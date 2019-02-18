

The townhouses at Gateway Commons in Loudoun County, Va., are priced from about $400,000 to $530,000s. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

Elly Sutton and her husband, Ricardo Holloway, had been house hunting for at least four years. They weren’t in a rush to buy. They had decided that it was more important to wait for the right home, at the right price, to come along.

That magic event happened last year, shortly before the holidays. On Nov. 2, the couple closed on a new home in Gateway Commons, a townhouse community in Loudoun County, Va., and within the amenity-filled mixed-use development of Stone Ridge, which also has condominiums and single-family houses.

“I actually loved how it was tucked away to the side in its own area,” Sutton said of Gateway Commons.

Gateway Commons will have about 150 residences upon completion, expected next fall or winter. The community is within walking distance of the Stone Ridge Village Center, which has a host of dining and shopping options. Residents also have easy access to major thoroughfares, and Dulles International Airport is less than a 20-minute drive away, according to Van Metre Homes, developer of Stone Ridge and Gateway Commons.

The new townhouses have brick, cement plank and vinyl exteriors, and there are three basic floor plans. Base prices start at about $400,000, for the Dorset, and rise to the low $530,000s, for the Essex.

A morning room: The midrange floor plan, the Kent, has a base price of about $520,000.

A morning room: The midrange floor plan, the Kent, has a base price of about $520,000. This is the floor plan that Sutton and Holloway chose. “I saw myself and my family in this home, and I fell in love with the details and style,” Sutton said. A few of her favorite things are the layout of the main level, the pantry, the “huge” deck and the fenced-in backyard.

The two-story foyer in the Kent model townhouse leads past a mudroom with an entrance to the garage and directly into a finished recreation room with an optional fireplace. Buyers also have the option of cutting the recreation room in half and adding a fourth bedroom with a full bathroom.

Hardwood stairs lead up to the open-plan main level and into the dining room. The 21-by-9-foot room is between the great room, in front, and the kitchen and morning room, in the rear. Wallpaper on the main level resembles white brick.

The great room has a wall of four large windows. Near the dining area and the great room, there is also an overlook into the foyer on the ground floor.



The kitchen has granite countertops, white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and a large island with a double sink. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

The kitchen has a large island with a double sink and the optional island extension for more casual dining space. The cabinets and granite countertops are white.

The morning room has a large window and a glass door that leads to the optional outdoor deck. The main level also has a walk-in pantry and a powder room.

The top floor has three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a compact laundry room in the hall. The master bedroom suite has a cathedral ceiling and a private bathroom with dual sinks and a shower with built-in seating.

Amenities: The builder said Gateway Commons residents have access to a number of pools, a clubhouse, tennis courts and a fitness center. Parks and walking trails are nearby. Community events are a part of life in the development. “We’ve used the park many times since we move in,” Sutton said.

Schools: Arcola Elementary, Mercer Middle, John Champe High.

Transit: Gateway Commons is near Route 50 and about a 15-mile drive from Interstate 66. It is minutes from Chantilly and less than 20 minutes from Dulles International Airport. There is a commuter parking lot in Stone Ridge for carpools, van pools and bus riders. The second phase of Metro’s Silver Line — extending service past Dulles Airport to Ashburn, Va. — is scheduled to open in 2020.



The outdoor deck off the morning room is optional. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)