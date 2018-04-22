

The Adele is a boutique condominium at 1108 16th St. NW. The condos are priced from $679,900 to $2.4 million. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

Views of the Washington Monument, the Capitol and Washington National Cathedral are common sites from rooftops and penthouse condos across the District, but few residences have a view of the most famous Washington address: 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

To correct that deficit, Lynn Hackney, a partner with Allyson Capital, got together with Ellisdale Construction, architect Jane Nelson and interior designer Michael Hampton to develop the Adele, a boutique condominium at 1108 16th St. NW.

“Our experience with infill development gives us the creativity to understand what you can do with a property,” says Kevin Ash, president of Ellisdale Construction.

After acquiring the former Planned Parenthood office building, the team split the building into four levels of office space and four levels of residential space, with a total of 13 condos.

“Instead of a mixed-use building with retail on the lower floors, we decided that office and residential use was a good fit,” says Richard Ward, managing partner of Ellisdale Construction.

Tempting views: The team saved the historic facade and designed an opulent landscaped roof terrace with views of the White House, the Washington Monument, the Jefferson Memorial and the Potomac River. The Pennsylvania Bluestone roof terrace is split into three sections. The largest terrace, which faces east and south with views of 16th Street and the White House, belongs to the office tenants. The second-largest, which includes an adjacent catering kitchen, wet bar and bathroom, is accessible to the residents through 12-foot glass doors. The third is a private terrace that belongs to Penthouse Unit 802.

The developer saved the building’s historic facade. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

Nine of the 13 condos are already sold, including all but one of the City Collection units, which are smaller units on the first two residential floors. Three of the Estate Collection units, each of which has private outdoor space, are available.

“We looked at the market and found there were not a lot of large, truly luxury condos with at least 1,700 square feet available in the city, especially not downtown,” Hackney said. “The smaller units fill a need for people who want a pied-a-terre downtown with a bigger place in a Potomac or McLean, or for a young lawyer or someone who works downtown and wants to live nearby.”

Traditional style: The lobby of the Adele has marble flooring, and maple millwork covers most of the walls, Ash said.

“Lots of high-end new buildings have a very modern look with minimalistic finishes, but we wanted a more traditional look, with crown moldings and marble in the condos, like what you would find in a single-family home,” Ward said.

The upper level Estate Collection units have 10-foot ceilings, eight-foot windows and doors and bay windows, some with White House views.

“Not only does no other condo project have these views, but there are only four units in the entire country that have these views,” Ward said.

Standard features in all the Estate Collection units include an open floor plan with high-end appliances, a large center island and quartz counters in the kitchen, marble counters in the bathrooms, hardwood floors in the living areas and bedrooms, programmable heated floors in the bathrooms, and custom-designed closets with built-in drawers and shelves. The units each have pre-wiring for smart-home features.

Nine of the 13 condos are already sold, including all but one of the City Collection units, which are smaller units located on the first two residential floors.

Outdoor spaces: The model home, the Lindenwald in Unit 802, part of the Estate Collection, has 1,918 square feet and is priced at $2.4 million. The monthly condo fee is $1,504. This condo has a balcony that extends along the entire length of the open kitchen, living and dining room, as well as the guest bedroom. The guest bedroom has a walk-in closet and private full bathroom. On the opposite side of the living area, the master bedroom suite includes a walk-in closet, a Juliet balcony, and a bathroom with a soaking tub and separate shower. The condo also has a powder room with an attached laundry closet. A staircase leads to a private roof deck.

The Berkeley unit, No. 801, has 1,790 square feet and is priced at $2.4 million, with a monthly condo fee of $1,353. This unit, which faces 16th Street, has a White House view from balconies off the living room and the guest bedroom. The master bedroom has another balcony, along with two walk-in closets. Glass doors open from the living room onto a large patio. This unit also has a powder room, a laundry room, a pantry and a coat closet.



The kitchen features Calcutta gold quartz counters. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

The one condo still available in the City Collection, Terrace 01, has 935 square feet and is priced at $679,900. The monthly condo fee is $603. This condo has a closet, laundry room and powder room off the foyer, which opens into the kitchen. The living and dining rooms have glass doors to a Juliet balcony. Adjacent to the living room is a bedroom with a walk-in closet and a bathroom with a double-sink vanity and a combination tub and shower.

Amenities for residents include hotel services such as housekeeping and room service, a gym membership and concierge services.

What’s nearby: Residents at the Adele can walk to Dupont Circle, Logan Circle, the West End and Georgetown for restaurants, shops and entertainment. The St. Regis, the Hay-Adams, the Jefferson and the Mayflower hotels are all within a short walk, each with popular bars and restaurants. Museums, theaters and concert venues are all easily accessible.

Schools: School Without Walls at Francis Stevens; Cardozo Education Campus.

Transit: The neighborhood is served by numerous bus routes and the D.C. Circulator bus, and is within walking distance of Blue, Orange and Silver Line Metro service at the Farragut West and McPherson Square stations, plus Red Line Metro service at Farragut North and Dupont Circle.



The roof terrace offers views of the White House, the Washington Monument, the Jefferson Memorial and the Potomac River. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)