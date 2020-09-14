“We made an effort to make it feel part of the neighborhood and tried to maintain some of the street character on the block,” architect Jonathan Kuhn said.

To the left of the brick is a rectangular box bay clad in weathering steel that will gradually acquire a rust-colored patina. The bay stretches from ground level to the roof. “It adds space and volume to the interior, and on the outside, it provides a contrasting material,” Kuhn said.

Beecher Hill is a new four-story, nine-unit condominium at 2246 Ontario Rd. NW in the District's Adams Morgan neighborhood.

The building, at 2246 Ontario Rd. NW, is made up of two towers, front and back, connected by a common interior staircase. “As a result, you get an interior courtyard,” he said. The slate-paved courtyard, on the lower level, is shared by two units. It will have climbing ivies, and a “green roof” covers part of it.

In another green touch, grasses and flowers in planters are planned for the building’s roof.

Units in the front tower face Ontario Road on one side and the courtyard on the other. Units in the back tower face the courtyard on one side and an alley behind the building on the other. “So all the homes receive natural light from two directions,” Kuhn said.

Arran Cooper and Eris Hanson live nearby and watched the building take shape. “We were one of the first to tour,” Hanson said, and they “fell in love” with one of the two courtyard-level units, which has a private patio as well as a share of the courtyard.

“The outdoor space really piqued our interest,” Cooper said. “You don’t see that kind of space often in an urban neighborhood, especially in new construction. We decided to jump on it.” Cooper and Hanson hope to move in next month.

Beecher Hill has three units with one bedroom, four with two, and two penthouses with three bedrooms and two levels.

The model unit has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The entry door opens to the living room, which faces Ontario Street. The kitchen, on one side of the entry, has a U-shaped counter with a sink and seating on one end. The abundant cabinet space includes a shelved pantry cabinet.

“The developer went the extra mile to make sure the features are first-class,” said Robbie Cook, a vice president with McWilliams Ballard, which is handling sales.

A liquid-soap dispenser in the kitchen is in keeping with pandemic-related concerns about cleanliness. The microwave is hidden behind a door. “Little finishing touches throughout will make your life easier,” Cook said.

The owner’s bedroom, in a back corner of the unit, has a walk-in closet and an en suite bathroom with a double vanity, a shower and a stand-alone tub. The other bedroom, off the living room, has box bay windows overlooking the street, a sliding-door closet and direct access to a bathroom that also has a door from the living room.

Nearby: The Adams Morgan neighborhood is a destination akin to the Village in New York. Small shops sell books, jewelry and antiques. Many of its restaurants have set up street dining during the pandemic.

Options for grocery shopping include Yes! Organic, Whole Foods Market, Trader Joe’s, Harris Teeter and Hana Market, a store offering traditional Japanese staples.

The urban neighborhood is highly walkable. Meridian Hill Park is an urban oasis with expansive lawns, park benches, towering shade trees and decorative stonework in walls and steps.

The neighborhood elementary school, Marie Reed, is closed because of the pandemic, but the playground equipment in the schoolyard is open to the street and ready to be climbed by children.

Schools: Marie Reed Elementary, Columbia Heights Education Campus (middle), Cardozo Education Campus (high).

Transit: The building is between two Metro stations: Columbia Heights on the Green and Yellow lines and Dupont Circle on the Red line. Nearby traffic corridors include 16th Street, Florida Avenue and Columbia Road.

Beecher Hill

2246 Ontario Rd. NW

There are nine condominium residences. Four are sold. The remaining five are priced from $435,000 to $1,325,000.

Builder: P.T. Blooms Development

Features: The interior color palette is a combination of whites, grays, blacks and various wood tones. Ceiling height is nine feet on the lower level and 11 feet on the floors above. Eight-inch oak flooring runs throughout the units. Doors are solid-core. Recessed lighting is LED. The full-size stacked washer and dryer are by Whirlpool. Kitchen appliances are by Bosch, and kitchens have a gas stove that vents outside, a 32-inch Vigo stainless-steel sink and a double-trash-bin pullout. Entry is by way of a secure key fob and a remote call box. Penthouse units are allotted one parking space. One additional space is for sale at $40,000, first-come, first-served. Secure bike storage is provided in back of the building.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 1 to 3 / 1 to 3

Square-footage: 608 to 1,433

Condo association fee: $198 to $366

See model: By appointment.