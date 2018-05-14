1 of 10 Full Screen Autoplay Close Skip Ad × Buying New | The Collins in Northeast Washington View Photos Prices in the new condominium building range from $424,900 to $559,900. Caption Prices in the new condominium building range from $424,900 to $559,900. The Collins is on a tree-lined residential street, with bars and restaurants around the corner on H Street and a Whole Foods within walking distance. Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post Buy Photo Wait 1 second to continue.

When Katie Stefanich, a 34-year-old management consultant, decided she wanted to make good on her commitment to stay in Washington, her preferred neighborhood was the Atlas District.

“I think Capitol Hill is gorgeous, and H Street is exciting — it’s just a very cool part of town to live in,” Stefanich says.

The first-time buyer, who had been renting on Capitol Hill for about a decade, found the Collins, a new condominium building at 1334 Maryland Ave. NE, one block from H Street.

“I looked at resales and new construction, and as a young female professional buying on my own, price was a big driver,” she said. “I was so lucky to find a place with a lot of light that’s actually aboveground and not an English basement.”

The Collins was built on the site of a vacant, one-story former dentist’s office that was ripe for redevelopment, particularly as the H Street Corridor blossomed into a central hub for restaurants, bars, theatre, music venues and new apartments and condos. Lock 7 Development purchased the property, which is tucked next to the much larger Maryland condo, razed the building and built a four-level condo building with eight units.

“This is our fourth project around the H Street Corridor and Trinidad, which shows you how much we love the neighborhood,” says Megan Schlabaugh, operations coordinator for Lock 7 Development.

[Four-floor townhouses provide easy access to Old Town Alexandria]

The Collins is on a tree-lined residential street, with bars and restaurants around the corner on H Street and a Whole Foods within walking distance.

Three of the eight condos are still available, priced from $424,900 to $559,900.

“We designed the building with five one-bedroom units and three two-bedroom units, because we knew the neighborhood would appeal to first-time buyers,” Schlabaugh said. “So far, all the buyers have been first-time buyers, but we could also see the Collins appealing to buyers outside the city who want to move downtown and are willing to downsize a little.”



The Collins, a new condominium building in Northeast Washington, has units priced from $424,900 to $559,900. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

Modern look: To fit in with the surrounding neighborhood, the condos have a modern look, with black matte finish hardware throughout each unit, matte black faucets and fixtures in the bathrooms and kitchens, and pale engineered white oak flooring.

“The front units have floor-to-ceiling windows in the living areas, and the back units have extra windows for natural light,” Schlabaugh said. “The two penthouse units each have a private roof terrace. They also have green roofs as part of our green features package that includes Energy Star appliances, low-flush toilets and a Nest thermostat.”

Among the remaining condos are Unit 1, the only condo on the lower level. This unit has a private entrance and is priced at $499,900, with a monthly condo fee of $215. The two-bedroom condo has 868 square feet, with an open kitchen, living and dining area at the front of the home. The kitchen counters and appliances are laid out along one wall to maximize the living and dining space. Nearby are a pantry and a coat closet. Farther along the hall are additional doors for a powder room, a laundry closet with a stacked washer and dryer, a storage closet and a utility closet. The master bedroom is at the back of the condo and has a walk-in closet and a glass door to a patio. This condo also has a second bedroom with a double-door closet.

[Affordable townhouses include premium features at no extra cost]

Unit 3, a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo on the first floor, has 620 square feet. This unit, priced at $424,900, has a monthly condo fee of $195. The unit is at the front of the building and has a floor-to-ceiling windows facing Maryland Avenue. The open kitchen includes a large center island with a quartz countertop and space for barstools for casual dining and entertaining. Nearby are a coat closet and a utility closet. Farther down the hallway is a laundry closet with a stacked washer and dryer. The bedroom at the back of the unit has a walk-in closet and a large adjacent bathroom with a double-sink vanity and a combination tub and shower.



Unit 3 is at the front of the building and has a floor-to-ceiling windows facing Maryland Avenue. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

Unit 8, a penthouse unit with a private rooftop terrace, is priced at $559,900 and has a monthly condo fee of $195. This one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo has 819 square feet. This condo has a small foyer entrance with a coat closet, a laundry closet and a utility closet. The bedroom is just off the foyer and includes a walk-in closet. Next to the bedroom is a bathroom with a combination tub and shower. At the back of this unit are an open kitchen with a pantry, and a living and dining area with glass doors to a narrow balcony. A staircase links the main level to the roof terrace, which has a green roof area and water and gas hook-ups. Just inside the door to the roof terrace are a bar with a wine refrigerator and a storage closet.

The building has a closet for bike storage and parking for one unit, which was sold with penthouse Unit 7.

What’s nearby: The neighborhood surrounding the Collins is dotted with bars, restaurants, grocery stores and retail sites. The H Street Corridor, also known as the Atlas District, draws foodies, partiers and culture buffs to venues such as the Atlas Performing Arts Center, the H Street Country Club, the Rock and Roll Hotel, Little Miss Whiskey’s, Biergarten Haus, Toki Underground, Granville Moore’s, Maketto, Sally’s Middle Name, Horace and Dickie’s,the Pug, Sticky Rice, Le Grenier, Ethiopic and Fare Well, a vegan bakery and restaurant. Taylor Gourmet and &Pizza both opened their first locations on H Street before spreading across the city. The Whole Foods on H Street includes a bar and a ramen shop, and Ben’s Chili Bowl opened an outpost in the neighborhood.

Schools: Miner Elementary, Eliot-Hines Middle, Eastern High

Transit: The neighborhood is served by numerous bus routes and the DC Streetcar, which connects with Union Station for Red Line Metro service, Amtrak and MARC trains.



The bedroom in Unit 3 is at the back of the apartment has a walk-in closet and a large adjacent bathroom with a double-sink vanity and a combination tub and shower. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)