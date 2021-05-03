John W. Barrett, 54, a lawyer, recently moved into The Morgan after a nine-month hunt for a new home. He said he was attracted to the area’s diverse demographics. “I kept an eye on the market, looking at Zillow [an online real estate service] and attending open houses,” Barrett said. “I looked around Dupont Circle and Logan Circle, Shaw and Adams Morgan.”
Barrett said that since July, he had lived part time in D.C. and part time in Charleston, W.Va. “I was renting a small apartment at Dupont Circle while I tried to figure out what neighborhood was right for me,” he said. “Interest rates are really low, and it feels like there’s never a bad time to buy real estate in D.C.”
Barrett ended up buying a unit with two floors, something uncommon for a condo in a rowhouse. He said he liked the layout, with the bedrooms upstairs and the kitchen and living space downstairs. “The outdoor space off the master bedroom feels like a second room in a bedroom suite,” he added, “and the finishes and appliances are top-notch.”
Barrett said he passed up a chance to make a quick profit when someone approached his agent and offered $75,000 over Barrett’s contract price for the unit. “I turned it down,” he said, “because, in this tight market, I didn’t want to be the guy having to make an offer like that on another place.”
The three condos still for sale are units 1, 2 and 4. Unit 1 is 978-square-feet and has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Unit 2 is 946-square-feet and also has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Unit 4 — the smallest, at 605-square-feet, and least expensive — has one bedroom and one bathroom.
The building’s two penthouse units have outdoor terraces, but those units are off the market. The building boasts no major community amenities. The site’s one dedicated parking spot has been sold.
Schools: Marie Reed Elementary, Columbia Heights Education Campus (middle), Cardozo Education Campus (high)
Transit: The closest Metro station — Woodley Park-Zoo/Adams Morgan, on the Red Line — is an estimated 17-minute walk from the building. Numerous bus routes serve the neighborhood.
Nearby: Harris Teeter supermarket, Meridian Hill Park, the Line Hotel, numerous bars and restaurants.
The Morgan
2466 Ontario Rd. NW, Washington, D.C.
The building has six condominium units. Three are already under contract. Prices range from $484,000 to $729,000 for the units still for sale.
Builder: Square Residential
Features: Kitchens have stainless-steel appliances, a Grohe faucet, a Zephyr under-cabinet range hood, halogen lighting and Alvic Luxe European-style cabinetry. The units have an LG washer and dryer, a Nest smart thermostat, and smart locks with fingerprint sensors. Bathrooms have tile on the floor and walls and a Toto dual-flush, elongated toilet. The flooring is a mix of hardwood and gypsum concrete. There’s an electric vehicle charger in the driveway.
Bedrooms / bathrooms: 1 or 2/1 or 2
Square-footage: Remaining units range from 605 to 978.
Condominium fees: $143 to $214 a month.
Contact: Lindsay Reishman at 202-271-6441