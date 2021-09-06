Valerie Grange, sales manager at Urban Pace, which is handling sales and marketing, said most of the units have private balconies in addition to shared rooftop spaces. “That’s really important now more than ever,” Grange said.
Anthony Estelle, 47, is a management analyst and an early buyer. Estelle said he intends to rent out the townhouse he owns in the Deanwood neighborhood, also in Northeast, and make the move in late September or early October, when Tribeca units are available to occupy.
“I noticed the new construction while driving down New York Avenue one Sunday evening,” he said. “When I got home, I immediately contacted my Realtor. Long story short, I was one of the first to purchase a unit at Tribeca.”
Estelle picked a one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit on the penthouse level. “I was sold on the view,” he said. He said he also “loved the modern look of the units, including the herringbone tile in the bathroom, floor-to-ceiling windows, sleek finishes, custom cabinetry, and the awesome amenities.”
Building amenities include a rooftop with lounge seating, dining tables and a fire pit. There’s garden space outside as well as lounge space inside. Purchasing any two-bedroom unit makes the buyer eligible for a ground-level garage space that sells for $45,000. The building also offers a Tesla-sharing program that residents can tap into via a phone app. Prices for car rentals have yet to be determined.
The units are available in four configurations, including one-bedroom and one-bathroom, with or without a den. Two-bedroom units come with one or two bathrooms.
One-bedroom units range from 724 to 838 square feet. Prices for one-bedroom units range from $479,900 to $799,900. Two-bedroom units range from 970 to 1,202 square feet. Prices for two-bedroom units range from $699,900 to $1,399,900. Condo fees range from $275 to $420 a month, depending on the size of the unit.
The NoMa (North of Massachusetts Avenue) neighborhood emerged after Metro added a Red Line stop (now known as the NoMa-Gallaudet U station) between Union Station and Rhode Island Avenue. Since then, the area has boomed.
“It’s very urban and in close proximity to all of what D.C. has to offer, including museums, shopping, dining and entertainment,” Estelle said.
Schools: Walker-Jones Education Campus for elementary and middle, Dunbar High
Transit: Metro’s NoMa-Gallaudet U station (Red Line) is very close. The location has easy access to New York Avenue (Route 50), North Capitol Street and Florida Avenue. Numerous bus routes serve North Capitol Street and Florida Avenue. Pedestrians and cyclists can use the Metropolitan Branch Trail.
Nearby: New York Avenue Playground, Metropolitan Branch Trail, Union Station, Union Market, Gallaudet University, U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives headquarters.
Tribeca
40 N St. NE in Washington, D.C.
The building’s 99 condos have been built. Prices range from $479,900 to $1,399,900.
Developer: UIP, Kadida Development and United Investments
Features: Kitchens have custom cabinetry, Bosch appliances and concealed microwaves. There are nine-foot-high ceilings in the living area and LED recessed lighting. The bathrooms have walls covered in herringbone-patterned tile and Kohler fixtures.
Bedrooms bathrooms: 1 or 2/1 or 2
Square-footage: 724 to 1,202
Condo fees: $275 to $420 a month, depending on unit size
Contact: The sales team can be reached at 202-315-5428.