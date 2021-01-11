Stacey Smalls, a 46-year-old bachelor who is retired from the military and currently works in local government, selected a four-level Willard model townhouse with the standard roof terrace. He made his choice primarily because of the floor plan.

“I’m going to bring my mom here to live with me for a while, and the floor plan has a bedroom as you walk into the front door,” he said. “There’s lots of amenities in the area, the homes are nice and it’s fairly close to work, so it checked a lot of boxes for me.”

Smalls was renting an apartment in Manassas before buying the townhouse. He took advantage of a home-entertainment package that included speakers built into walls and an outdoor grill on the roof level.

Smalls made some design decisions with the help of his real estate agent and then consulted the on-site design studio. A design consultant helped him correct some mistakes, he said. “It took some time,” he said, “but it’s my home, so I put the time in.”

The Commonwealth Place development plan calls for 86 condos, with 18 already built, 29 sold and 57 still available. The condos are arranged in pairs of stacked two-story units with side-by-side ground-level doors leading to each unit.

The development’s Fairfax Collection of condos comprises three models, from 1,525 to 2,456 square feet, with base prices ranging from $524,995 to $607,995. All offer three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a half bathroom (or powder room). Base prices include a one-car garage. Rooftop terraces are offered as an option on the upper row of units.

The development plan also calls for 120 townhouses, with 33 built, 69 sold and 51 still available. The Braddock Collection of townhouses comprises three models, from 2,260 to 2,469 square feet, with base prices ranging from $697,995 to $799,950. They offer three bedrooms, two or three full bathrooms and two half bathrooms.

The Willard Aberdeen model has two full bathrooms; the Newbrook and Willard have three full bathrooms. Two-car garages and rooftop terraces are standard. The townhouses do not have basements.

Amenities: The development’s design includes pocket parks, walking trails and other green space.

Nearby: Flat Lick Stream Valley Park has paved, tree-lined paths, creeks, and ponds where fishing lines can be dropped. A shopping area across the street from Commonwealth Place has a Wegmans supermarket and a number of chain restaurants.

Schools: Cub Run Elementary, Franklin Middle and Westfield High.

Transit: The community is not far from Routes 28, 50 and 267, Interstate 66 and Dulles International Airport. The nearest Metrorail stop is currently the Wiehle-Reston station on the Silver Line, about 10 miles away. Bus connections are available at the National Air and Space Museum’s Udvar-Hazy Center, near Dulles Airport and about five miles away.

Commonwealth Place at Westfields

4659 Charger Pl., Chantilly, Va.

Base prices for condos range from $524,995 to $607,995; for townhouses from $697,995 to $799,950.

Builder: Toll Brothers

Features: The condos and townhouses have hardwood flooring on the main level, stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, keyless door locks and programmable thermostats.

Bedrooms / bathrooms: 3 / 2 to 5

Square-footage: Condos: 1,525 to 2,456; townhouses from 2,260 to 2,469.

Homeowner association/condo fees: $99 a month for townhouses; $224 for condos.