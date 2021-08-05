The house they found in the Mazza Woods neighborhood of Potomac, Md., couldn’t have been more different from their previous home. Not only were they moving from downtown to the suburbs, but they were also trading in a traditional brownstone that tended toward dark and gloomy for a light-filled contemporary house.
For Laura, the biggest challenges were figuring out what to hang on the enormous white walls and what furniture best suited the varied spaces — some cozy and intimate, others lofty and open.
“It was a process, but it was fun,” Laura said.
The Shannys are the third owners of the 1988 house. It was designed by its first owner, Robert J. Schwinn, who worked as an architect in New York City and Washington before starting his own firm in Bethesda. He was known for designing residential and office buildings. Schwinn, who died in 2013, ended up selling the house in 1995, three years after he filed for bankruptcy.
Donald and Gudrun Fruehling were the second owners. He was chairman of Armed Forces Journal International; she was its managing editor. The Fruehlings replaced the wood floors with glossy, dark granite tile, which anchored the light, airy spaces. They also had two kitchens.
“The Fruehlings, who entertained a lot, had big parties of 200 people, so they had a catering kitchen,” Laura said.
The catering kitchen, which is adjacent to the dining room, has a mirrored glass wall that is transparent from the kitchen but reflective in the dining room. Anyone in the kitchen can see into the dining room, but diners can’t see what is happening in the kitchen. Opposite the mirrored wall, large windows frame a sylvan view. That view is reflected in the mirrored wall, giving diners a feeling of eating outdoors.
The second kitchen, which has tomato red cabinetry and black countertops, is also on the main level, next to the family room. There is a large island and dining areas both inside the kitchen and outdoors on the patio.
In many ways, the house resembles a Rube Goldberg machine with its level changes, interesting angles and unusual flow. The most dramatic room is the living room, with its beams of various widths crisscrossing the 25-foot-high ceiling. Clerestory windows give the space a light, airy feel. A gable-shaped canopy juts out over the wood-burning fireplace, making the room even more multidimensional.
The upper level has several intimate gathering spaces — a loft that overlooks the living room; a lounge with an angled glass wall and a wet bar; a sitting area; and a library with a fireplace that could also be a bedroom. Two bedrooms with en suite bathrooms are tucked into one end of the upper level.
The owner’s bedroom suite is on the lower level. It has a large sitting area that opens to an outdoor terrace.
A grassy slope unfurls toward the swimming pools and the pool house. The two pools are connected underwater and above water by a bridge. The smaller pool has a spa bath next to it.
Nestled in a wooded setting, the house feels removed from the hustle and bustle of urban living. Yet it has easy access to the Capital Beltway via Clara Barton Parkway. The neighborhood has an international flavor.
“It’s an interesting cul-de-sac,” Laura said. “I was counting: There are 10 nationalities represented [among the neighbors], including two ambassadors. The neighbors are friendly. It’s just peace and quiet.”
The five-bedroom, seven-bathroom, 11,900-square-foot house is listed at just under $3 million.
Listing: 7200 Brookstone Ct., Potomac, Md.
Listing agent: Jonathan Taylor, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty
