Here’s a list of open houses taking place Aug. 10-11 in the District. We’ve divided the list by quadrants. To learn more about the properties for sale, click on the link underneath the address, which will take you to the listing. As always, feel free to search a listing of properties for sale in the Washington region.

This list reflects the open houses entered into Bright MLS before Thursday afternoon.

Looking for Maryland? Click here. Looking for Virginia? Click here.

SATURDAY

NORTHWEST

20001

753 Fairmont St NW #1 1 pm to 3 pm $900,000

740 Fairmont St NW #a 1 pm to 3 pm $724,900

740 Fairmont St NW #b 1 pm to 3 pm $624,900

331 U St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $879,900

460 New York Ave NW #906 2 pm to 4 pm $544,900

806 Rhode Island Ave NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $649,900

20005

1150 K St NW #1106 1 pm to 4 pm $458,700

1229 12th St NW #103 2 pm to 4 pm $774,900

1109 M St NW #1 11 am to 1 pm $410,000

1515 15th St NW #206 11 am to 1 pm $560,000

20007

4000 Tunlaw Rd NW #211 2 pm to 4 pm $329,900

3540 Winfield Lane NW 2 pm to 5 pm $1,649,995

2400 41st St NW #502 11 am to 2 pm $369,990

20008

1835 Phelps Pl NW #41 1 pm to 4 pm $475,000

2700 Woodley Rd NW ## Varies 702 Noon to 4 pm $5,928

2700 Woodley Rd NW ## Varies # Noon to 4 pm $5,782

2700 Woodley Rd NW ## Varies #302 Noon to 4 pm $5,582

2700 Woodley Rd NW ## Varies# 409 Noon to 4 pm $4,595

3115 Normanstone Ter NW Noon to 2 pm $2,995,000

20009

1701 16th St NW #230 1 pm to 3 pm $299,000

1915 16th St NW #304 Noon to 2 pm $335,000

2448 Ontario Rd NW #2 1 pm to 3 pm $750,000

2022 Columbia Rd NW #318 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm $414,000

1423 R St NW #505 Noon to 2 pm $3,850

2801 Adams Mill Rd NW #102 Noon to 2 pm $199,000

20010

653 Irving St NW #4 1 pm to 4 pm $349,900

653 Irving St NW #2 1 pm to 4 pm $339,900

653 Irving St NW #8 1 pm to 4 pm $639,900

1390 Kenyon St NW #510 1 pm to 3 pm $599,000

1325 Irving St NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $970,000

1325 Irving St NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $1,100,000

1752 Park Rd NW #a 1 pm to 4 pm $829,900

20011

5925 16th St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $949,900

1215 Ingraham St NW Noon to 3 pm $774,900

1322 Missouri Avenue NW Noon to 2 pm $354,900

1215 Ingraham Street NW Noon to 3 pm $774,900

45 Madison St NW Noon to 2 pm $850,000

834 Delafield Pl NW 1 pm to 3 pm $849,500

722 Oneida Pl NW 1 pm to 4 pm $539,999

1322 Missouri Ave NW #305 Noon to 2 pm $354,900

906 Gallatin St NW #403 1 pm to 4 pm $477,900

5024 9th St NW #303 1 pm to 4 pm $467,900

906 Gallatin St NW #202 1 pm to 4 pm $470,900

20015

3051 Harrison St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,149,999

4301 Military Rd NW #414 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm $885,000

20016

4000 Cathedral Ave NW #353-354b 11 am to 1 pm $615,000

4721 Tilden St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,550,000

20036

1758 Church St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,949,000

20037

2501 M St NW #411 11 am to 5 pm $2,155,000

2501 M St NW #512 11 am to 5 pm $1,698,000

2501 M St NW #t10 11 am to 5 pm $2,723,000

2501 M St NW #508 11 am to 5 pm $2,220,000

2501 M St NW #t12 11 am to 5 pm $2,086,000

2501 M St NW #503 11 am to 5 pm $2,798,000

NORTHEAST

20002

410 11th St NE #17 2 pm to 4 pm $650,000

1102 Trinidad Ave NE Noon to 2 pm $650,000

1500 Oates St NE 11:30 am to 2 pm $1,600

1280 Holbrook Ter NE 1 pm to 4 pm $889,000

524 23rd Pl NE 1 pm to 3 pm $3,300

1620 Trinidad Ave NE 1 pm to 3 pm $979,999

20017

1745 Buchanan St NE Noon to 3 pm $745,000

3212 8th St NE Noon to 3 pm $1,450,000

3725 12th St NE #109 1 pm to 3 pm $1,600

4430 13th Pl NE Noon to 4 pm $749,900

3052 7th St NE 11 am to 6 pm $870,750

3110 10th St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $899,750

SOUTHEAST

20003

918 14th St SE #3 1 pm to 3 pm $799,000

777 C St SE ##varies##219 Noon to 4 pm $5,020

777 C St SE ##varies# 203 Noon to Noon $4,913

777 C St SE ##varies##414 Noon to 4 pm $6,220

20019

3318 N Street SE Noon to 3 pm $465,000

3318 N St SE Noon to 3 pm $465,000

20020

2026 Fort Davis St SE #202 1 pm to 3 pm $179,900

1738 - 1740 SE Gainesville St SE 10:30 am to 2:30 pm $649,000

SOUTHWEST

20024

1425 4th Street SW #a 803 1 pm to 3 pm $369,000

45 Sutton Sq SW #804 2 pm to 4 pm $1,099,000

SUNDAY

NORTHWEST

20001

1545 6th St NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $1,395,000

1514 8th St NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $599,900

777 7th Street NW 1 pm to 3 pm $435,000

3014 Sherman Ave NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $748,900

1507 3rd St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $749,900

537 Gresham Pl NW #th1 2 pm to 4 pm $599,900

20005

1440 N St NW #815 1 pm to 4 pm $249,000

1150 K St NW #802 1 pm to 4 pm $579,900

1400 K Street SE 1 pm to 3 pm $989,000

1314 Vermont Ave NW #3 1 pm to 3 pm $1,550,000

1314 Vermont Ave NW #4 1 pm to 3 pm $1,595,000

1314 Vermont Ave NW #5 1 pm to 3 pm $2,495,000

1400 K St SE #2 1 pm to 3 pm $989,000

20007

4024 Mansion Ct NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,870,000

4644 Reservoir Rd NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,499,900

1403 Ridgeview Way NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,799,000

1045 31st St NW #103 2 pm to 4 pm $469,000

2500 Q St NW #416 1 pm to 3 pm $399,000

3759 Benton St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $975,000

2339 40th Pl S #001 1 pm to 3 pm $269,000

2111 Wisconsin Ave NW #504 Noon to 2 pm $399,000

4481 Macarthur Blvd NW #b3 1 pm to 3 pm $225,000

2725 36th Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,750,000

2516 Q St NW #q201 1 pm to 3 pm $1,295,000

20008

2710 Macomb St NW #311 1 pm to 3 pm $210,000

4619 29th Pl NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,679,000

1829 23rd St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,849,000

3100 Connecticut Ave NW #229 2 pm to 4 pm $449,900

2120 Wyoming Ave NW #t 11 am to 1 pm $1,320,000

2926 Porter St NW #302 2 pm to 4 pm $775,000

20009

1915 Calvert St NW #1 1 pm to 4 pm $575,000

1121 Fairmont St NW #1 1 pm to 4 pm $514,900

2611 Adams Mill Rd NW #108 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm $330,000

1458 Columbia Rd NW #109 1 pm to 3 pm $524,900

1465 Columbia Rd NW #103 1 pm to 4 pm $459,000

2125 14th St NW #322 1 pm to 3 pm $599,000

2030 16th St NW #1 11 am to Noon $679,000

1342 W St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,399,900

1206 T St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,599,000

20011

832 Jefferson St NW 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm $660,000

710-712 Shepherd Rd NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $475,000

4523 New Hampshire Ave NW 1:30 pm to 3 pm $636,999

4126 8th St NW #4 Noon to 3 pm $610,000

711 Rittenhouse St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $629,000

922 Madison St NW #202 1 pm to 3 pm $360,000

5310 Kansas Ave NW 1 pm to 4 pm $789,000

6207 Piney Branch Rd NW 10 am to Noon $3,500

617 Jefferson St NW #301 2 pm to 4 pm $349,900

5219 2nd St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $549,900

4621 Blagden Ter NW 2 pm to 4 pm $995,000

1509 Buchanan St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,095,000

4918 Illinois Ave NW 2 pm to 4 pm $899,999

20012

1837 Plymouth St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,475,000

1633 Kalmia Rd NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,420,000

2023 Spruce Dr NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,189,000

20015

3904 Jocelyn St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,495,000

3054 Chestnut St NW 12:30 pm to 3 pm $1,200,000

4301 Military Rd NW #204 1 pm to 3 pm $1,025,000

20016

5036 1/2 Dana Pl NW 11 am to 1 pm $1,199,900

2866 Arizona Ter NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,275,000

5152 Manning Pl NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,999,995

3401 38th St NW #323 1 pm to 4 pm $339,000

4302 Westover Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,120,000

3901 Cathedral Ave NW #18 (113) 1 pm to 4 pm $259,900

4810 Rodman St NW 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm $1,249,000

3901 Cathedral Ave NW #413 1 pm to 3 pm $275,000

4000 Cathedral Ave NW #842b 2 pm to 4 pm $249,000

20036

2021 N St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,795,000

20037

2108 O St NW Noon to 2 pm $1,699,000

2555 NW Pennsylvania Ave NW #718 1 pm to 4 pm $895,000

2139 N St NW #4 2 pm to 4 pm $1,749,900

2201 L St NW #214 1 pm to 3 pm $444,999

2425 L St NW #417 1 pm to 3 pm $639,900

1099 22nd St NW #603 1 pm to 3 pm $739,000

2475 Virginia Ave NW #716 1 pm to 4 pm $335,000

NORTHEAST

20002

2032 E St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $565,000

215 Randolph Pl NE #2 1 pm to 3 pm $799,000

635 5th St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $1,100,000

10 Girard St NE 1 pm to 1:30 pm $2,150

1350 Maryland Ave NE #110 1 pm to 4 pm $524,900

638 15th Street NE 1 pm to 3 pm $924,000

615 15th St NE #2 1 pm to 4 pm $499,999

615 15th St NE #4 1 pm to 4 pm $574,999

654 G St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $1,685,000

1920 3rd St NE #1 1 pm to 3 pm $470,000

1240 18th St NE #4 2 pm to 4 pm $269,900

1101 Florida Ave NE #2 1 pm to 3 pm $579,900

202 F St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $865,000

1101 Florida Ave NE #3 1 pm to 3 pm $549,900

1101 Florida Ave NE #1 1 pm to 3 pm $519,900

1101 Florida Ave NE #4 1 pm to 3 pm $559,900

1226 G St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $1,150,000

638 15th St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $924,000

14 S St NE #104 Noon to 2 pm $459,000

32 Franklin St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $874,900

1262 16th St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $575,000

20003

902 E Capitol St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $2,495,000

20017

4976 Sargent Rd NE 1 pm to 3 pm $530,000

901 Quincy St NE #4 1 pm to 3 pm $449,000

523a Montana Ave NE #a 2 pm to 4 pm $965,000

4315 10th St NE 2 pm to 3 pm $725,000

20018

2011 Perry St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $868,000

4040 19th St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $850,000

1508 Adams St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $595,000

2509 Brentwood Rd NE 2 pm to 4 pm $849,900

2725 30th St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $799,000

SOUTHEAST

20003

1300 4th St SE #412 1 pm to 4 pm $789,900

1300 4th St SE #515 1 pm to 4 pm $909,900

1300 4th St SE #704 1 pm to 4 pm $954,900

1391 Pennsylvania Ave SE #253 2 pm to 4 pm $299,900

1333 East Capitol St SE 1 pm to 3 pm $1,525,000

1741 A St SE 1 pm to 4 pm $825,000

306 G Street SE 2 pm to 4 pm $1,295,000

1500 Pennsylvania Ave SE #206 1 pm to 4 pm $529,000

777 C St SE ###varies#315 Noon to 4 pm $7,590

1211 Independence Avenue SE 1 pm to 4 pm $1,495,000

306 G St SE 2 pm to 4 pm $1,295,000

1211 Independence Ave SE 1 pm to 4 pm $1,495,000

411 6th St SE 1 pm to 4 pm $1,150,000

20019

4713 B St SE 1 pm to 3 pm $349,900

20020

1627 Minnesota Ave SE 2 pm to 5 pm $610,000

1942 Good Hope Rd SE 1 pm to 4 pm $474,900

1308 S St SE 1 pm to 4 pm $699,999

1719 Highwood Pl SE 2 pm to 4 pm $949,900