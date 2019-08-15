Here’s a list of open houses taking place Aug. 17-18 in the District. We’ve divided the list by quadrants. To learn more about the properties for sale, click on the link underneath the address, which will take you to the listing. As always, feel free to search a listing of properties for sale in the Washington region.

This list reflects the open houses entered into Bright MLS before Thursday afternoon.

Looking for Maryland? Click here. Looking for Virginia? Click here.

SATURDAY

NORTHWEST

20001

1427 5th St NW #1 Noon to 2 pm $915,000

51 Adams St NW Noon to 2 pm $950,000

20005

1109 M St NW #6 Noon to 2 pm $789,000

20007

3009 M St NW #2 Noon to 4 pm $6,000

3540 Winfield Lane NW 2 pm to 5 pm $1,649,995

2111 Wisconsin Ave NW #504 1 pm to 3 pm $399,000

2233 40th Pl NW #2 11 am to 1 pm $509,900

1701 Hoban Rd NW Noon to 2 pm $2,595,000

2400 41st St NW #204 1 pm to 3:30 pm $356,425

1409 Foxhall Rd NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,249,000

1335 27th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,150,000

20008

2801 Connecticut Ave NW #16 1 pm to 4 pm $549,900

2700 Woodley Rd NW ## Varies 702 Noon to 4 pm $5,928

2700 Woodley Rd NW ## Varies # Noon to 4 pm $5,782

3115 Normanstone Ter NW Noon to 2 pm $2,995,000

2700 Woodley Rd NW ## Varies #302 Noon to 4 pm $5,582

2700 Woodley Rd NW ## Varies# 409 Noon to 4 pm $4,595

3883 Connecticut Ave NW #507 1 pm to 4 pm $425,000

20009

2337 Champlain Street NW 1 pm to 3 pm $689,000

1468 Belmont St NW #3 West 1 pm to 3 pm $1,375,000

1468 Belmont St NW #3e 1 pm to 3 pm $1,650,000

1468 Belmont St NW #4e 1 pm to 3 pm $2,350,000

1724 17th St NW #3 1 pm to 3 pm $749,000

2750 14th St NW #509 1 pm to 3 pm $619,000

2337 Champlain St NW #ph407 1 pm to 3 pm $689,000

20010

1325 Irving St NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $985,000

1325 Irving St NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $1,100,000

20011

5123 3rd St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $799,999

5531 7th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $799,900

6107 7th Pl NW 1 pm to 3 pm $749,900

804 Decatur St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $849,900

20012

304 Aspen St NW #204 1 pm to 4 pm $324,500

7409 9th St NW Noon to 2 pm $799,000

20015

3051 Harrison St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,149,999

20016

4721 Tilden St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,550,000

20036

1316 New Hampshire Ave NW #209 2 pm to 4 pm $409,000

1830 Jefferson Pl NW #1 1 pm to 3 pm $699,000

20037

2501 M St NW #411 11 am to 5 pm $2,155,000

2501 M St NW #512 11 am to 5 pm $1,698,000

2501 M St NW #t10 11 am to 5 pm $2,723,000

2501 M St NW #508 11 am to 5 pm $2,220,000

2501 M St NW #t12 11 am to 5 pm $2,086,000

1275 25th NW #607 2 pm to 4 pm $649,900

922 24th St NW #601 Noon to 1 pm $1,750

NORTHEAST

20002

655 Constitution Ave NE #a 10 am to Noon $2,200

51 T St NE #1 2 pm to 4 pm $699,900

209 11th St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $1,075,000

1928 3rd St NE #3 2 pm to 4 pm $549,900

39 V St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $882,500

1423 Morse St NE Noon to 2 pm $699,000

325 W St NE 11 am to 1 pm $584,999

20011

627 Jefferson St NE Noon to 3 pm $2,600

20018

3101 Chestnut St NE 11 am to 3 pm $701,000

SOUTHEAST

20003

777 C St SE ##varies# 215 Noon to 4 pm $7,580

777 C St SE ##varies# 106 Noon to 4 pm $5,881

777 C St SE ##varies##219 Noon to 4 pm $5,020

777 C St SE ###varies#315 Noon to 4 pm $7,590

777 C St SE ##varies# 203 Noon to 4 pm $4,913

777 C St SE ##varies##111 Noon to 4 pm $7,910

777 C St SE ##varies##414 Noon to 4 pm $6,220

20019

4568 SE Texas Ave SE 2 pm to 4 pm $329,900

3310 N St SE 2 pm to 4 pm $549,900

SOUTHWEST

20024

1331 Maryland Ave SW #1116 Noon to 4 pm $7,755

1331 Maryland Ave SW #1201 Noon to 4 pm $11,785

1331 Maryland Ave SW #ph01 Noon to 4 pm $16,500

1331 Maryland Ave SW #ph09 Noon to 4 pm $22,000

1331 Maryland Ave SW #1217 Noon to 4 pm $6,505

1331 Maryland Ave SW #ph06 Noon to 4 pm $7,205

1331 Maryland Ave SW #1101 Noon to Noon $11,900

1331 Maryland Ave SW #1133 Noon to 4 pm $14,800

1331 Maryland Ave SW #ph10 Noon to 4 pm $20,500

20032

4051 Martin Luther King Jr Ave SW Noon to 2 pm $379,900

SUNDAY

NORTHWEST

20001

610 T St NW #501 2 pm to 4 pm $954,900

610 T St NW #208 2 pm to 4 pm $849,900

610 T St NW #803 2 pm to 4 pm $1,799,900

610 T St NW #410 2 pm to 4 pm $449,900

610 T St NW #511 2 pm to 4 pm $479,900

610 T St NW #409 2 pm to 4 pm $549,900

40 U St NW Noon to 2 pm $1,245,000

1545 6th St NW #2 Noon to 2 pm $1,395,000

810 Rhode Island Ave NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,349,900

615 P St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,195,000

809 6th St NW #13 2 pm to 4 pm $379,500

20005

1300 N Street NW 1 pm to 4 pm $415,000

1314 Vermont Ave NW #3 1 pm to 3 pm $1,550,000

1314 Vermont Ave NW #4 1 pm to 3 pm $1,595,000

1314 Vermont Ave NW #5 1 pm to 3 pm $2,495,000

1300 N St NW #707 1 pm to 4 pm $415,000

20007

1932 35th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,049,900

2725 36th Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,750,000

1317 35th St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,685,000

4621 Clark Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,250,000

4009 Davis Pl NW #202 1 pm to 4 pm $539,900

1663 45th St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $899,000

2320 Wisconsin Ave NW #212 1 pm to 3 pm $399,500

4406 W St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $4,999,000

1403 Ridgeview Way NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,799,000

20008

3212 Garfield St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $4,500,000

20009

1753 U St NW #4 11 am to 1 pm $2,500

1441 Euclid St NW #306 1 pm to 4 pm $339,900

1615 Q St NW #1005 1 pm to 4 pm $299,900

1701 16th St NW #230 1 pm to 3 pm $299,000

1309 R St NW #1 1 pm to 4 pm $1,395,000

1313 R St NW #2 1 pm to 4 pm $2,195,000

1405 W St NW #402 1 pm to 3 pm $564,999

20011

643 NW Hamilton St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $749,900

407 Delafield Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $674,900

4621 Blagden Ter NW 2 pm to 4 pm $995,000

4415 17th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $995,000

1509 Buchanan St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,095,000

45 Madison St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $850,000

1365 Kennedy St NW #408 2 pm to 4 pm $239,000

922 Madison St NW #202 1 pm to 4 pm $360,000

4918 Illinois Ave NW 11 am to 1 pm $899,999

832 Jefferson St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $660,000

3819 14th St NW #unit 1 1 pm to 3 pm $599,900

4610 5th St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $575,000

4523 New Hampshire Ave NW 1:30 pm to 3 pm $599,995

902 Rittenhouse St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $950,000

414 Marietta Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $625,000

20012

1505 North Gate Rd NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,295,000

823 Tewkesbury Pl NW 1 pm to 4 pm $674,500

720 Tewkesbury Pl NW 11 am to 1 pm $559,000

20015

5449 33rd St NW Noon to 4 pm $1,199,000

4231 Jenifer St NW 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm $3,500

5201b Wisconsin Ave NW #413 2 pm to 4 pm $399,000

20016

4000 Cathedral Ave NW #842b 2 pm to 4 pm $249,000

3901 Cathedral Ave NW #18 (113) 1 pm to 3 pm $250,000

4201 Cathedral Ave NW #523e 2 pm to 4 pm $450,000

4457 Westover Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,225,000

4302 Westover Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,120,000

20036

2021 N St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,795,000

2023 O St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $3,095,000

20037

2201 L St NW #714 2 pm to 4 pm $435,000

2501 M St NW #503 11 am to 5 pm $2,798,000

1414 22nd St NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $624,900

2425 L St NW #708 1 pm to 3 pm $600,000

2425 L St NW #235 1 pm to 3 pm $545,000

2501 M St NW #616 1 pm to 3 pm $850,000

NORTHEAST

20002

1111 Orren Street NE 1 pm to 3 pm $599,000

1115 Holbrook Terrace NE 2 pm to 4 pm $459,000

310 Todd Pl NE #2 1 pm to 4 pm $375,000

718 19th St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $555,000

1215 Wylie St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $929,000

1101 Florida Ave NE #2 1 pm to 3 pm $579,900

1101 Florida Ave NE #3 1 pm to 3 pm $549,900

1101 Florida Ave NE #1 1 pm to 3 pm $519,900

1101 Florida Ave NE #4 1 pm to 3 pm $559,900

1226 G St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $1,150,000

654 G St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $1,685,000

1115 Holbrook Ter NE 2 pm to 4 pm $459,000

537 21st St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $749,000

1111 Orren St NE #504 1 pm to 3 pm $599,000

1279 Owen Pl NE 2 pm to 4 pm $799,000

2032 E St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $565,000

1709 H St NE #5 1 pm to 3 pm $525,000

1709 H St NE #3 1 pm to 3 pm $499,900

410 K St NE #2 1 pm to 3 pm $999,000

410 K St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $1,900,000

711 15th St NE #3 1 pm to 3 pm $475,000

711 15th St NE #2 1 pm to 3 pm $450,000

20011

835 Oglethorpe St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $585,000

20017

4210 13th St NE 2 pm to 3 pm $550,000

1745 Buchanan St NE Noon to 3 pm $745,000

574 Regent Pl NE 2 pm to 4 pm $759,900

20018

2509 Brentwood Rd NE 2 pm to 4 pm $849,900

2011 Perry St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $868,000

2725 30th St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $799,000

3602 South Dakota Ave NE 3 pm to 5 pm $819,900

3252 Banneker Dr NE #3252 2 pm to 4 pm $3,000

2507 Patricia Roberts Harris Pl NE 1 pm to 4 pm $549,900

3000 Yost Pl NE 1 pm to 3 pm $564,900

20019

228 57th St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $335,000

119 Division Ave NE 1 pm to 3 pm $509,000

SOUTHEAST

20003

229 17th St SE 2 pm to 4 pm $565,000

529 12th St SE 2 pm to 4 pm $1,349,900

1333 East Capitol St SE 2 pm to 4 pm $1,525,000

1300 4th St SE #412 1 pm to 4 pm $789,900

1300 4th St SE #515 1 pm to 4 pm $909,900

1300 4th St SE #308 1 pm to 4 pm $699,900

1300 4th St SE #310 1 pm to 4 pm $729,900

229 12th St SE 1 pm to 4 pm $1,540,000

20019

724 Adrian St SE 1 pm to 3 pm $499,999

5114 Queens Stroll Pl SE 1 pm to 4 pm $499,900

20020

1719 Highwood Pl SE 2 pm to 4 pm $949,900

1616 Ridge Pl SE 1 pm to 4 pm $439,900

2105 Suitland Ter SE #b 1 pm to 4 pm $275,000

20032

1112 Savannah Street SE 2 pm to 4 pm $220,000

1112 Savannah St SE #14 2 pm to 4 pm $220,000

1112 Savannah St SE #32 2 pm to 4 pm $222,000

SOUTHWEST

20024

1331 Maryland Ave SW #1023 Noon to 4 pm $6,445

1101 3rd St SW #810 1 pm to 3 pm $339,000

560 N St SW #n406 Noon to 2 pm $243,000