one of the terraces.

Past the master bedroom suite, the entry hallway leads to an open space staged in four areas. The kitchen and a breakfast and dining area occupy the center, with a family room on one side and a living room, larger than the family room, on the other. The family room adjoins the same terrace as the bedrooms. The living room, which adjoins the unit’s other terrace, is large enough for a baby grand piano, a sofa, a coffee table and chairs.

Stantec is the Hampden Row architect. Washington Fine Properties is handling sales.

Amenities: Each of the two condos still for sale comes with two parking spaces in the on-site garage. Two community terraces on the roof offer views of Bethesda and nearby parks. The community terraces have grills, high-top tables, couches and chairs, and a gas fire pit. There is also a rooftop fitness center.



Other Hampden Row common areas include a business center and a three-room lounge, with tables, a media room and comfortable places to hang out. A concierge is on-call 24 hours a day, and there is a full-time building manager and maintenance staff.

Nearby: “A big positive for this building is that you can walk to practically any restaurant in Bethesda,” Ellen Howard said. And Bethesda has many restaurants, with a wide variety of cuisines on offer. Landmark’s Bethesda Row Cinema is also close. Shops include Strosniders Hardware, Breads Unlimited, Bradley Party & Variety, Quartermaine Coffee Roasters and Bethesda Bagels.

Schools: Bethesda Elementary, Westland Middle and Bethesda-Chevy Chase High

Transit: The Bethesda Metro station, on the Red Line, is a two-block walk, said Ellen Howard, “so we have easy access to all parts of the metropolitan area.” Buses run along Wisconsin Avenue.

Hampden Row

4915 Hampden La., Bethesda, Md.

There are 55 condominium residences. All but two — a two-bedroom and a three-bedroom — have been sold. The two are on the market for $1,439,000 and $2,350,000.

Builder: Toll Brothers

Features: Each of the available condos comes with two parking spaces in the on-site garage. The units have nine-foot-high ceilings and hardwood floors. The kitchens have white quartz counters, a Gaggenau refrigerator, a Thermador gas range and warming drawer, and a Bosch oven, hood, dishwasher and microwave. The master suite’s bathroom is outfitted with marble flooring, a glass-framed shower and a stand-alone soaking tub. Adjustable closet shelving is by freedomRail.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 2 or 3/ 3

Square-footage: 1,785 and 2,630

Condominium association fees: $1,644 and $2,366

View model: By appointment.

Contact: Marsha Schuman at 301-943-9731 or hampdenrow.com

