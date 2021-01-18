The 179-unit condo building is at Eckington Place and Quincy Lane NE, a new street that is an extension of Quincy Place. The lane runs east of Eckington Place between the four new buildings to create a retail corridor open to pedestrians and slow-moving vehicular traffic.

“This is a ‘woonerf-style street,’ ” said Chris Masters, executive vice president of McWilliams|Ballard, which is handling sales. “It’s common in Europe and is called a ‘living street.’ ”

The first two floors of 1625 Eckington will be occupied by shops and restaurants. The building’s residential units will occupy the third to 12th floors. Base prices for the condos range from $359,900 to $1,299,900. About 20 percent have been sold.

A furnished model unit is on view at 1625 Eckington. And the McWilliams|Ballard sales gallery, at 1485 Ninth St. NW, has a scale model of the entire development and a mock-up of a kitchen and another of a bathroom.

Boxes checked: Rachel Sinderbrand and Wesley Williamson have lived in NoMa for a few years. “When we started looking to buy, we knew we wanted to stay in walking distance of where we are now,” Williamson said. But they had a growing list of prospects before they saw an ad for 1625 Eckington.

They went to the sales gallery and chose a seventh-floor unit after studying floor plans and researching the developer. “It was very much a trusting situation for us,” Williamson said.

On a hard-hat tour of the unfinished unit, they “got a sense of the space and view,” Sinderbrand said. “We liked the light, especially compared to our home now, which has just one smallish window. And there’s a terrace. It was important to have some outdoor space.”

She added: “It checked all the boxes. Hopefully, we can move in the spring.” Masters confirmed that the unit should be ready to occupy in the spring.

Eckington Yards is in a vibrant, up-and-coming section of D.C. The building at 1625 Eckington has a “warm, residential aesthetic [that] blends mid-century, classic modernist design with industrial touches, evoking the heyday of Eckington’s industrial past,” said Rhea Vaflor, associate principal and lifestyle director at Hickok Cole, the interior designer.

“When residents want to get away without going too far from home, the rooftop [clubroom] features a see-through fireplace with a picture-perfect view of the Capitol, downtown D.C., the Washington Monument and National Cathedral,” she added.

The building’s amenities include a rooftop pool, a fitness center, a cafe with a hosting kitchen for entertaining, a green roof and rooftop grilling station. The building lobby will have a full-time concierge.

Eric Colbert & Associates is the architecture firm.

Nearby: Alethia Tanner Park, 2½ acres and open since June, is a neighborhood highlight, with gardens, grass, a playground, a dog park and a connection to the Metropolitan Branch Trail. The park is named for Maryland native Alethia Tanner, who was born enslaved and bought her freedom and the freedom of some relatives in 1810. She promoted education for D.C.’s Black children.

Gallaudet University’s grounds are an inviting place to walk. Union Market weathers the pandemic as a venue for takeout food, with tables outside. The market also has shops such as District Cutlery, Harvey’s Market and Red Apron Butchery. There is a Whole Foods Market on H Street and a Trader Joe’s on Florida Avenue.

Schools: Langley Elementary, McKinley Middle, Dunbar High.

Transit: The closest Metro station, NoMa-Gallaudet U on the Red Line, is within easy walking distance and is one stop from Union Station. It has 10 bike racks. Eckington Yards is near New York and Florida avenues and North Capitol Street. It is steps away from a streetcar line that traverses H Street. Resident-only street parking is prevalent.

1625 Eckington at Quincy Lane

1625 Eckington Pl. NE, Washington

There will be 179 condos in the 12-story building. Base prices range from $359,900 to $1,299,900. About 20 percent are sold.

Developer: JBG Smith

Features: Ceilings are nine feet high. Hardwood floors run throughout the units. Floor-to-ceiling windows let in natural light. The color scheme is neutral white with black matte fixtures. Bosch appliances, Porcelanosa cabinetry and quartz counters are standard. A below-ground parking garage has about 100 spots available for purchase for $45,000 each. There’s also bike storage.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 1 to 2 plus den/ 1 or 2

Square-footage: 510 to 1,380

Condominium association fees: $325 to $810 a month

See model: By appointment.