“I’m really proud of how amazing the house turned out, as far as what we were able to keep,” he said. “It’s the original house with some upgrades.”

Distinguished homes for sale in the D.C. region share Share Email this link Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn View Photos View Photos Next Image Midcentury modern in Northwest Washington | The 1969 midcentury modern house was designed by Cross and Adreon and updated by MCDStudio. It is listed at just under $2.2 million. (Anice Hoachlander)

The 1969 house was designed by modernist architects Eason Cross — who worked under Charles Goodman and studied at Harvard under Walter Gropius — and Harry Adreon. Pounds bought the house from its original owner, who had left it in good shape. The house needed more updating than overhauling. With the help of Bethesda architect Matt McDonald of MCDStudio, Pounds preserved the original design of Cross and Adreon, while adapting it to 21st-century living.

The entrance to the home is as dramatic as it is obscured. The sleek mahogany door is tucked into a wall of glass on one side of the house. The main living area is up a flight of steps with iron railings. White oak floors ground the space. Sliding glass doors open to an ipe deck.

AD

AD

The kitchen has Scavolini cabinetry from Italy, Gaggenau appliances from Germany and a granite waterfall island with seating.

Three bedrooms, including the master suite, are on the upper level. The master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling with a dramatic beam running along its peak. The master bathroom has a private toilet room, a floating vanity, and a separate shower and soaking tub. The lower level has another bedroom and sliding glass doors that open to a carport.

Pounds started his NFL career with the Washington Redskins and played five years for the team. His interest in real estate began during his playing days, when he would take his teammates on outings to find places to live.

AD

“I didn’t have my license at the time, but I really enjoyed looking at real estate,” he said.

After retiring from the NFL, he obtained a real estate license and sold homes in Virginia. He worked at a commercial real estate firm before starting his own construction company.

AD

“I’ve always been involved in real estate buying, owning and selling,” he said.

Although real estate and football may seem worlds apart, Pounds said the sport taught him lessons that he applies to this day — such as the importance of attention to detail, accountability and high expectations.

“I had a great career. It gave me a great jump-start on life,” he said. “I always knew football was temporary and understanding that, making decisions based on that, I knew that you live a lot longer after football than in football. . . . You have to do something you’re passionate about. I have probably way too much passion for real estate. I love it.”

AD

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom, 3,115-square-foot house is listed at just under $2.2 million.

Listing agent: Darryl Pounds, HomeSmart

AD

Previous House of the Week

AD