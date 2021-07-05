“I actually wasn’t looking to buy, but this building’s attributes are rare,” he said. “It has close proximity to the Capitol, low price relative to the area, and newness, so I jumped on it.”
The building was originally 15 apartments, and “the development team very carefully reconfigured it into an amazing 15-unit condo building,” said D’Ann Lanning, team director for Compass, which is handling sales and marketing.
Move-ins have already begun, but eight units are still available to buy. Seven have one bedroom and two bathrooms, including a powder room, and the prices start at $450,000 for 550 square feet. A two-bedroom unit with 750 square feet, two full bathrooms and a private terrace is listed for $625,000.
The building is pet-friendly.
A garage with four parking spaces is already sold-out. The spaces went for $40,000 each.
Sobel bought a unit with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. He said the space works for him because of the address and what the unit offered on the inside — a contemporary kitchen, a full washer and dryer, a dishwasher and central air.
“The location is unbeatable for someone who works around Capitol Hill,” he said. “The units are completely redone, airy and modern, so my upkeep costs should be minimal. Plus, the condo fees were among the most reasonable I’ve seen in D.C.”
Sobel also said that he feels safe in the neighborhood and that Interstate 695, a traffic artery leading into and out of the city, is only a few blocks away.
“Location, location, location,” Lanning said. “If you work on the Hill or in a Hill-adjacent industry, this is the place for you. And there’s lots of local fun restaurants and parks.”
Capitol Hill is one of the city’s oldest residential neighborhoods. New construction and renovation within its boundaries fall under the purview of the D.C. Historic Preservation Review Board, which is charged with keeping historical neighborhoods looking historical.
The military maintains a strong presence in that part of the city, with the Marine Barracks and an annex at Eighth and Seventh streets SE and the Washington Navy Yard not far away on the Anacostia River.
Schools: Brent Elementary School, Jefferson Middle School Academy, Eastern High School
Transit: Capitol South Metro station (Blue, Orange, Silver lines) is two blocks east of the building. Eastern Market Metro station (also Blue, Orange, Silver) is four blocks west. The neighborhood has easy access to I-695. There are numerous bus stops on Pennsylvania Avenue.
Nearby: Folger Park, Providence Park, Eastern Market, the Barracks Row commercial area, the Library of Congress, the U.S. Capitol.
317 Third St. SE
A building with 15 apartments was renovated and turned into 15 condominium units. Eight units are still available to buy at prices ranging from $450,000 to $625,000.
Builder: IFG Group
Features: The units have central air conditioning, built-in washer and dryer and hardwood flooring. Kitchens have stainless-steel appliances, a gas range, an undermount sink and stone countertops. Bathroom vanity tops and shower surrounds are marble.
Bedrooms / bathrooms: One-bedroom, 1.5-baths/ two-bedrooms, 2.5-baths
Square-footage: 550 to 750 in available units
Homeowner association fee:$130 for one-bedroom units; $181 for the remaining two-bedroom unit.
Contact: D’Ann Lanning or Trent Heminger, info@trentandco.com, 202-670-2131