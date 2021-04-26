The Humboldt, at 2,165 feet, has a base price of $1,093,995. It is always an interior unit. The Guell, with the same size and floor plan, has a base price of $1,155,995. The Guell commands a higher price because it is an end unit. The McCarren, at 2,376 square feet, has a base price of $1,208,995. It is always an end unit.