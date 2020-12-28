KDG had other plans for it. “We wanted to welcome six families to this block and surrounding community and give them a sense of ownership in the locale,” Kadida said.

Now the property is occupied by a six-unit condominium building, called Brickworks in a nod to its history. The building has three levels entirely above ground and a lower level partially below ground. Each unit has two levels, a separate entrance and a small lobby. “We wanted to give the owners a townhouse feel and a sense of separation,” Kadida said.

One unit was under contract. Five were still for sale.

California look: The exterior has a contemporary aesthetic, with white fiber-cement siding and contrasting black frames on the windows and doors, as well as black wrought-iron stairs and banisters. The artisan siding, by Hardie, is popular on the West Coast. “I saw it in California and reached out to James Hardie who was able to bring it to this area for the first time,” Kadida said.

The six two-bedroom units are arranged in three stacked pairs, with two levels over two levels in each pair. The three lower units have the open-plan living area, dining area and kitchen on the first floor and the bedrooms, below grade, on the lower level.

The upper units have the open-plan living spaces on the second floor, and the bedrooms are up a flight on the third floor. The upper units also have private roof space, with a view of the Capitol in the distance, up another flight of stairs.

Lee Design Studio, in Falls Church, Va., is the project architecture firm.

Furnished model unit 812A is an upper-level corner unit. A highly unusual feature is a close-up view — through large kitchen windows that form a virtual wall of glass — of a mural on a brick wall of the rowhouse next door.

The mural — commissioned by a former owner of the rowhouse and painted by Richmond artist Nils Westergard — shows a girl’s face in black and white surrounded by pink cherry blossoms.

“The current owner [of the rowhouse] came over here when we opened the sales model to see the mural from the second floor,” said Audrey Snow, sales manager with Urban Pace, which is handling Brickworks sales. “She sees it all the time from the street but never face-on, high up. It’s a cool view.”

The black quartz kitchen counters and backsplash are highlighted with dazzling white streaks, and a narrow balcony is on the other side of the kitchen’s wall of glass. The living room occupies a corner with large window arrays that flood the space with light from two sides.

Upstairs, the two bedrooms each have a private bathroom, with windows, and a double-door closet. A stacked washer and dryer are in the hallway (behind a closet door) between the bedrooms, as are the stairs to the roof terrace.

Nearby: The busy H Street corridor, steps from Brickworks, has a variety of shops, restaurants and cafes. Atlas Performing Arts Center presents avant-garde dance, theater and film when not shuttered by a pandemic. Joy of Motion Dance Center offers classes for children and adults. Whole Foods Market is not far away at 600 H St. NE.

Schools: J.O. Wilson Elementary, Stuart-Hobson Middle, Eastern High.

Transit: Union Station, on the Red line, is the closest Metro stop and is probably a 10- to 12-minute walk from Brickworks. The H Street NE area is served by a number of bus routes. Other major traffic routes near H Street NE include Benning Road, Florida and Maryland avenues and Bladensburg Road. A streetcar runs between Union Station and Benning Road.

Brickworks

808 to 812 13th St. NE, Washington

There are six two-level condominium units. Prices range from $659,900 to $749,900. One unit was under contract. Five were still for sale.

Builder: Kadida Development Group (KDG)

Features: All the units have private entrances. Big windows let a lot of natural light into the units. The units have recessed lighting. Ceilings are 10 feet high, and interior doors are eight feet high. Hardwood floors run throughout the units. Kitchens are outfitted with stainless-steel appliances and an island with a waterfall counter and a Kohler matte black and gold faucet. Bathrooms have ceramic tiles, a floating vanity, a backlit mirror and a Kohler frameless sliding shower door. A WiFi-enabled ceiling speaker system by Sonos is installed in each unit. One on-site parking space, priced at $45,000, is for sale, first come, first served.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 2 / 3

Square-footage: 944 to 1,064

Condominium association fees: $269 a month

See model: By appointment.