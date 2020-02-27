Here’s a list of open houses taking place Feb. 29-March 1 in the District. We’ve divided the list by quadrants. To learn more about the properties for sale, click on the link underneath the address, which will take you to the listing. As always, feel free to search a listing of properties for sale in the Washington region.

This list reflects the open houses entered into Bright MLS before Thursday afternoon.

Looking for Maryland? Click here. Looking for Virginia? Click here.

— Kathy Orton

SATURDAY

NORTHWEST

20001

1549 9th St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,195,000

910 M St NW #629 1 pm to 3 pm $725,000

917 S St NW #1 1 pm to 4 pm $1,295,000

917 S St NW #2 1 pm to 4 pm $1,595,000

2120 Vermont Ave NW #219 1 pm to 3 pm $459,000

1604 5th St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $989,000

402 Richardson Pl NW 1 pm to 3 pm $589,900

20007

2712 N St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,549,000

3524 S St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,999,000

4012 Edmunds St NW #3 1 pm to 3 pm $1,150,000

20008

3629 Ellicott St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,195,000

20009

2125 14th St NW #714 1 pm to 3 pm $625,000

20010

530 Irving St NW #2 1 pm to 3 pm $809,995

3315 Sherman Ave NW #1 1 pm to 3 pm $760,000

435 Park Road NW #1 1 pm to 3 pm $629,900

20011

17 Rock Creek Church Rd NW 1 pm to 3 pm $700,000

906 Gallatin St NW #103 1 pm to 4 pm $469,900

906 Gallatin St NW #402 1 pm to 4 pm $481,900

906 Gallatin St NW #101 1 pm to 4 pm $434,900

5012 4th St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $550,000

20016

4500 Chesapeake St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,560,000

3900 Cathedral Ave NW #203a 2 pm to 4 pm $597,500

4100 Cathedral Ave NW #705 2 pm to 4 pm $679,999

20036

1330 New Hampshire Ave NW #314 2 pm to 4 pm $573,000

NORTHEAST

20002

1632 K St NE #1 Noon to 3 pm $424,999

1632 K St NE #2 Noon to 3 pm $449,999

1632 K NE #3 Noon to 3 pm $399,999

800 21st St NE #1 2 pm to 4 pm $525,000

800 21st St NE #4 2 pm to 4 pm $575,000

800 21st St NE #2 2 pm to 4 pm $500,000

20011

4405 1st Pl NE #24 Noon to 2 pm $194,405

20017

3024 7th St NE 11 am to 5 pm $964,900

SOUTHEAST

20003

111 19th St SE Noon to 1 pm $3,113

20020

1731 S St SE 1 pm to 3 pm $549,900

SUNDAY

NORTHWEST

20001

83 New York Ave NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $650,000

57 N St NW #311 2:30 pm to 4 pm $519,900

1716 New Jersey Ave NW 1 pm to 3 pm $919,000

51 Rhode Island Ave NW #1 1 pm to 3 pm $535,000

1711 1st St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,295,000

1002 N St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $2,150,000

42 Rhode Island Ave NW #two 2 pm to 4 pm $728,999

1737 10th St NW #b 2 pm to 4 pm $999,900

1922 10th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $914,900

20005

1427 Rhode Island Ave NW #504 1 pm to 4 pm $1,495,000

20007

1317 35th St NW 11 am to 1 pm $1,645,000

3908 Hillandale Ct NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,865,000

3651 Winfield Lane NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,599,000

4521 Garfield St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $3,400,000

3306 R St NW Noon to 2 pm $2,250,000

4609 Charleston Ter NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,995,000

2516 Q St NW #q202 2 pm to 4 pm $1,100,000

20008

2845 Mcgill Ter NW 1 pm to 3 pm $3,950,000

3901 Connecticut Ave NW #505 1 pm to 3 pm $899,000

20009

1477 Girard St NW #2 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm $2,950

2035 13th St NW #3 2 pm to 4 pm $775,000

1719 Euclid St NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $600,000

1930 NW New Hampshire Ave NW #41 1 pm to 4 pm $649,000

2560 University Pl NW #ph 1 pm to 3 pm $1,249,000

1815 19th St NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $415,000

1450 Fairmont St NW #1 1 pm to 4 pm $529,900

20010

1390 Kenyon St NW #728 2 pm to 4 pm $585,000

3519 New Hampshire Ave NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $725,000

3514 13th St NW #11 2 pm to 4 pm $724,999

3514 13th St NW #8 2 pm to 4 pm $664,999

3514 13th St NW #3 2 pm to 4 pm $514,999

1340 Kenyon St NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $799,000

20011

1513 Buchanan St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $950,000

413 Buchanan St NW 11 am to 1 pm $775,000

1614 Montague St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,199,900

4816 3rd St NW ##2 1 pm to 3 pm $399,999

1357 Nicholson St NW #1 1 pm to 3 pm $399,999

4816 3rd St NW ##1 1 pm to 3 pm $399,999

20015

2731 Newlands St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,750,000

6611 Western Ave NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,649,000

20016

4000 Cathedral Ave NW #720-B 1 pm to 3 pm $299,500

3900 Watson Pl NW #a-2fg 1 pm to 4 pm $1,079,000

4000 Cathedral Ave NW #326b 2 pm to 4 pm $299,000

4100 Cathedral Ave NW #714 1 pm to 4 pm $575,000

5821 Macarthur Blvd NW 1 pm to 3 pm $999,000

4949 Brandywine St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,419,000

4000 Cathedral Ave NW #18-19b 2 pm to 4 pm $658,200

20037

1275 25th St NW #808 2 pm to 4 pm $659,900

2425 L St NW #240 1 pm to 3 pm $1,999,900

800 25th St NW #706 1 pm to 2:30 pm $648,800

2501 M St NW #702 Noon to 2 pm $1,599,000

NORTHEAST

20002

1323 Corbin Pl NE 1 pm to 3 pm $825,000

401 13th St NE #105 1 pm to 3 pm $499,000

901 D St NE #205 1 pm to 3 pm $949,000

911 2nd St NE #104 1 pm to 3 pm $564,900

1635 Montello Ave NE #4 1 pm to 3 pm $365,000

1709 H St NE #6 Noon to 2 pm $519,900

410 K St NE #1 Noon to 1:30 pm $839,900

1607 Isherwood St NE #1 Noon to 4 pm $599,900

20011

5920 6th St NE 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm $615,000

20017

2431 Girard Pl NE 2 pm to 4 pm $725,000

20018

2615 Brentwood Rd NE 1 pm to 3 pm $725,000

SOUTHEAST

20003

529 12th St SE 2 pm to 4 pm $1,225,000

706 11th St SE 1 pm to 3 pm $979,500

1025 1st St SE #814 2 pm to 4 pm $525,000

917 4th St SE Noon to 2 pm $1,200,000

413 I St SE 1 pm to 3 pm $1,249,000

1306 Pennsylvania Ave SE #401 1 pm to 3 pm $774,000

20020

2315 Altamont Pl SE #3 1 pm to 3 pm $2,100

20032

515 Parkland Pl SE #1 1 pm to 2 pm $2,000

SOUTHWEST

20024

560 N St SW #n413 1 pm to 3 pm $425,000

490 M St SW #w603 1 pm to 3 pm $425,000

1435 4th St SW #b417 1 pm to 4 pm $254,800