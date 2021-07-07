For a brokerage, the benefit of an office exclusive is the higher probability that the sale will be handled on both ends by an agent within the same company. That way, the brokerage earns the full commission for the transaction rather than just the buyer’s agent’s fee or the listing agent’s fee. Brokerages compete for listings and for buyers in every market, and some use office exclusives as a marketing tool to entice buyers to work with their agents. Some sellers prefer an office exclusive because they are privately marketed rather than allowing anyone to see photos and the price of their home.