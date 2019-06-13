Here’s a list of open houses taking place June 15-16 in the District. We’ve divided the list by quadrants. To learn more about the properties for sale, click on the link underneath the address, which will take you to the listing. As always, feel free to search a listing of properties for sale in the Washington region.
This list reflects the open houses entered into Bright MLS before Thursday afternoon.
Looking for Maryland? Click here. Looking for Virginia? Click here.
NORTHWEST
20001
600 Q St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $5,195
48 New York Ave NW #a 1 pm to 3 pm $975,000
48 New York Ave NW #b 1 pm to 3 pm $850,000
555 Massachusetts Ave NW #1209 1 pm to 3 pm $475,000
1821 9th St NW Noon to 3 pm $1,049,900
1009 O St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $2,395,000
811 4th St NW #1119 2 pm to 4 pm $3,450
1030 Fairmont St NW #104 1 pm to 3 pm $599,900
2100 11th St NW #ph5 1 pm to 3:30 pm $1,250,000
400 Massachusetts Ave NW #508 2 pm to 4 pm $649,900
537 Gresham Pl NW #1 1 pm to 4 pm $625,000
537 Gresham Pl NW #2 1 pm to 4 pm $675,000
20005
1225 13th St NW #213 2 pm to 4 pm $2,350
20007
4481 Q St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,695,000
20008
3619 Tilden St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,300,000
2908 Ellicott St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $2,450,000
3900 Connecticut Ave NW #103-G 1 pm to 3 pm $530,000
3115 Normanstone Ter NW Noon to 2 pm $2,995,000
20009
1750 Harvard St NW #6d 1 pm to 3 pm $360,000
1320 R St NW #2 1 pm to 4 pm $455,000
2515 17th St NW #3 Noon to 2 pm $579,999
1705 Lanier Pl NW 12:15 pm to 2:15 pm $325,000
2448 Ontario Rd NW #2 Noon to 2 pm $750,000
1305 Clifton St NW #1 Noon to 2 pm $524,999
1810 15th St NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $1,599,000
1810 15th St NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $1,649,000
2426 Ontario Rd NW #203 Noon to 2 pm $699,900
3039 16th St NW #301 Noon to 2 pm $849,900
1401 Columbia Rd NW #220 1 pm to 3 pm $442,000
1654 Euclid St NW #105 1 pm to 4 pm $649,900
2656 15th St NW #c4 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm $1,950
1401 Columbia Road NW 1 pm to 3 pm $442,000
20010
1337 Spring Rd NW #4 1 pm to 4 pm $699,900
653 Irving St NW #7 1 pm to 4 pm $649,900
653 Irving St NW #1 1 pm to 4 pm $334,900
1330 Park Rd NW #a 11 am to 2 pm $495,000
3467 Holmead Pl NW #3 11 am to 2 pm $889,000
20011
715 Gallatin St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $699,999
1300 Taylor St NW #204 1 pm to 3 pm $580,000
4415 17th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,125,000
4016 Georgia Ave NW #8 1 pm to 4 pm $674,900
4016 Georgia Ave NW #6 1 pm to 4 pm $599,900
4016 Georgia Ave NW #1 1 pm to 4 pm $379,900
4519 New Hampshire Ave NW 11 am to 1 pm $874,999
5024 9th St NW #201 11 am to 5 pm $465,900
906 Gallatin St NW #103 11 am to 5 pm $469,900
906 Gallatin St NW #301 11 am to 5 pm $490,900
906 Gallatin St NW #403 11 am to 5 pm $477,900
608 Farragut St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $625,000
1300 Taylor Street NW 1 pm to 3 pm $580,000
5623 Kansas Ave NW 1 pm to 4 pm $824,900
1416 Madison St NW 10 am to 11:30 am $1,200,000
20015
6339 31st St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,195,000
5406 Connecticut Ave NW #401 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm $299,000
3051 Harrison St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,199,900
20016
3823 Cathedral Ave NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,895,000
3901 Cathedral Ave NW #18 (113) 1 pm to 3 pm $269,900
5304 Dorsett Pl NW 1 pm to 4 pm $2,875,000
5047 Glenbrook Ter NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,849,000
4711 Albemarle St NW 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm $6,250
4401 Sedgwick St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,295,000
20037
2501 M St NW #208 11 am to 5 pm $2,320,000
955 26th St NW #301 2 pm to 4 pm $775,000
NORTHEAST
20002
318 Rhode Island Ave NE #303 2 pm to 4 pm $306,000
1613 Meigs Pl NE 1 pm to 3 pm $615,000
927 9th St NE 1 pm to 2 pm $620,000
20011
738 Jefferson St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $569,000
5716 5th St NE Noon to 3 pm $465,000
20017
2620 6th St NE 11 am to 1 pm $979,900
1267 Emerson St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $579,900
1237 Irving St NE Noon to 3 pm $874,900
1510 Gallatin Pl NE 1 pm to 4 pm $585,000
20018
3818 Hansberry Ct NE 1 pm to 4 pm $569,000
3914 18th St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $539,000
3109 Monroe St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $774,999
3808 Hansberry Ct NE 2 pm to 4 pm $594,900
2725 30th St NE Noon to 2:30 pm $799,000
20019
1015 48th St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $424,900
828 50th Pl NE Noon to 2 pm $355,000
SOUTHEAST
20003
1345 K St SE #t5 1 pm to 3 pm $529,900
1345 K St SE #ph1 1 pm to 3 pm $1,129,900
1345 K St SE #306 1 pm to 3 pm $599,900
20019
4416 B St SE 2 pm to 4 pm $339,900
1132 46th Pl SE 3 pm to 5 pm $415,000
66 55th St SE 1 pm to 4 pm $454,900
20020
1607 Fairlawn Ave SE Noon to 2 pm $460,000
2670 Martin Luther King Jr Ave SE Noon to 1 pm $2,700
1613 Fairlawn Ave SE Noon to 2 pm $469,999
20032
511 Alabama Ave SE 1 pm to 3 pm $550,000
140a Wilmington Pl SE 11 am to 1 pm $524,900
SOUTHWEST
20024
500 H St SW 1 pm to 3 pm $949,900
1301 Delaware Ave SW #n520 1 pm to 3 pm $219,900
20032
4119 S Capitol Ter SW 1 pm to 3 pm $379,000
NORTHWEST
20001
610 T St NW #501 2 pm to 4 pm $954,900
610 T St NW #208 2 pm to 4 pm $849,900
610 T St NW #210 2 pm to 4 pm $499,900
610 T St NW #803 2 pm to 4 pm $1,799,900
43 Quincy Pl NW #1 1 pm to 3 pm $949,900
43 Quincy Pl NW #2 1 pm to 3 pm $1,249,900
1415 Columbia St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,095,000
1835 5th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,450,000
440 L St NW #708 1 pm to 3 pm $499,950
1628 11th St NW #109 1 pm to 3 pm $1,175,000
1628 11th St NW #103 1 pm to 3 pm $1,145,000
4326 Georgia NW #301 1 pm to 4 pm $529,000
938 N St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,245,000
20005
1509 Vermont Ave NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,875,000
20007
1511 Foxhall Rd NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,599,000
3527 Winfield LaneNW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,595,000
1308 29th St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $3,095,000
4700 Reservoir Rd NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,199,000
3757 Benton St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $975,000
2801 New Mexico Ave NW #919 1 pm to 3 pm $795,000
4644 Reservoir Rd NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,499,900
20008
2729 Ordway St NW #6 1 pm to 3 pm $499,000
2932 Davenport St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,695,000
1803 Phelps Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,545,000
2930 Ellicott St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,495,000
2959 Tilden St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,299,000
20009
1963 Biltmore St NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $624,900
1963 Biltmore St NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $714,900
1963 Biltmore St NW #3 2 pm to 4 pm $714,900
2028 16th St NW #2 1 pm to 3 pm $624,900
2656 15th St NW #301 1 pm to 4 pm $395,000
1447 Chapin St NW #103 1 pm to 4 pm $335,000
1930-1930 New Hampshire Ave NW #22 2 pm to 4 pm $3,500
2039 New Hampshire Ave NW #606 1 pm to 3 pm $849,000
1824 Calvert Street NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $1,349,000
2125 14th St NW #609 1 pm to 3 pm $919,000
1401 Q St NW #305 1 pm to 3 pm $1,275,000
1930 Biltmore St NW #100 10 am to Noon $595,000
1701 Kalorama Rd NW #413 1 pm to 3 pm $685,000
1641 13th St NW #a 1 pm to 3 pm $1,190,000
20010
831 Rock Creek Church Rd NW #b 2 pm to 4 pm $1,229,000
3534 10th St NW #230 1 pm to 4 pm $349,000
779 Morton St NW #a 1 pm to 4 pm $859,900
20011
4326 Georgia Ave NW #402 2 pm to 4 pm $679,900
1424 Buchanan St NW #2 1 pm to 3 pm $599,000
1365 Kennedy St NW #408 2 pm to 4 pm $240,000
834 Delafield Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $899,900
1202 Quincy St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $989,000
1008 Rittenhouse St NW #16 Noon to 4 pm $539,000
5011 16th St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,295,000
4822 5th St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $695,000
20012
1509 Van Buren St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $898,750
6645 Georgia Ave NW #305 2 pm to 4 pm $189,500
343 Cedar St NW #310 1 pm to 3 pm $479,900
20015
5705 27th St NW 10 am to 11 am $5,000
5315 Connecticut Ave NW #606 Noon to 2 pm $270,000
6361 31st Pl NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,049,000
3008 Dogwood St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,079,000
6220 30th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $995,000
20016
4302 Westover Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,120,000
3440 NW 38th St NW #e413 1 pm to 3 pm $380,000
4935 Eskridge Ter NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,995,000
3207 Foxhall Rd NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,299,000
4000 Cathedral Ave NW #842b 2 pm to 4 pm $249,000
4201 Cathedral Ave NW #1222w 2 pm to 4 pm $340,000
4201 Cathedral Ave NW #919e 2 pm to 4 pm $279,000
20036
1301 20th St NW #906 2 pm to 4 pm $364,900
2021 N St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,795,000
1301 20th St NW #111 1 pm to 4 pm $470,000
1545 18th St NW #112 11 am to 1 pm $2,150
1301 20th St NW #902 2 pm to 4 pm $395,000
20037
2139 N St NW #4 2 pm to 4 pm $1,749,900
1511 22nd St NW #54 Noon to 3 pm $399,000
1230 23rd St NW #503 1 pm to 3 pm $629,900
1177 22nd St NW #9-F 1 pm to 3 pm $1,975,000
2501 M St NW #210 11 am to 5 pm $2,894,000
2501 M St NW #411 11 am to 5 pm $2,155,000
2501 M St NW #512 11 am to 5 pm $1,698,000
1309 22nd St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $9,000
1111 25th St NW #506 2 pm to 4 pm $824,900
NORTHEAST
20002
1627 Rosedale St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $610,000
1111 Orren St NE #306 2 pm to 4 pm $389,900
1400 Morse St NE #a - Upper 3 pm to 4 pm $2,995
1250 Simms Pl NE #2 1:30 pm to 4 pm $309,000
1250 Simms Pl NE #1 1:30 pm to 4 pm $309,000
1250 Simms Pl NE #3 1:30 pm to 4 pm $319,000
1250 Simms Pl NE #4 1:30 pm to 4 pm $319,000
800 21st St NE #3 2 pm to 4 pm $624,900
800 21st St NE #1 2 pm to 4 pm $574,900
124 16th St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $825,000
1125 G St NE #2 2 pm to 4 pm $899,000
1258 Neal St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $899,000
1281 Simms Pl NE #2 2 pm to 4 pm $599,000
1281 Simms Pl NE #4 2 pm to 4 pm $619,000
224 T Street NE #2 3 pm to 5 pm $564,900
233 Seaton Pl NE #7 1 pm to 4 pm $819,900
233 Seaton Pl NE #8 1 pm to 4 pm $749,900
231 Seaton Pl NE #6 1 pm to 4 pm $799,900
231 Seaton Pl NE #5 1 pm to 4 pm $739,900
20003
902 E Capitol St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $2,645,000
20011
48 Crittenden St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $594,000
20017
4236 14th St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $699,900
640 Franklin St NE #1 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm $699,990
2917 Chancellors Way NE 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm $766,900
20018
2933 Carlton Ave NE 1 pm to 3 pm $950,000
2509 Brentwood Rd NE 2 pm to 4 pm $900,000
20019
5501 Eads St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $389,999
106 35th St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $399,000
3307 NE Ames St NE Noon to 3 pm $415,900
SOUTHEAST
20003
1407 E Capitol St SE 2 pm to 4 pm $1,675,000
105 6th St SE #105 1 pm to 3 pm $240,000
1300 4th St SE #412 1 pm to 4 pm $789,900
1300 4th St SE #515 1 pm to 4 pm $909,900
1300 4th St SE #404 1 pm to 4 pm $924,900
1300 4th SE #802 1 pm to 4 pm $424,900
1300 4th St SE #308 1 pm to 4 pm $724,900
20020
2334 R St SE 1:30 pm to 3 pm $719,500
2334 R Street SE 1:30 pm to 3 pm $719,500
SOUTHWEST
20024
700 7th St SW #433 1 pm to 4 pm $449,000
857 3rd St SW #104 1 pm to 4 pm $715,000