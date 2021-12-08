Living there: Old Georgetown Village is bounded roughly by Old Georgetown Road to the west, Tilden Lane to the north, Commonwealth Drive to the east and Edson Lane to the south. In the past 12 months, seven townhouses have sold, according to Lasover. Prices ranged from $775,918 to $880,000. The average price is $839,145. No houses in the neighborhood are on the market. The Old Georgetown Village homeowners association fees are $1,150 every six months, or $2,300 per year. They cover landscaping in the common areas, snow removal, trash removal, security and capital improvements. The neighborhood is 1.5 miles from the Bethesda Trolley Trail, about a half mile from the Kennedy Shriver Aquatic Center and about three quarters of a mile from the Pike & Rose shopping center.