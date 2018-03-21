1 of 15 Full Screen Autoplay Close Skip Ad × Where We Live | Town of Somerset View Photos Newcomers are drawn to good schools, neighborliness and quaint old houses. Caption Newcomers are drawn to good schools, neighborliness and quaint old houses. In 2015, then-newlyweds Ann and Joshua Bolten told a friend they were looking to buy a home in a tightknit community with good schools. The friend suggested the town of Somerset in Montgomery County, Md. Justin T. Gellerson/For The Washington Post Buy Photo Wait 1 second to continue.

The Boltens were not your average newlyweds. He was White House chief of staff to President George W. Bush and is now head of the Business Roundtable, a leading business advocacy organization. And she is president of the Howard G. Buffett Foundation, which works to mitigate hunger and conflict around the world. But like any other couple with children, they were drawn by the public schools; the outdoor community pool and the swim team, the Somerset Dolphins; and a 1923 Sears kit house “Verona” model that would need some careful renovation.

After completing extensive renovations, the Boltens moved in to their home in December 2016.

Somerset is “very contained and provides a sense of community that is harder and harder to find,” Ann Bolten said.

“I think it’s a great lifestyle,” she said. “We wanted to be in a true neighborhood with other kids, sidewalks and the community pool. We were looking very carefully.”

Historic preservation: With some 400 single-family homes, Somerset is situated off Wisconsin Avenue, roughly equidistant from the Friendship Heights Metro and the Bethesda Metro stations on the Red Line.

In 1990, Montgomery County designated 54 homes there as a historic district. Of those, 31 were built before 1915. That, in itself, lends a certain ambiance to the town.

According to the town’s website, just because a home is in the historic district doesn’t mean it can never be changed. “It means that special care and attention is paid to ensuring they are preserved, rather than demolished, and that modifications, renovations and additions are appropriate. The houses in our historic district are not frozen in time. Many changes took place before historic designation occurred; many have taken place since; and constant construction work throughout the historic district suggests there will be many more to come.”

In contrast, other original houses have been demolished and replaced with larger homes that have increased the value of the properties. Some original, smaller houses are mixed in between the larger, newer ones. Others have been renovated to suit the changing tastes and needs of area residents or newcomers to Somerset.

Walkability: For the Boltens and their two children, Gage, 9, and Eli, 2½, the renovation was worth the wait. Ann Bolten can walk to the Friendship Heights office of the Howard G. Buffett Foundation; Joshua Bolten commutes to the Business Roundtable’s Capitol Hill offices.

“I end up doing a lot of walking,” she said. Besides walking to supermarkets in Friendship Heights, they enjoy walking to restaurants on Bethesda Row.

The town of Somerset was first settled in the mid-1890s as an early trolley suburb of the District, when the trolley ran along Wisconsin Avenue. Five Agriculture Department scientists had purchased what was known as Somerset Heights in 1890, according to the Montgomery County Historical Society’s Jane Sween Library records on the town.

The scientists — Harvey W. Wiley, Charles A. Crampton, Daniel E. Salmon, Miles Fuller and Horace Horton — each built a home, subdivided the rest of the lots and built spec houses on them. Soon thereafter, E.A. deSweinitz assumed Horton’s interests.

By the time 35 families were living in the community in 1905, a citizen’s association petitioned the Maryland Legislature to incorporate. In 1906, the community of Somerset Heights and some farms that surrounded the area were incorporated as the town of Somerset, with its own charter.

Somerset has its own mayor and town council as well as a town hall.



“The biggest issue here is maintaining this as a little oasis,” Somerset Mayor Jeffrey Slavin said. (Justin T. Gellerson/For The Washington Post)

In addition to the community pool, there are three tennis courts, a basketball court and a batting cage. Though it is served by the Montgomery County Police, the town also employs part-time, off-duty Montgomery County police officers on nonstructured schedules.

“The biggest issue here is maintaining this as a little oasis,” Somerset Mayor Jeffrey Slavin said.

Most recently, for example, the Montgomery County Planning Department has been considering reclassifying Dorset Avenue as a commuter street, which the town opposes. The change would allow for up to 50 percent cut-through traffic on the town’s major street compared with the current “limited” allowance. Slavin and other officials attended a county planning meeting last month to oppose the reclassification.

Living there: The town of Somerset is bounded roughly by Cumberland Avenue to the north, Little Falls Parkway and River Road to the west and southeast and Vinton Park and Wisconsin Avenue to the east.

According to Kathryn Schwartz, an agent with Wydler Brothers Real Estate, in the past 12 months, 15 properties have sold, ranging from a five-bedroom, four-bath farmhouse for $925,000, which was torn down, to a seven-bedroom, six-bath Craftsman-style house for $2.6 million.

One house is on the market, a four-bedroom, four-bath Colonial listed for $1.495 million.

Schools: Somerset Elementary, Westland Middle, Bethesda-Chevy Chase High.

Transit: Residents get around from the Friendship Heights Metro station on the Red Line, and the Montgomery Ride-on 34 bus runs along Wisconsin Avenue.

Crime: In the past year, according to the LexisNexis Crime Map, two burglaries were reported in the town of Somerset.