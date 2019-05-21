1 of 9 Full Screen Autoplay Close Skip Ad × Where We Live | Huntingtown in Calvert County, Md. View Photos The ‘middle-class utopia’ capitalizes on its nearness to two bodies of water. Caption The ‘middle-class utopia’ capitalizes on its nearness to two bodies of water. Sam Mallon/For The Washington Post Buy Photo Wait 1 second to continue.

Huntingtown has been home to Arta Sutton for most of her life. She lives in the same house she was born in 83 years ago. She went to Huntingtown Elementary and then Calvert High School.

When she married Joseph Sutton in 1957, they moved to Prince Frederick, a community about six miles south. But eventually she came back to Huntingtown in Calvert County, Md.

One of Sutton’s fondest memories growing up was when she and her sister would ride their bikes down a dirt road to Bowen’s Grocery. Bowen’s, which is now owned by Gracie and Gordon Bowen, was opened by Gordon’s grandfather, Fred Mogck, in 1929.

The store and deli, a mom-and-pop shop, has kept its country feel and is considered a landmark in Huntingtown.

[In D.C.’s rapidly gentrifying Ivy City, trying to preserve a sense of community]

Sutton described her community and the congregation at Huntingtown United Methodist Church as the kind in which people look out for each other, especially in times of tragedy.

“Whenever we have a funeral at our church . . . everybody pitches in and they do a funeral luncheon for the family and any people that come to the funeral and nobody ever says no,” she said. “They are just willing to help and fix food and make it easier on anyone who has a family member who has deceased.”





Ryan Hutchins, a real estate agent with Hutchins Properties, grew up in Huntingtown and has lived there since 1992. His home is on the Patuxent River, which he calls one of the best-kept secrets in Southern Maryland. But it’s another body of water, the Chesapeake Bay, that many Huntingtown residents enjoy looking out on at sunrise over a cup of coffee.

“Or you have some people that are kind of the opposite,” he said. “They like having a glass of wine in the evening after work and watching the sun set.”

Hutchins said more neighborhoods have been built up in the past five to 10 years as older generations sell off farmland and it’s developed. But there’s a conscious effort to keep Huntingtown rural and limit growth.

“We’re not trying to get it too built-up,” he said. “We’re trying to maintain an identity that has kind of our legacy, which is tobacco town. They don’t grow tobacco anymore. There’s a lot more corn and soybeans and things like that now, but trying to maintain that identity of a quiet, rural town.”

[Metro, highways, recreation and more within easy reach in Fairfax’s Kingstowne]

Patti Stueckler, a real estate agent with Re/Max One, called it a “preservation mentality.”

“There’s a safety about it,” she said. “People have privacy. . . . You’ve got one-acre lots and swimming pools. It’s pool country.”

Stueckler said Mexico Restaurant, another local business on Route 4, is a place where everybody knows each other by name.

Some of the restaurant’s regulars include Air Force One pilots and government workers — including Secret Service agents, FBI employees and military personnel who work at the Pentagon and Joint Base Andrews.

They make up most of Huntingtown’s population, Stueckler said. Self-employed workers, mostly business owners and some consultants, represent another segment.

“I would say Huntingtown is unique because it’s within an hour of the hustle and bustle of D.C., but it really offers kind of a middle-class utopia,” Stueckler said.



Mexico Restaurant fills up quickly on Friday evenings, boasting a full parking lot. (Sam Mallon/For The Washington Post)

Bowen's Grocery, on Hunting Creek Road, is a landmark in Huntingtown, Md. (Sam Mallon/For The Washington Post)

Living there: Huntingtown is roughly bounded by Lower Marlboro Road to the north, Chesapeake Bay to the east, the Patuxent River to the west and Buckler Road to the south.

There were 218 homes sold in 2018, at an average sales price of $477,136. The lowest-priced home was a three-bedroom, one-bathroom property sold for $85,000 and the highest-priced was a seven-bedroom, six-bathroom home sold for $1,395,000.

There are 68 homes on the market, Stueckler said in an email. They range in price from $230,000 for a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home to $6.2 million for a seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom Chesapeake Bay waterfront home once owned by the late author Tom Clancy. The next highest-priced home on the market is a five-bedroom, five-bathroom house on the Patuxent River for just under $1.6 million.

All homes are single-family detached homes. There are no townhouses, apartments or duplexes in Huntingtown.

Many of the homes in the central part of Huntingtown were built within the past 20 years by Marrick and Quality Built. They are Colonials and ramblers houses with brick or siding facades.

“Those two builders built a lot and continue to build communities that are very sought-after,” Stueckler said.



There were 218 homes sold in Huntingtown in 2018, at an average sales price of $477,136. (Sam Mallon/For The Washington Post)

The most expensive homes are found in neighborhoods such as Potts Point and Deep Landings by the Patuxent River to the west, Stueckler said.

She described Neeld Estates on the east side of Huntingtown as an eclectic beach area with smaller homes that aren’t as expensive but have views to the Chesapeake Bay and access to a community beach.

Schools: Huntingtown Elementary School, Tidewater School (private), Plum Point Elementary School, Plum Point Middle School, Kings Landing Academy (private), the Calverton School (private) and Huntingtown High School.

Crime: According to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, there were 27 cases of assault and 17 cases of burglary in 2018. There have been 11 cases of assault so far in 2019 and five cases of burglary.