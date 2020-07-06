“The location is fantastic, and you get a three-acre lot,” said buyer Kelly Zimmerman, 54, who retired from the Air Force and is working for the U.S. General Services Administration in downtown Washington.

Zimmerman and his wife, Mary, also 54, recently bought one of Westbrooke’s top-of-the-line Washington models, which is under construction with completion scheduled for September.

The Zimmermans are moving in stages from Prattville, Ala. Mary is still in Alabama. Kelly is camped out at Mary’s parents’ home in Fredericksburg. They started looking for a new home about a year ago.

Customizing: Allen and Brooke West are the father-daughter team behind Thorburn Estates, and they have a background in custom home building. From adding a bump-out to changing a facade, the Wests said they are prepared to bring their buyers’ wishes to life.

Westbrooke’s eight floor plans start with the one-story, 2,800-square-foot Richmond, with four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a two-car garage and an unfinished basement. (An unfinished basement is standard for all floor plans. A finished basement is an upgrade.) The base price for the Richmond is $500,900.

At the top of the line, the Washington is more than 4,000 square feet, with two stories, a basement, four or five bedrooms, four or five bathrooms and a two-car garage. Prices for the Washington start at $586,900.

“Sometimes I hate to say it, but we can change pretty much anything,” said Allen West, 49. “People bring us pictures, links on websites, inspirations for what they want to see. We design them, present them and price them.”

The Thorburn Estates design center can help buyers select fixtures and finishes. Standard features, depending in some cases on the model, include hardwood flooring, interior barn-style doors, coffered ceilings, and, in the kitchen, stone countertops, stainless-steel appliances, a kitchen island and full-height cabinetry.

Farmhouse look: So far, the development’s most popular floor plan is the Rosslyn, which has a modern farmhouse look, with black window frames, a front porch, and a standing-seam steel roof with a traditional cross-gable design. A Rosslyn house serves as the community’s model home. Prices start at $524,900.

Allen West said Thorburn Estates’ lot sizes are a big advantage. “It’s unusual to have two-plus-acre lots in the Fredericksburg area,” he said. “This close to town, you’re usually getting down to one-quarter or half-acre lots.”

The oversize lots can also accommodate amenities such as swimming pools and detached garages.

The pandemic has not had much effect on building, the Wests said. But they have made adjustments, signing contracts electronically and unlocking the model home via remote control for self-guided tours.

Kelly Zimmerman, who grew up in the Fredericksburg area, has been driving by his future home, documenting the progress with photos. He’s already decided on how to break the place in.

“We are inheriting Thanksgiving, which is 45 to 50 people coming to our home,” he said. “Our first two grandkids are living in Williamsburg, so we’re looking forward to grandkids coming as well.”

Schools: Smith Station Elementary, Freedom Middle, Chancellor Middle, Chancellor High, Riverbend High.

Transit: The Virginia Railway Express station in Fredericksburg and Interstate 95 are both less than 10 miles away. Parking is available at the VRE station.

Thorburn Estates

11231 Mungo Meadow Rd., Fredericksburg, Va.

The development plan calls for 58 single-family houses. The first section has 19 lots, 18 of which are under contract. Twenty-six lots in a second section are set to go on sale in August. Base prices range from $500,900 for a one-story Richmond to $586,900 for a two-story Washington.

Builder: Westbrooke Homes

Features: Houses are built on sites ranging from two to nine acres. The eight basic models come in one- or two-story configurations. Interior flooring options include hardwood, carpet and tile. Standard kitchen features include an island, stainless-steel appliances and stone countertops. Fireplaces are optional in the living areas. Free-standing soaking tubs are standard in bathrooms. Two-car garages are standard. Unfinished basements are standard. Home theaters and basement bars can be added.

Bedrooms / bathrooms: 3 to 6 / 3 to 4

Square-footage: 2,800 to 4,000

Contact: View model by appointment only. Call Tom Puderbaugh at 540-899-2333.