This list reflects the open houses entered into Bright MLS before Thursday afternoon.
— Kathy Orton
SATURDAY
NORTHWEST
20001
1549 9th St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,195,000
910 M St NW #629 1 pm to 3 pm $725,000
917 S St NW #1 1 pm to 4 pm $1,295,000
917 S St NW #2 1 pm to 4 pm $1,595,000
2120 Vermont Ave NW #219 1 pm to 3 pm $459,000
1604 5th St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $989,000
402 Richardson Pl NW 1 pm to 3 pm $589,900
20007
2712 N St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,549,000
3524 S St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,999,000
4012 Edmunds St NW #3 1 pm to 3 pm $1,150,000
20008
3629 Ellicott St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,195,000
20009
2125 14th St NW #714 1 pm to 3 pm $625,000
20010
530 Irving St NW #2 1 pm to 3 pm $809,995
3315 Sherman Ave NW #1 1 pm to 3 pm $760,000
435 Park Road NW #1 1 pm to 3 pm $629,900
20011
17 Rock Creek Church Rd NW 1 pm to 3 pm $700,000
906 Gallatin St NW #103 1 pm to 4 pm $469,900
906 Gallatin St NW #402 1 pm to 4 pm $481,900
906 Gallatin St NW #101 1 pm to 4 pm $434,900
5012 4th St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $550,000
20016
4500 Chesapeake St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,560,000
3900 Cathedral Ave NW #203a 2 pm to 4 pm $597,500
4100 Cathedral Ave NW #705 2 pm to 4 pm $679,999
20036
1330 New Hampshire Ave NW #314 2 pm to 4 pm $573,000
NORTHEAST
20002
1632 K St NE #1 Noon to 3 pm $424,999
1632 K St NE #2 Noon to 3 pm $449,999
1632 K NE #3 Noon to 3 pm $399,999
800 21st St NE #1 2 pm to 4 pm $525,000
800 21st St NE #4 2 pm to 4 pm $575,000
800 21st St NE #2 2 pm to 4 pm $500,000
20011
4405 1st Pl NE #24 Noon to 2 pm $194,405
20017
3024 7th St NE 11 am to 5 pm $964,900
SOUTHEAST
20003
111 19th St SE Noon to 1 pm $3,113
20020
1731 S St SE 1 pm to 3 pm $549,900
SUNDAY
NORTHWEST
20001
83 New York Ave NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $650,000
57 N St NW #311 2:30 pm to 4 pm $519,900
1716 New Jersey Ave NW 1 pm to 3 pm $919,000
51 Rhode Island Ave NW #1 1 pm to 3 pm $535,000
1711 1st St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,295,000
1002 N St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $2,150,000
42 Rhode Island Ave NW #two 2 pm to 4 pm $728,999
1737 10th St NW #b 2 pm to 4 pm $999,900
1922 10th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $914,900
20005
1427 Rhode Island Ave NW #504 1 pm to 4 pm $1,495,000
20007
1317 35th St NW 11 am to 1 pm $1,645,000
3908 Hillandale Ct NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,865,000
3651 Winfield Lane NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,599,000
4521 Garfield St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $3,400,000
3306 R St NW Noon to 2 pm $2,250,000
4609 Charleston Ter NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,995,000
2516 Q St NW #q202 2 pm to 4 pm $1,100,000
20008
2845 Mcgill Ter NW 1 pm to 3 pm $3,950,000
3901 Connecticut Ave NW #505 1 pm to 3 pm $899,000
20009
1477 Girard St NW #2 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm $2,950
2035 13th St NW #3 2 pm to 4 pm $775,000
1719 Euclid St NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $600,000
1930 NW New Hampshire Ave NW #41 1 pm to 4 pm $649,000
2560 University Pl NW #ph 1 pm to 3 pm $1,249,000
1815 19th St NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $415,000
1450 Fairmont St NW #1 1 pm to 4 pm $529,900
20010
1390 Kenyon St NW #728 2 pm to 4 pm $585,000
3519 New Hampshire Ave NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $725,000
3514 13th St NW #11 2 pm to 4 pm $724,999
3514 13th St NW #8 2 pm to 4 pm $664,999
3514 13th St NW #3 2 pm to 4 pm $514,999
1340 Kenyon St NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $799,000
20011
1513 Buchanan St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $950,000
413 Buchanan St NW 11 am to 1 pm $775,000
1614 Montague St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,199,900
4816 3rd St NW ##2 1 pm to 3 pm $399,999
1357 Nicholson St NW #1 1 pm to 3 pm $399,999
4816 3rd St NW ##1 1 pm to 3 pm $399,999
20015
2731 Newlands St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,750,000
6611 Western Ave NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,649,000
20016
4000 Cathedral Ave NW #720-B 1 pm to 3 pm $299,500
3900 Watson Pl NW #a-2fg 1 pm to 4 pm $1,079,000
4000 Cathedral Ave NW #326b 2 pm to 4 pm $299,000
4100 Cathedral Ave NW #714 1 pm to 4 pm $575,000
5821 Macarthur Blvd NW 1 pm to 3 pm $999,000
4949 Brandywine St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,419,000
4000 Cathedral Ave NW #18-19b 2 pm to 4 pm $658,200
20037
1275 25th St NW #808 2 pm to 4 pm $659,900
2425 L St NW #240 1 pm to 3 pm $1,999,900
800 25th St NW #706 1 pm to 2:30 pm $648,800
2501 M St NW #702 Noon to 2 pm $1,599,000
NORTHEAST
20002
1323 Corbin Pl NE 1 pm to 3 pm $825,000
401 13th St NE #105 1 pm to 3 pm $499,000
901 D St NE #205 1 pm to 3 pm $949,000
911 2nd St NE #104 1 pm to 3 pm $564,900
1635 Montello Ave NE #4 1 pm to 3 pm $365,000
1709 H St NE #6 Noon to 2 pm $519,900
410 K St NE #1 Noon to 1:30 pm $839,900
1607 Isherwood St NE #1 Noon to 4 pm $599,900
20011
5920 6th St NE 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm $615,000
20017
2431 Girard Pl NE 2 pm to 4 pm $725,000
20018
2615 Brentwood Rd NE 1 pm to 3 pm $725,000
SOUTHEAST
20003
529 12th St SE 2 pm to 4 pm $1,225,000
706 11th St SE 1 pm to 3 pm $979,500
1025 1st St SE #814 2 pm to 4 pm $525,000
917 4th St SE Noon to 2 pm $1,200,000
413 I St SE 1 pm to 3 pm $1,249,000
1306 Pennsylvania Ave SE #401 1 pm to 3 pm $774,000
20020
2315 Altamont Pl SE #3 1 pm to 3 pm $2,100
20032
515 Parkland Pl SE #1 1 pm to 2 pm $2,000
SOUTHWEST
20024
560 N St SW #n413 1 pm to 3 pm $425,000
490 M St SW #w603 1 pm to 3 pm $425,000
1435 4th St SW #b417 1 pm to 4 pm $254,800