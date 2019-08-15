Here’s a list of open houses taking place Aug. 17-18 in the District. We’ve divided the list by quadrants. To learn more about the properties for sale, click on the link underneath the address, which will take you to the listing. As always, feel free to search a listing of properties for sale in the Washington region.
This list reflects the open houses entered into Bright MLS before Thursday afternoon.
Looking for Maryland? Click here. Looking for Virginia? Click here.
SATURDAY
NORTHWEST
20001
1427 5th St NW #1 Noon to 2 pm $915,000
51 Adams St NW Noon to 2 pm $950,000
20005
1109 M St NW #6 Noon to 2 pm $789,000
20007
3009 M St NW #2 Noon to 4 pm $6,000
3540 Winfield Lane NW 2 pm to 5 pm $1,649,995
2111 Wisconsin Ave NW #504 1 pm to 3 pm $399,000
2233 40th Pl NW #2 11 am to 1 pm $509,900
1701 Hoban Rd NW Noon to 2 pm $2,595,000
2400 41st St NW #204 1 pm to 3:30 pm $356,425
1409 Foxhall Rd NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,249,000
1335 27th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,150,000
20008
2801 Connecticut Ave NW #16 1 pm to 4 pm $549,900
2700 Woodley Rd NW ## Varies 702 Noon to 4 pm $5,928
2700 Woodley Rd NW ## Varies # Noon to 4 pm $5,782
3115 Normanstone Ter NW Noon to 2 pm $2,995,000
2700 Woodley Rd NW ## Varies #302 Noon to 4 pm $5,582
2700 Woodley Rd NW ## Varies# 409 Noon to 4 pm $4,595
3883 Connecticut Ave NW #507 1 pm to 4 pm $425,000
20009
2337 Champlain Street NW 1 pm to 3 pm $689,000
1468 Belmont St NW #3 West 1 pm to 3 pm $1,375,000
1468 Belmont St NW #3e 1 pm to 3 pm $1,650,000
1468 Belmont St NW #4e 1 pm to 3 pm $2,350,000
1724 17th St NW #3 1 pm to 3 pm $749,000
2750 14th St NW #509 1 pm to 3 pm $619,000
2337 Champlain St NW #ph407 1 pm to 3 pm $689,000
20010
1325 Irving St NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $985,000
1325 Irving St NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $1,100,000
20011
5123 3rd St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $799,999
5531 7th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $799,900
6107 7th Pl NW 1 pm to 3 pm $749,900
804 Decatur St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $849,900
20012
304 Aspen St NW #204 1 pm to 4 pm $324,500
7409 9th St NW Noon to 2 pm $799,000
20015
3051 Harrison St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,149,999
20016
4721 Tilden St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,550,000
20036
1316 New Hampshire Ave NW #209 2 pm to 4 pm $409,000
1830 Jefferson Pl NW #1 1 pm to 3 pm $699,000
20037
2501 M St NW #411 11 am to 5 pm $2,155,000
2501 M St NW #512 11 am to 5 pm $1,698,000
2501 M St NW #t10 11 am to 5 pm $2,723,000
2501 M St NW #508 11 am to 5 pm $2,220,000
2501 M St NW #t12 11 am to 5 pm $2,086,000
1275 25th NW #607 2 pm to 4 pm $649,900
922 24th St NW #601 Noon to 1 pm $1,750
NORTHEAST
20002
655 Constitution Ave NE #a 10 am to Noon $2,200
51 T St NE #1 2 pm to 4 pm $699,900
209 11th St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $1,075,000
1928 3rd St NE #3 2 pm to 4 pm $549,900
39 V St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $882,500
1423 Morse St NE Noon to 2 pm $699,000
325 W St NE 11 am to 1 pm $584,999
20011
627 Jefferson St NE Noon to 3 pm $2,600
20018
3101 Chestnut St NE 11 am to 3 pm $701,000
SOUTHEAST
20003
777 C St SE ##varies# 215 Noon to 4 pm $7,580
777 C St SE ##varies# 106 Noon to 4 pm $5,881
777 C St SE ##varies##219 Noon to 4 pm $5,020
777 C St SE ###varies#315 Noon to 4 pm $7,590
777 C St SE ##varies# 203 Noon to 4 pm $4,913
777 C St SE ##varies##111 Noon to 4 pm $7,910
777 C St SE ##varies##414 Noon to 4 pm $6,220
20019
4568 SE Texas Ave SE 2 pm to 4 pm $329,900
3310 N St SE 2 pm to 4 pm $549,900
SOUTHWEST
20024
1331 Maryland Ave SW #1116 Noon to 4 pm $7,755
1331 Maryland Ave SW #1201 Noon to 4 pm $11,785
1331 Maryland Ave SW #ph01 Noon to 4 pm $16,500
1331 Maryland Ave SW #ph09 Noon to 4 pm $22,000
1331 Maryland Ave SW #1217 Noon to 4 pm $6,505
1331 Maryland Ave SW #ph06 Noon to 4 pm $7,205
1331 Maryland Ave SW #1101 Noon to Noon $11,900
1331 Maryland Ave SW #1133 Noon to 4 pm $14,800
1331 Maryland Ave SW #ph10 Noon to 4 pm $20,500
20032
4051 Martin Luther King Jr Ave SW Noon to 2 pm $379,900
SUNDAY
NORTHWEST
20001
610 T St NW #501 2 pm to 4 pm $954,900
610 T St NW #208 2 pm to 4 pm $849,900
610 T St NW #803 2 pm to 4 pm $1,799,900
610 T St NW #410 2 pm to 4 pm $449,900
610 T St NW #511 2 pm to 4 pm $479,900
610 T St NW #409 2 pm to 4 pm $549,900
40 U St NW Noon to 2 pm $1,245,000
1545 6th St NW #2 Noon to 2 pm $1,395,000
810 Rhode Island Ave NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,349,900
615 P St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,195,000
809 6th St NW #13 2 pm to 4 pm $379,500
20005
1300 N Street NW 1 pm to 4 pm $415,000
1314 Vermont Ave NW #3 1 pm to 3 pm $1,550,000
1314 Vermont Ave NW #4 1 pm to 3 pm $1,595,000
1314 Vermont Ave NW #5 1 pm to 3 pm $2,495,000
1300 N St NW #707 1 pm to 4 pm $415,000
20007
1932 35th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,049,900
2725 36th Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,750,000
1317 35th St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,685,000
4621 Clark Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,250,000
4009 Davis Pl NW #202 1 pm to 4 pm $539,900
1663 45th St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $899,000
2320 Wisconsin Ave NW #212 1 pm to 3 pm $399,500
4406 W St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $4,999,000
1403 Ridgeview Way NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,799,000
20008
3212 Garfield St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $4,500,000
20009
1753 U St NW #4 11 am to 1 pm $2,500
1441 Euclid St NW #306 1 pm to 4 pm $339,900
1615 Q St NW #1005 1 pm to 4 pm $299,900
1701 16th St NW #230 1 pm to 3 pm $299,000
1309 R St NW #1 1 pm to 4 pm $1,395,000
1313 R St NW #2 1 pm to 4 pm $2,195,000
1405 W St NW #402 1 pm to 3 pm $564,999
20011
643 NW Hamilton St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $749,900
407 Delafield Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $674,900
4621 Blagden Ter NW 2 pm to 4 pm $995,000
4415 17th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $995,000
1509 Buchanan St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,095,000
45 Madison St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $850,000
1365 Kennedy St NW #408 2 pm to 4 pm $239,000
922 Madison St NW #202 1 pm to 4 pm $360,000
4918 Illinois Ave NW 11 am to 1 pm $899,999
832 Jefferson St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $660,000
3819 14th St NW #unit 1 1 pm to 3 pm $599,900
4610 5th St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $575,000
4523 New Hampshire Ave NW 1:30 pm to 3 pm $599,995
902 Rittenhouse St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $950,000
414 Marietta Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $625,000
20012
1505 North Gate Rd NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,295,000
823 Tewkesbury Pl NW 1 pm to 4 pm $674,500
720 Tewkesbury Pl NW 11 am to 1 pm $559,000
20015
5449 33rd St NW Noon to 4 pm $1,199,000
4231 Jenifer St NW 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm $3,500
5201b Wisconsin Ave NW #413 2 pm to 4 pm $399,000
20016
4000 Cathedral Ave NW #842b 2 pm to 4 pm $249,000
3901 Cathedral Ave NW #18 (113) 1 pm to 3 pm $250,000
4201 Cathedral Ave NW #523e 2 pm to 4 pm $450,000
4457 Westover Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,225,000
4302 Westover Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,120,000
20036
2021 N St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,795,000
2023 O St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $3,095,000
20037
2201 L St NW #714 2 pm to 4 pm $435,000
2501 M St NW #503 11 am to 5 pm $2,798,000
1414 22nd St NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $624,900
2425 L St NW #708 1 pm to 3 pm $600,000
2425 L St NW #235 1 pm to 3 pm $545,000
2501 M St NW #616 1 pm to 3 pm $850,000
NORTHEAST
20002
1111 Orren Street NE 1 pm to 3 pm $599,000
1115 Holbrook Terrace NE 2 pm to 4 pm $459,000
310 Todd Pl NE #2 1 pm to 4 pm $375,000
718 19th St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $555,000
1215 Wylie St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $929,000
1101 Florida Ave NE #2 1 pm to 3 pm $579,900
1101 Florida Ave NE #3 1 pm to 3 pm $549,900
1101 Florida Ave NE #1 1 pm to 3 pm $519,900
1101 Florida Ave NE #4 1 pm to 3 pm $559,900
1226 G St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $1,150,000
654 G St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $1,685,000
1115 Holbrook Ter NE 2 pm to 4 pm $459,000
537 21st St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $749,000
1111 Orren St NE #504 1 pm to 3 pm $599,000
1279 Owen Pl NE 2 pm to 4 pm $799,000
2032 E St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $565,000
1709 H St NE #5 1 pm to 3 pm $525,000
1709 H St NE #3 1 pm to 3 pm $499,900
410 K St NE #2 1 pm to 3 pm $999,000
410 K St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $1,900,000
711 15th St NE #3 1 pm to 3 pm $475,000
711 15th St NE #2 1 pm to 3 pm $450,000
20011
835 Oglethorpe St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $585,000
20017
4210 13th St NE 2 pm to 3 pm $550,000
1745 Buchanan St NE Noon to 3 pm $745,000
574 Regent Pl NE 2 pm to 4 pm $759,900
20018
2509 Brentwood Rd NE 2 pm to 4 pm $849,900
2011 Perry St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $868,000
2725 30th St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $799,000
3602 South Dakota Ave NE 3 pm to 5 pm $819,900
3252 Banneker Dr NE #3252 2 pm to 4 pm $3,000
2507 Patricia Roberts Harris Pl NE 1 pm to 4 pm $549,900
3000 Yost Pl NE 1 pm to 3 pm $564,900
20019
228 57th St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $335,000
119 Division Ave NE 1 pm to 3 pm $509,000
SOUTHEAST
20003
229 17th St SE 2 pm to 4 pm $565,000
529 12th St SE 2 pm to 4 pm $1,349,900
1333 East Capitol St SE 2 pm to 4 pm $1,525,000
1300 4th St SE #412 1 pm to 4 pm $789,900
1300 4th St SE #515 1 pm to 4 pm $909,900
1300 4th St SE #308 1 pm to 4 pm $699,900
1300 4th St SE #310 1 pm to 4 pm $729,900
229 12th St SE 1 pm to 4 pm $1,540,000
20019
724 Adrian St SE 1 pm to 3 pm $499,999
5114 Queens Stroll Pl SE 1 pm to 4 pm $499,900
20020
1719 Highwood Pl SE 2 pm to 4 pm $949,900
1616 Ridge Pl SE 1 pm to 4 pm $439,900
2105 Suitland Ter SE #b 1 pm to 4 pm $275,000
20032
1112 Savannah Street SE 2 pm to 4 pm $220,000
1112 Savannah St SE #14 2 pm to 4 pm $220,000
1112 Savannah St SE #32 2 pm to 4 pm $222,000
SOUTHWEST
20024
1331 Maryland Ave SW #1023 Noon to 4 pm $6,445
1101 3rd St SW #810 1 pm to 3 pm $339,000
560 N St SW #n406 Noon to 2 pm $243,000