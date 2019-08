Here’s a list of open houses taking place Aug. 3-4 in the District. We’ve divided the list by quadrants. To learn more about the properties for sale, click on the link underneath the address, which will take you to the listing. As always, feel free to search a listing of properties for sale in the Washington region.

This list reflects the open houses entered into Bright MLS before Thursday afternoon.

Looking for Maryland? Click here. Looking for Virginia? Click here.

Saturday

NORTHWEST

20001

2008 10th St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $810,000

811 4th St NW #401 1 pm to 3 pm $474,900

52 Quincy Pl NW #304 1 pm to 3 pm $439,000

146 Bryant St NW Noon to 3 pm $850,000

753 Fairmont St NW #1 1 pm to 3 pm $900,000

777 7th St NW #1124 Noon to 2 pm $619,900

460 New York Ave NW #607 1 pm to 3 pm $764,900

20004

912 F St NW #301 Noon to 2 pm $539,000

20005

1515 15th St NW #206 1 pm to 3 pm $560,000

1300 N St NW #214 1 pm to 4 pm $449,900

1440 N St NW #1011 1 pm to 3 pm $1,600

1109 M St NW #1 1 pm to 3 pm $410,000

20008

3115 Normanstone Ter NW Noon to 2 pm $2,995,000

2829 Connecticut Ave NW #708 1 pm to 3 pm $235,000

20009

1439 Euclid St NW #307 Noon to 2 pm $325,000

20010

625 Park Rd NW #203 11 am to 3 pm $399,900

625 Park Rd NW #304 11 am to 3 pm $649,000

625 Park Rd NW #ph 301 11 am to 3 pm $869,000

625 Park Rd NW #204 11 am to 3 pm $449,900

635 Park Rd NW #01 11 am to 3 pm $679,000

1019 Irving St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $699,000

809 Otis Pl NW #303 2 pm to 4 pm $399,000

3467 14th St NW #3 11 am to 1 pm $975,000

20011

719 Tuckerman St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $699,000

834 Delafield Pl NW 1 pm to 3 pm $864,900

20012

1505 North Gate Rd NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,295,000

20015

7225 Western Ave NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,050,000

3051 Harrison St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,149,999

20016

4721 Tilden St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,550,000

5182 Fulton St NW 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm $899,000

20037

2501 M St NW #411 11 am to 5 pm $2,155,000

2501 M St NW #512 11 am to 5 pm $1,698,000

2501 M St NW #t10 11 am to 5 pm $2,723,000

2501 M St NW #508 11 am to 5 pm $2,220,000

2501 M St NW #t12 11 am to 5 pm $2,086,000

2501 M St NW #503 11 am to 5 pm $2,798,000

730 24th St NW #718 2 pm to 4 pm $359,900

1001 New Hampshire Ave NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,695,000

2201 L St NW #714 1 pm to 3 pm $435,000

NORTHEAST

20002

654 G St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $1,685,000

638 15th St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $949,000

1102 Trinidad Ave NE 2 pm to 4 pm $650,000

633 M St NE 3 pm to 3:30 pm $1,350

325 W St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $599,999

638 15th Street NE 1 pm to 3 pm $949,000

1500 Oates St NE 11:30 am to 2 pm $1,600

1415 Duncan St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $725,000

224 17th Pl NE 1 pm to 3 pm $33,600

20011

12 Hawaii Ave NE Noon to 3 pm $559,900

20017

2889 Chancellors Way NE 1 pm to 4 pm $849,000

5006 Sargent Rd NE 1 pm to 6 pm $509,900

706 Crittenden St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $525,000

1221 Randolph St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $1,059,000

20018

2509 Hurston Lane NE 2 pm to 4 pm $525,000

3109 Monroe St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $749,999

3000 Yost Pl NE 1 pm to 3 pm $564,900

4108 18th St NE Noon to 3 pm $599,999

20019

1005 50th St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $590,000

SOUTHEAST

20003

1113 S Carolina Ave SE 2 pm to 4 pm $1,298,900

20019

3351 Dubois Pl SE 1 pm to 3 pm $389,900

20020

1476 Morris Rd SE 1 pm to 3 pm $450,000

1404 S St SE Noon to 4 pm $610,000

2026 Fort Davis St SE #202 1 pm to 3 pm $179,900

Sunday

NORTHWEST

20001

911 T St NW #four 2 pm to 4 pm $799,900

911 T St NW #3 2 pm to 4 pm $774,900

81 U St NW #unit A 1 pm to 3 pm $739,000

1838 4th St NW #1b 1 pm to 3 pm $2,450

948 Westminster St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,699,000

22 Bryant St NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $650,000

460 New York Ave NW #803 1 pm to 4 pm $554,900

135 Florida Ave NW 1 pm to 4 pm $950,000

948 Westminster Street NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,699,000

1132 6th St NW #penthouse 3 pm to 5 pm $899,000

35 T St NW #a 2 pm to 4 pm $4,750

20004

912 F St NW #904 2 pm to 4 pm $565,000

20005

1440 Church St NW #105 2 pm to 4 pm $529,000

1229 12th St NW #103 1 pm to 4 pm $784,900

1312 Massachusetts Ave NW #406 2 pm to 4 pm $415,000

20007

3615 T St NW Noon to 3 pm $1,995,000

3313 Q St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,100,000

2500 Q St NW #138 2 pm to 4 pm $285,000

2725 36th Pl NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,750,000

1701 Hoban Rd NW 1 pm to 3 pm $2,695,000

2120 Observatory Pl NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,595,000

4009 Davis Pl NW #202 1 pm to 4 pm $539,900

1625 33rd St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,375,000

2708 Olive St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,499,000

1632 30th St NW #12 1 pm to 3 pm $525,000

1632 30th Street NW 1 pm to 3 pm $525,000

3759 Benton St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $975,000

20008

3001 Veazey Ter NW #301 1 pm to 4 pm $275,000

3415 Rodman St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,895,000

20009

1443 Chapin St NW #301 1 pm to 4 pm $749,900

3039 16th St NW #301 1 pm to 3 pm $829,900

1513 S St NW #1 1 pm to 3:30 pm $690,000

1828 Riggs Pl NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $410,000

2022 Columbia Rd NW #318 1 pm to 4 pm $414,000

1815 18th St NW #103 1 pm to 3 pm $649,900

1824 Calvert Street NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $1,349,000

1412 Chapin St NW #002 11 am to 1 pm $2,850

1325 Belmont St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $5,500

1458 Columbia Rd NW #109 Noon to 2 pm $534,500

1458 Columbia Rd NW #511 Noon to 2 pm $344,500

2916 18th St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,175,000

20010

1362 Perry Pl NW #2 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm $1,089,000

1441 Spring Rd NW #203 2 pm to 5 am $384,900

3314 Mount Pleasant St NW #7 2 pm to 4 pm $239,900

763 Morton St NW #4 1 pm to 4 pm $895,000

20011

1365 Kennedy St NW #408 2 pm to 4 pm $240,000

909 Webster St NW #three Noon to 2 pm $749,999

5310 Kansas Ave NW 1 pm to 4 pm $789,000

15 Grant Cir NW #1 1 pm to 3 pm $545,000

1509 Buchanan St NW 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm $1,095,000

1308 Sheridan St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $749,500

902 Rittenhouse St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $950,000

1307 Longfellow St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $989,000

20012

7530 9th St NW 1 pm to 3:30 pm $518,000

1426 Leegate Rd NW 2 pm to 4 pm $850,000

20016

3127 51st Pl NW 1 pm to 3 pm $3,398,000

4408 Westover Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,159,000

4839 Western Ave NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,795,000

4201 Cathedral Ave NW #523e 2 pm to 4 pm $450,000

4302 Westover Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,120,000

4257 Fordham Rd NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,195,000

4301 Massachusetts Ave NW #a114 1 pm to 3 pm $415,000

4301 Massachusetts Avenue NW 1 pm to 3 pm $415,000

3900 NW Watson Pl NW #b-G1d 1 pm to 3 pm $385,000

4201 Cathedral Ave NW #1108w 1 pm to 4 pm $299,999

20036

2007 O St NW #105 1 pm to 3 pm $529,000

1545 18th St NW #901 3 pm to 5 pm $322,000

2023 O St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $3,095,000

1747 Church St NW #b2 2 pm to 4 pm $340,000

1727 Massachusetts Ave NW #802 1 pm to 4 pm $415,000

NORTHEAST

20002

329 K St NE #1 1 pm to 3 pm $549,000

329 K St NE #2 1 pm to 3 pm $599,000

329 K St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $1,150,000

340 Adams St NE #201 1 pm to 3 pm $520,000

1504 Queen St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $559,000

1127 7th St NE #2 2 pm to 4 pm $1,275,000

1709 H St NE #3 1 pm to 3 pm $499,900

1709 H St NE #5 1 pm to 3 pm $525,000

410 K St NE #2 1 pm to 3 pm $999,000

711 15th St NE #3 2 pm to 4 pm $475,000

711 15th St NE #2 2 pm to 4 pm $450,000

609 Maryland Ave NE #3 1 pm to 3 pm $1,675,000

609 Maryland Ave NE #4 1 pm to 3 pm $1,850,000

20003

902 E Capitol St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $2,495,000

20011

122 Victor St NE Noon to 2 pm $474,900

20017

1745 Buchanan St NE Noon to 3 pm $745,000

1201 Kearny St NE #201 2 pm to 4 pm $599,900

1201 Kearny St NE #103 2 pm to 4 pm $364,900

2620 6th St NE Noon to 2 pm $973,299

20018

2725 30th St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $799,000

2507 Patricia Roberts Harris Pl NE 1 pm to 4 pm $559,900

2509 Brentwood Rd NE 2 pm to 4 pm $879,000

SOUTHEAST

20003

1333 East Capitol St SE 1 pm to 3 pm $1,525,000

1208 Walter St SE 1 pm to 3 pm $768,500

1407 E Capitol St SE 1 pm to 3 pm $1,635,000

116 17th St SE #1 1 pm to 4 pm $689,000

20019

3310 N St SE 2 pm to 4 pm $549,900

5014 H St SE #203 1 pm to 3 pm $225,000

5014 H St SE #303 1 pm to 3 pm $225,000

4521 C St SE 1:30 pm to 3 pm $489,500

4521 C Street SE 1:30 pm to 3 pm $489,500

81 55th St SE 1 pm to 4 pm $449,000

20020

3148 Westover Dr SE 1 pm to 4 pm $750,000

3130 Alabama Ave SE 1 pm to 3 pm $557,000

SOUTHWEST

20024

490 M St SW #w508 1 pm to 4 pm $299,500

1101 3rd St SW #214 1 pm to 3 pm $314,900