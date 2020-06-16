Trybus said it was the best sale she never made. She and her husband moved with their twin 2-year-old sons into the neighborhood in 2006 and haven’t regretted it.

“It’s like going back in time,” Trybus said. “People are always out walking their dogs and visiting. Neighbors knock on doors and ask for extra vanilla or a cup of sugar. It’s a tightknit community where people look out for one another. It has been wonderful raising our kids here, they can just run out and play. It’s very family-oriented.”

AD

AD

Trybus, who specializes in Chevy Chase View and its surrounding neighborhoods, appreciates being able to walk to shops and restaurants in Kensington. (Residents have a Kensington mailing address and Zip code.)

The town was formed when Claud Livingston purchased nearly 170 acres in 1909 and platted the Town of Chevy Chase View. Why Livingston chose the name Chevy Chase View remains a mystery. It is one of eight Chevy Chase entities in Montgomery County and Northwest Washington, D.C., and the only one north of the Capital Beltway.

Although Livingston created the town, he did not remain there. Instead, Harry M. Martin, a real estate speculator, organized the town as a special taxing district in 1924. Chevy Chase View was incorporated in 1993.

AD

The town has 18 blocks of 309 single-family homes. Lot sizes range from one-quarter to more than a half-acre. It has three houses of worship — a synagogue and two churches — but no commercial properties. Residents are proud of tree-lined streets, large lots, walkability, diverse housing styles and deep setbacks that add to its character.

AD

The neighborhood draws professionals who work in the District and at the National Institutes of Health, as well as retirees and young families. Home styles range from Cape Cods and Colonials to newer designs.

It is near the well-loved Rock Creek Trail and the Capital Crescent Trail, paved multiuse paths for hiking, biking and walking. Trybus appreciates the proximity of Rock Creek Trail, which is about one-third mile from the town’s southern border.

AD

“I walk my dog and power-walk with friends there all the time,” she said. “ Being so close to the trail is definitely a draw.”

Paula Fudge, Town Council chair and a 27-year resident, was also charmed by Chevy Chase View when she was looking to move from Bethesda — even though the house she bought didn’t check all her boxes.

“It wasn’t the four-bedroom house we were looking for,” said Fudge, a mother of three daughters.

AD

She and her husband, Greg, bought a 1938 Cape Cod brick house that had two bedrooms and a first-floor addition anyway. They ultimately put a second floor onto the addition, which gave them the four bedrooms they needed.

For them, it has been a neighborhood for all stages of family life. Recently, the family celebrated the wedding of their eldest daughter, Sarah, in a neighbor’s backyard, with eight people in attendance, and the pastor and other guests online, on Zoom.

AD

“I love our neighbors and the sense of community,” Fudge said. “Our children grew up in this house and they got to walk to the swimming pool every day, the grocery store, the 7-Eleven. There’s a real sense of stability and not a huge turnover in the neighborhood. There are a number that grew up in the houses they live in now or in a different house but still in Chevy Chase View.”

AD

Since 1999, 42 homes have been torn down and replaced. Fudge says there has been a mix of reactions to the teardowns but for the most part residents have been accepting.

“The people who have lived here a long time are sad to see older houses torn down, but on the other hand, many young families are moving in and finding that the older homes aren’t suitable for their needs,” she said.

AD

Living there: Chevy Chase View’s borders are Saul Road on the south, Cedar Lane on the west, between Connecticut Avenue and Kensington Parkway on the east and between Cleveland Street and Washington Street on the north.

In the past year, according to Trybus, the lowest-price home sold was an 1,800-square-foot Cape Cod with four bedrooms and three bathrooms for $840,000. The costliest was a five-bedroom, six-bathroom, 6,000-square-foot house built in 2007, for $1.95 million. The average sale price in 2019 was $1.28 million. Two houses, both new, are on the market. A five-bedroom, six-bathroom, 6,000-square-foot house is listed for $1.9 million and a six-bedroom, six-bathroom, 6,000-square-foot house is listed for $2 million.

AD

Schools: Rosemary Hills Primary, North Chevy Chase Elementary, Silver Creek Middle and Bethesda-Chevy Chase High.

AD