“Those are the two sides of the best-location coin,” said Tammy Petrillo, sales manager at EYA. In addition to the shopping center, “right at your fingertips,” Petrillo said, there is the 840-acre park, with nine miles of hiking and biking trails, indoor and outdoor tennis courts, a tai-chi court, a fenced-in dog park and three ice-skating rinks.

The development plan calls for 48 townhouses, 10 of which are available for purchase.

Roslyn Winegrad, 59, who works in the hospitality industry, was the first buyer to move into the neighborhood. “I was waiting for this development to open selling,” she said. “I knew that I wanted a townhouse because high-rise living is not for me and I wanted to be able to walk to stores, restaurants, and have access to hiking.”

The contemporary look of the community was important to Winegrad, who sold a house in Potomac last spring and lived with her son while her townhouse was under construction. “Most townhomes and single-family homes are traditional, which is not my sensibility,” she said. “I toured a few of EYA’s other communities and saw that they are built with a different style — contemporary and quality.”

Optional elevator: EYA’s Cabin townhouses are available in three models, the Beech, starting at $925,000; the Cypress, at $1,185,000; and the Cypress 1, at $1,375,000. All come standard with a rooftop terrace, a two-car garage and a rec room. The garage is on the lower level with the rec room. With the two Cypress models, EYA offers an elevator as an option.

AD

AD

“Having an optional elevator is huge for people, regardless of their age range,” Petrillo said. “They may have parents that visit or … take care of their children, and maybe their parents need the elevator.”

The big increase in price from Beech to Cypress is attributable to the width of the units. “The Beech is 18 feet wide,” Petrillo said. “The Cypress is 22 feet wide, which makes a huge difference in the floor plan.”

Petrillo is seeing interest from a wide range of buyers, including singles, empty nesters, couples with two incomes and no kids, and young families with kids. Montgomery County schools are a selling point even for people without children. “It’s a big draw because even if the buyers don’t have a child in school, they know this enhances their property values,” Petrillo said. “It’s huge.”

AD

AD

The sales staff also cited the added value of a floor plan that puts the kitchen on the same level as the front door — instead of up a flight of stairs — a fact not lost on Winegrad.

“The layout, thankfully, generally works,” Winegrad said. She also expressed enthusiasm for the rooftop deck, with its outdoor fireplace and TV, and for the deck off the kitchen. And she gave a thumbs-up to “high ceilings, big windows, luxury appliances, big closets and a great shower.”

Winegrad said she was looking forward to having more neighbors. “I already know one neighbor,” she said, “and we’ve become fast friends. I know this will be a great community of like-minded people.”

AD

Schools: Bells Mill Elementary, Cabin John Middle, Winston Churchill High.

Transit: The community is near Interstate 270 via Montrose Road and not far from the Capital Beltway (I-495) via I-270. It is about five miles from the Bethesda Metro station, on the Red Line.

Townhomes by EYA, Cabin John Village

11334 Emerald Park Rd., Potomac, Md.

AD

Forty-eight townhouses are scheduled to be built: 24 are under construction and eight are finished. Ten are currently available for purchase. Base prices range from $925,000 to $1,375,000.

Builder: EYA

Features: Standard features include two-car garages, rooftop terraces, multiport audio-video connections and LED lighting fixtures. The kitchens have Energy Star-rated stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops and single-bowl, undermount sinks. Owner’s bathrooms have quartz vanity tops and 12-by-24-inch floor tiles.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3 or 4 / 3 to 5

Square-footage: 2,230 to 2,800

Homeowners association fees: $250 a month.