The grounds include a fenced basketball court and a large swimming pool with natural stone waterfalls surrounded by a slate patio and heated by solar panels on the roof of the house. But the equestrian facilities are what set the property apart.

With its tongue-and-groove woodwork, the three-stall barn is an elegant home for a favorite filly. It has a hay loft, hot water heater and a tack room with granite countertops and racks for saddles and bridles. A fenced riding arena is ideal for exercising a horse, while two fenced pastures provide a place for it to frolic in the warm afternoon sunshine.

AD

AD

Distinguished homes for sale in the D.C. region share Share View Photos View Photos Next Image Fairfax Station property | The six-acre property is in the Cathedral Forest community of Fairfax Station, Va. It is listed at just under $1.6 million. (HouseLens)

A brick walkway leads to the 1977 brick house with its stately portico that shelters the double entry doors. The two-story foyer has graceful curved stairs, with wrought-iron balusters, that lead to the second level. The formal dining room is to the right; the formal living room is to the left. Three of the four fireplaces in the house, including the one in the living room, have wood stove inserts.

The kitchen has granite countertops, a large center island with seating, and a breakfast nook. The sunroom has a large stone fireplace, a stone wall and a vaulted, wood-beam ceiling.

The first-floor master suite has a fireplace, a large walk-in closet and a walk-in shower in the bathroom.

A second master suite and two additional bedrooms are on the upper level. There are washers and dryers on the main and upper levels. The lower level has a home theater with stadium seating, a fireplace, a wet bar and an exercise room.

AD

AD

Besides the attached two-car garage, a detached garage has three regular-size bays and an oversize one suitable for a trailer or RV. The detached garage also has an upstairs office with a bathroom and a deck that overlooks the swimming pool and equestrian facilities. Two additional outbuildings can be used to store equipment and tools.

The property is near four parks with water access: Fountain Head Regional Park, Sandy Run Regional Park, Occoquan Regional Park and Burke Lake Park.

The five-bedroom, five-bathroom, 5,300-square-foot house is listed at just under $1.6 million. The homeowners association fee is $1,000 annually.

AD

Listing agent: Kristin Burns, Century 21 Redwood Realty

Previous House of the Week

More Real Estate: