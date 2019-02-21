Here’s a list of open houses taking place this weekend in the District. We’ve divided the list by quadrants. To learn more about the properties for sale, click on the link underneath the address, which will take you to the listing. As always, feel free to search a listing of properties for sale in the Washington region.
This list reflects the open houses entered into Bright MLS before Thursday afternoon.
Looking for Maryland? Click here. Looking for Virginia? Click here.
NORTHWEST
20001
910 M St NW #123 2 pm to 4 pm $639,000
766 Gresham Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $699,950
20005
1437 Rhode Island Ave NW #712 2 pm to 4 pm $699,000
20007
3722 R St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $2,675,000
20010
3221 Adams Mill Rd NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,495,000
3523 13th St NW #1 1:30 pm to 4 pm $775,888
732 Lamont St NW #401 Noon to 2 pm $429,000
20011
1617 Taylor St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $989,500
328 Emerson St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $719,900
424 Taylor St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $669,000
1353 Randolph St NW #1 1 pm to 4 pm $574,900
1353 Randolph St NW #7 1 pm to 4 pm $479,900
1353 Randolph St NW #2 1 pm to 4 pm $479,900
4805 Arkansas Ave NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,195,000
1301 Longfellow St NW #309 1 pm to 4 pm $320,000
20012
6605 13th Pl NW 1 pm to 3 pm $599,000
20015
3109 Birch St NW 7 pm to 7 pm $949,000
3109 Birch St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $949,000
20016
4707 Warren St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,075,000
4728 Van Ness St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,869,000
NORTHEAST
20002
1231 E St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $1,195,500
101 2nd St NE #b 2 pm to 4 pm $479,000
14 S St NE #303 1 pm to 3 pm $499,000
1729 Lang Pl NE Noon to 1 pm $2,750
20011
5111 12th St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $529,000
20017
730 Crittenden St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $559,000
20018
2525 Hurston Lane NE 2 pm to 4 pm $550,000
SOUTHEAST
20003
1345 K St SE #t-05 1 pm to 4 pm $529,900
1345 K St SE #405 1 pm to 4 pm $599,900
1345 K St SE #t-02 1 pm to 4 pm $599,900
1345 K St SE #t-05 7 pm to 7 pm $529,900
1345 K St SE #405 7 pm to 7 pm $599,900
1345 K St SE #t-02 7 pm to 7 pm $599,900
20020
2004 Fort Davis St SE #102 Noon to 2 pm $1,200
2004 Fort Davis St SE #102 Noon to 2 pm $120,000
2004 Fort Davis St SE #102 Noon to 2 pm $1,200
SOUTHWEST
20024
755 Delaware Ave SW #181 7 pm to 7 pm $849,900
755 Delaware Ave SW #181 1 pm to 4 pm $849,900
NORTHWEST
20001
313 U St NW Noon to 3 pm $639,000
427 Q St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $719,000
2120 Vermont Ave NW #116 7 pm to 7 pm $659,900
48 K St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $899,000
1643 New Jersey Ave NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $545,000
517 Q St NW #1 1 pm to 3 pm $899,000
777 7th St NW #814 2 pm to 4 pm $575,000
1008 Fairmont St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $895,900
2120 Vermont Ave NW #116 1 pm to 3:30 pm $659,900
216 Morgan St NW #1 1 pm to 4 pm $874,900
71 Florida Ave NW 1 pm to 4 pm $799,000
1117 10th St NW #701 2 pm to 4 pm $749,900
20004
912 F St NW #504 2 pm to 4 pm $564,000
20005
1115 12th St NW #t3 1 pm to 4 pm $579,800
20007
4481 Q St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,850,000
3600 Massachusetts Ave NW 1 pm to 3 pm $3,299,000
3600 Reservoir Rd NW 7 pm to 7 pm $1,549,000
2141 Wisconsin Ave NW #503 1 pm to 3 pm $360,000
3718 S St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,995,000
3600 Reservoir Rd NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,549,000
2500 Q St NW #601 2 pm to 4 pm $465,000
20008
2818 Connecticut Ave NW #401 7 pm to 7 pm $619,900
2939 Van Ness St NW #503 1 pm to 4 pm $210,000
2138 California St NW #411 7 pm to 7 pm $1,790,000
4600 NW Connecticut Ave NW #415 7 pm to 7 pm $285,000
2737 Devonshire Pl NW #c 1 pm to 3 pm $1,749,000
2138 California St NW #411 1 pm to 3 pm $1,790,000
4600 NW Connecticut Ave NW #415 1 pm to 3 pm $285,000
4514 Connecticut Ave NW #202 Noon to 2 pm $675,000
2818 Connecticut Ave NW #401 2 pm to 4 pm $619,900
2138 California St NW #206 2 pm to 4 pm $699,000
20009
2030 16th St NW #1 1 pm to 3 pm $750,000
1701 16th St NW #234 2 pm to 4 pm $489,000
1459 Harvard St NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $685,000
1828 Ontario Pl NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $1,074,900
1828 Ontario Pl NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $1,174,900
1715 15th St NW #e 1 pm to 4 pm $549,500
1825 Kalorama Rd NW #2 Noon to 4 pm $600,000
1719 U St NW #2 4 pm to 7 pm $3,325
20010
1711 Kenyon St NW #1 1 pm to 4 pm $1,100,000
1711 Kenyon St NW #2 1 pm to 4 pm $1,250,000
3114 13th St NW #a 1 pm to 3 pm $519,000
20011
1221 Randolph St NW #1 7 pm to 7 pm $699,000
841 Rittenhouse St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $749,900
415 Randolph St NW #1 1 pm to 4 pm $634,900
6109 7th Pl NW 1 pm to 3 pm $749,900
1221 Randolph St NW #1 1 pm to 4 pm $699,000
20015
3336 Quesada St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,945,000
5410 Connecticut Ave NW #902 2 pm to 4 pm $300,000
3017 Stephenson Pl NW 1 pm to 3 pm $2,195,000
2739 Unicorn Lane NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,099,000
20016
4201 Cathedral Ave NW #822e 2 pm to 2 pm $340,000
5155 Rockwood Pkwy NW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,195,000
5025 Glenbrook Ter NW 1 pm to 4 pm $2,495,000
4000 Cathedral Ave NW #224b 7 pm to 7 pm $268,500
3738 Appleton St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,289,900
4750 41st St NW #502 2 pm to 4 pm $2,700,000
3738 Appleton St NW 7 pm to 7 pm $1,289,900
4201 Cathedral Ave NW #513e 1 pm to 3 pm $325,000
3249 Sutton Pl NW #c 2 pm to 4 pm $670,000
4000 Cathedral Ave NW #224b 2 pm to 4 pm $268,500
4960 Hillbrook Lane NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,795,000
3010 Wisconsin Ave NW #302 2 pm to 4 pm $330,000
20036
2021 N St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,995,000
1330 New Hampshire Ave NW #201 1 pm to 3 pm $519,000
1526 17th St NW #215 2 pm to 4 pm $449,900
20037
2501 M St NW #507 2 pm to 4 pm $1,256,000
2501 M St NW #608 1 pm to 3 pm $849,000
1309 22nd St NW 11 am to 1 pm $2,195,000
NORTHEAST
20002
1102 Trinidad Ave NE Noon to 3 pm $695,000
1210 D St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $885,000
224 T St NE #2 1 pm to 3 pm $575,000
1206 I St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $1,348,200
920 3rd St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $689,000
510 L St NE #a 1 pm to 4 pm $999,900
510 L St NE #b 1 pm to 4 pm $1,249,900
1004 Constitution Ave NE 1 pm to 4 pm $935,000
1258 Holbrook Ter NE #7 11 am to 1 pm $3,300
1126 F St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $715,000
2421 N Capitol St NE Noon to 2 pm $900,000
20018
3221 20th St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $535,000
2607 Franklin St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $559,900
3701 South Dakota Ave NE 1 pm to 4 pm $1,065,000
20019
4257 Dix St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $450,000
SOUTHEAST
20003
645 E St SE 2 pm to 4 pm $2,200,000
242-A 14th St SE 2 pm to 4 pm $1,075,000
1025 1st St SE #204 1 pm to 3 pm $515,000
1711 D St SE #2 1 pm to 4 pm $799,900
1025 1st St SE #910 1 pm to 3 pm $699,900
20019
4937 Call Pl SE 1 pm to 4 pm $455,000
5021 Hanna Pl SE 2 pm to 4 pm $379,900
20020
3701 Bangor St SE 2 pm to 5 pm $775,000
20032
210212 Oakwood St SE #205 2 pm to 4:30 pm $214,900
SOUTHWEST
20024
490 M St SW #w208 1 pm to 3 pm $234,000
1245 4th St SW #e507 1 pm to 3 pm $365,000