New housing has been springing up in McLean, an area of Fairfax County that offers small-town settings and major shopping inside the Capital Beltway. “Homeowners are drawn to the area because of the proximity to major commuter routes,” said Whitney Gore, marketing manager for Toll Brothers. “Union Park is less than a 10-minute walk to the McLean Metro station and a short drive to Tysons Corner.”

The Lofts at Union Park offer three models of townhouse-style condos: the Hyde, the Griffith and the Hyde Aberdeen. Base prices range from $749,995 to $949,995. Sizes range from 1,586 to 2,763 square feet. All of the condos are configured with a one-car garage, three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a half bathroom (powder room).

The Lofts are two-over-style condos, with a stacked pair of two-story units in each townhouse-like section. Hyde models are on the bottom layer; the larger Griffiths are above. The Griffiths have a rooftop terrace and a private elevator.

The Brownstones at Union Park offer three townhouse models: the Humboldt, the Guell and the McCarren. All of them have three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms. They are all three-story units with a two-car garage and a rooftop terrace.

The Humboldt, at 2,165 feet, has a base price of $1,093,995. The Guell, with the same size and floor plan, has a base price of $1,155,995. The Guell commands a higher price because it is an end unit. The McCarren, at 2,376 square feet, has a base price of $1,208,995.

Gore said Toll Brothers has a 7,500-square-foot design studio in Chantilly, Va., that offers buyers thousands of upgrade options. Buyers can get free help making choices about such items as flooring, cabinets, countertops, plumbing fixtures, lighting fixtures and appliances.

“Buyers have three appointments in which they will be working with a professional design consultant to assist in personalizing their home,” Gore said. “Homeowners and designers use the room vignettes [displays] in the design studio to help serve as inspiration.”

The ability to customize their homes is a big selling point for the units, Gore said.

“Some of the popular options are rooftop terraces with a multitude of layouts, balconies and elevators,” Gore said. “Additionally, the community is appealing to the person who likes to stay busy without the hassle of yard work. Union Park as a whole offers a low-maintenance-living lifestyle.

Union Park will have green space and a park with tables, chairs and a fire pit.

Schools: Westgate Elementary, Longfellow Middle, McLean High

Transit: McLean Metro station, on the Silver Line, is within walking distance. The Union Park area has easy access to Interstate 495, Route 7 and the Dulles Access Road.

Nearby: Scott’s Run Nature Preserve; Capital One Center, with restaurants, shops and community events; Tysons Corner, with two regional shopping malls.

Union Park

Union Park: 700 Dartford Dr., McLean Va. 22102

A total of 211 homes — condos and townhouses — are scheduled to be built, with 96 already under construction. Prices range from $749,995 to $$1,208,995.

Builder: Toll Brothers

Features:

With the variety of housing offered and access to a design studio, buyers have many features and other options to choose from.

Bedrooms / bathrooms: 3/2 plus one or two powder rooms.

Square-footage: 1,586-2,763

Homeowner/association fees: $166 a month for townhouses; $238 for condos.