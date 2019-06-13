Here’s a list of open houses taking place June 15-16 in the District. We’ve divided the list by quadrants. To learn more about the properties for sale, click on the link underneath the address, which will take you to the listing. As always, feel free to search a listing of properties for sale in the Washington region.

This list reflects the open houses entered into Bright MLS before Thursday afternoon.

Looking for Maryland? Click here. Looking for Virginia? Click here.

SATURDAY

NORTHWEST

20001

600 Q St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $5,195

48 New York Ave NW #a 1 pm to 3 pm $975,000

48 New York Ave NW #b 1 pm to 3 pm $850,000

555 Massachusetts Ave NW #1209 1 pm to 3 pm $475,000

1821 9th St NW Noon to 3 pm $1,049,900

1009 O St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $2,395,000

811 4th St NW #1119 2 pm to 4 pm $3,450

1030 Fairmont St NW #104 1 pm to 3 pm $599,900

2100 11th St NW #ph5 1 pm to 3:30 pm $1,250,000

400 Massachusetts Ave NW #508 2 pm to 4 pm $649,900

537 Gresham Pl NW #1 1 pm to 4 pm $625,000

537 Gresham Pl NW #2 1 pm to 4 pm $675,000

20005

1225 13th St NW #213 2 pm to 4 pm $2,350

20007

4481 Q St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,695,000

20008

3619 Tilden St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,300,000

2908 Ellicott St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $2,450,000

3900 Connecticut Ave NW #103-G 1 pm to 3 pm $530,000

3115 Normanstone Ter NW Noon to 2 pm $2,995,000

20009

1750 Harvard St NW #6d 1 pm to 3 pm $360,000

1320 R St NW #2 1 pm to 4 pm $455,000

2515 17th St NW #3 Noon to 2 pm $579,999

1705 Lanier Pl NW 12:15 pm to 2:15 pm $325,000

2448 Ontario Rd NW #2 Noon to 2 pm $750,000

1305 Clifton St NW #1 Noon to 2 pm $524,999

1810 15th St NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $1,599,000

1810 15th St NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $1,649,000

2426 Ontario Rd NW #203 Noon to 2 pm $699,900

3039 16th St NW #301 Noon to 2 pm $849,900

1401 Columbia Rd NW #220 1 pm to 3 pm $442,000

1654 Euclid St NW #105 1 pm to 4 pm $649,900

2656 15th St NW #c4 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm $1,950

1401 Columbia Road NW 1 pm to 3 pm $442,000

20010

1337 Spring Rd NW #4 1 pm to 4 pm $699,900

653 Irving St NW #7 1 pm to 4 pm $649,900

653 Irving St NW #1 1 pm to 4 pm $334,900

1330 Park Rd NW #a 11 am to 2 pm $495,000

3467 Holmead Pl NW #3 11 am to 2 pm $889,000

20011

715 Gallatin St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $699,999

1300 Taylor St NW #204 1 pm to 3 pm $580,000

4415 17th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,125,000

4016 Georgia Ave NW #8 1 pm to 4 pm $674,900

4016 Georgia Ave NW #6 1 pm to 4 pm $599,900

4016 Georgia Ave NW #1 1 pm to 4 pm $379,900

4519 New Hampshire Ave NW 11 am to 1 pm $874,999

5024 9th St NW #201 11 am to 5 pm $465,900

906 Gallatin St NW #103 11 am to 5 pm $469,900

906 Gallatin St NW #301 11 am to 5 pm $490,900

906 Gallatin St NW #403 11 am to 5 pm $477,900

608 Farragut St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $625,000

1300 Taylor Street NW 1 pm to 3 pm $580,000

5623 Kansas Ave NW 1 pm to 4 pm $824,900

1416 Madison St NW 10 am to 11:30 am $1,200,000

20015

6339 31st St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,195,000

5406 Connecticut Ave NW #401 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm $299,000

3051 Harrison St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,199,900

20016

3823 Cathedral Ave NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,895,000

3901 Cathedral Ave NW #18 (113) 1 pm to 3 pm $269,900

5304 Dorsett Pl NW 1 pm to 4 pm $2,875,000

5047 Glenbrook Ter NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,849,000

4711 Albemarle St NW 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm $6,250

4401 Sedgwick St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,295,000

20037

2501 M St NW #208 11 am to 5 pm $2,320,000

955 26th St NW #301 2 pm to 4 pm $775,000

NORTHEAST

20002

318 Rhode Island Ave NE #303 2 pm to 4 pm $306,000

1613 Meigs Pl NE 1 pm to 3 pm $615,000

927 9th St NE 1 pm to 2 pm $620,000

20011

738 Jefferson St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $569,000

5716 5th St NE Noon to 3 pm $465,000

20017

2620 6th St NE 11 am to 1 pm $979,900

1267 Emerson St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $579,900

1237 Irving St NE Noon to 3 pm $874,900

1510 Gallatin Pl NE 1 pm to 4 pm $585,000

20018

3818 Hansberry Ct NE 1 pm to 4 pm $569,000

3914 18th St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $539,000

3109 Monroe St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $774,999

3808 Hansberry Ct NE 2 pm to 4 pm $594,900

2725 30th St NE Noon to 2:30 pm $799,000

20019

1015 48th St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $424,900

828 50th Pl NE Noon to 2 pm $355,000

SOUTHEAST

20003

1345 K St SE #t5 1 pm to 3 pm $529,900

1345 K St SE #ph1 1 pm to 3 pm $1,129,900

1345 K St SE #306 1 pm to 3 pm $599,900

20019

4416 B St SE 2 pm to 4 pm $339,900

1132 46th Pl SE 3 pm to 5 pm $415,000

66 55th St SE 1 pm to 4 pm $454,900

20020

1607 Fairlawn Ave SE Noon to 2 pm $460,000

2670 Martin Luther King Jr Ave SE Noon to 1 pm $2,700

1613 Fairlawn Ave SE Noon to 2 pm $469,999

20032

511 Alabama Ave SE 1 pm to 3 pm $550,000

140a Wilmington Pl SE 11 am to 1 pm $524,900

SOUTHWEST

20024

500 H St SW 1 pm to 3 pm $949,900

1301 Delaware Ave SW #n520 1 pm to 3 pm $219,900

20032

4119 S Capitol Ter SW 1 pm to 3 pm $379,000

SUNDAY

NORTHWEST

20001

610 T St NW #501 2 pm to 4 pm $954,900

610 T St NW #208 2 pm to 4 pm $849,900

610 T St NW #210 2 pm to 4 pm $499,900

610 T St NW #803 2 pm to 4 pm $1,799,900

43 Quincy Pl NW #1 1 pm to 3 pm $949,900

43 Quincy Pl NW #2 1 pm to 3 pm $1,249,900

1415 Columbia St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,095,000

1835 5th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,450,000

440 L St NW #708 1 pm to 3 pm $499,950

1628 11th St NW #109 1 pm to 3 pm $1,175,000

1628 11th St NW #103 1 pm to 3 pm $1,145,000

4326 Georgia NW #301 1 pm to 4 pm $529,000

938 N St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,245,000

20005

1509 Vermont Ave NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,875,000

20007

1511 Foxhall Rd NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,599,000

3527 Winfield LaneNW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,595,000

1308 29th St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $3,095,000

4700 Reservoir Rd NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,199,000

3757 Benton St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $975,000

2801 New Mexico Ave NW #919 1 pm to 3 pm $795,000

4644 Reservoir Rd NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,499,900

20008

2729 Ordway St NW #6 1 pm to 3 pm $499,000

2932 Davenport St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,695,000

1803 Phelps Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,545,000

2930 Ellicott St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,495,000

2959 Tilden St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,299,000

20009

1963 Biltmore St NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $624,900

1963 Biltmore St NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $714,900

1963 Biltmore St NW #3 2 pm to 4 pm $714,900

2028 16th St NW #2 1 pm to 3 pm $624,900

2656 15th St NW #301 1 pm to 4 pm $395,000

1447 Chapin St NW #103 1 pm to 4 pm $335,000

1930-1930 New Hampshire Ave NW #22 2 pm to 4 pm $3,500

2039 New Hampshire Ave NW #606 1 pm to 3 pm $849,000

1824 Calvert Street NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $1,349,000

2125 14th St NW #609 1 pm to 3 pm $919,000

1401 Q St NW #305 1 pm to 3 pm $1,275,000

1930 Biltmore St NW #100 10 am to Noon $595,000

1701 Kalorama Rd NW #413 1 pm to 3 pm $685,000

1641 13th St NW #a 1 pm to 3 pm $1,190,000

20010

831 Rock Creek Church Rd NW #b 2 pm to 4 pm $1,229,000

3534 10th St NW #230 1 pm to 4 pm $349,000

779 Morton St NW #a 1 pm to 4 pm $859,900

20011

4326 Georgia Ave NW #402 2 pm to 4 pm $679,900

1424 Buchanan St NW #2 1 pm to 3 pm $599,000

1365 Kennedy St NW #408 2 pm to 4 pm $240,000

834 Delafield Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $899,900

1202 Quincy St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $989,000

1008 Rittenhouse St NW #16 Noon to 4 pm $539,000

5011 16th St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,295,000

4822 5th St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $695,000

20012

1509 Van Buren St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $898,750

6645 Georgia Ave NW #305 2 pm to 4 pm $189,500

343 Cedar St NW #310 1 pm to 3 pm $479,900

20015

5705 27th St NW 10 am to 11 am $5,000

5315 Connecticut Ave NW #606 Noon to 2 pm $270,000

6361 31st Pl NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,049,000

3008 Dogwood St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,079,000

6220 30th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $995,000

20016

4302 Westover Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,120,000

3440 NW 38th St NW #e413 1 pm to 3 pm $380,000

4935 Eskridge Ter NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,995,000

3207 Foxhall Rd NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,299,000

4000 Cathedral Ave NW #842b 2 pm to 4 pm $249,000

4201 Cathedral Ave NW #1222w 2 pm to 4 pm $340,000

4201 Cathedral Ave NW #919e 2 pm to 4 pm $279,000

20036

1301 20th St NW #906 2 pm to 4 pm $364,900

2021 N St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,795,000

1301 20th St NW #111 1 pm to 4 pm $470,000

1545 18th St NW #112 11 am to 1 pm $2,150

1301 20th St NW #902 2 pm to 4 pm $395,000

20037

2139 N St NW #4 2 pm to 4 pm $1,749,900

1511 22nd St NW #54 Noon to 3 pm $399,000

1230 23rd St NW #503 1 pm to 3 pm $629,900

1177 22nd St NW #9-F 1 pm to 3 pm $1,975,000

2501 M St NW #210 11 am to 5 pm $2,894,000

2501 M St NW #411 11 am to 5 pm $2,155,000

2501 M St NW #512 11 am to 5 pm $1,698,000

1309 22nd St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $9,000

1111 25th St NW #506 2 pm to 4 pm $824,900

NORTHEAST

20002

1627 Rosedale St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $610,000

1111 Orren St NE #306 2 pm to 4 pm $389,900

1400 Morse St NE #a - Upper 3 pm to 4 pm $2,995

1250 Simms Pl NE #2 1:30 pm to 4 pm $309,000

1250 Simms Pl NE #1 1:30 pm to 4 pm $309,000

1250 Simms Pl NE #3 1:30 pm to 4 pm $319,000

1250 Simms Pl NE #4 1:30 pm to 4 pm $319,000

800 21st St NE #3 2 pm to 4 pm $624,900

800 21st St NE #1 2 pm to 4 pm $574,900

124 16th St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $825,000

1125 G St NE #2 2 pm to 4 pm $899,000

1258 Neal St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $899,000

1281 Simms Pl NE #2 2 pm to 4 pm $599,000

1281 Simms Pl NE #4 2 pm to 4 pm $619,000

224 T Street NE #2 3 pm to 5 pm $564,900

233 Seaton Pl NE #7 1 pm to 4 pm $819,900

233 Seaton Pl NE #8 1 pm to 4 pm $749,900

231 Seaton Pl NE #6 1 pm to 4 pm $799,900

231 Seaton Pl NE #5 1 pm to 4 pm $739,900

20003

902 E Capitol St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $2,645,000

20011

48 Crittenden St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $594,000

20017

4236 14th St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $699,900

640 Franklin St NE #1 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm $699,990

2917 Chancellors Way NE 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm $766,900

20018

2933 Carlton Ave NE 1 pm to 3 pm $950,000

2509 Brentwood Rd NE 2 pm to 4 pm $900,000

20019

5501 Eads St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $389,999

106 35th St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $399,000

3307 NE Ames St NE Noon to 3 pm $415,900

SOUTHEAST

20003

1407 E Capitol St SE 2 pm to 4 pm $1,675,000

105 6th St SE #105 1 pm to 3 pm $240,000

1300 4th St SE #412 1 pm to 4 pm $789,900

1300 4th St SE #515 1 pm to 4 pm $909,900

1300 4th St SE #404 1 pm to 4 pm $924,900

1300 4th SE #802 1 pm to 4 pm $424,900

1300 4th St SE #308 1 pm to 4 pm $724,900

20020

2334 R St SE 1:30 pm to 3 pm $719,500

2334 R Street SE 1:30 pm to 3 pm $719,500

SOUTHWEST

20024

700 7th St SW #433 1 pm to 4 pm $449,000

857 3rd St SW #104 1 pm to 4 pm $715,000