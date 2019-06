Here’s a list of open houses taking place June 8-9 in the District. We’ve divided the list by quadrants. To learn more about the properties for sale, click on the link underneath the address, which will take you to the listing. As always, feel free to search a listing of properties for sale in the Washington region.

This list reflects the open houses entered into Bright MLS before Thursday afternoon.

Looking for Maryland? Click here. Looking for Virginia? Click here.

Saturday

NORTHWEST

20001

2008 10th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $849,900

1117 10th St NW #603 1 pm to 4 pm $675,000

811 4th St NW #1119 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm $3,690

1814 1st St NW Noon to 2 pm $1,299,900

20005

1426 Rhode Island Ave NW #d Noon to 2 pm $1,099,000

1412 15th St NW #6 4 pm to 6 pm $869,900

1412 15th St NW #11 4 pm to 6 pm $549,900

20007

4481 Q St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,695,000

4478 Reservoir Rd NW 1 pm to 4 pm $999,000

20008

4740 Connecticut Ave NW #108 1 pm to 3 pm $500,000

3026 Porter St NW #301 1 pm to 4 pm $330,000

2939 Van Ness St NW #807 Noon to 2 pm $525,000

2153 California St NW #105 1 pm to 3 pm $649,500

20009

1468 Belmont St NW #3 East 1 pm to 4 pm $1,650,000

1468 Belmont St NW #1 East 1 pm to 4 pm $634,900

1468 Belmont St NW #4east 1 pm to 4 pm $2,350,000

2656 15th St NW #c4 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm $2,300

1468 Belmont Street NW 1 pm to 4 pm $2,350,000

2515 17th St NW #3 2 pm to 4 pm $594,900

2448 Ontario Rd NW #2 Noon to 2 pm $769,000

1641 13th St NW #a Noon to 2 pm $1,190,000

1342 W St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,474,900

1447 Girard St NW #5 2 pm to 4 pm $774,000

1706 16th St NW #5 2 pm to 4 pm $689,000

1963 Biltmore St NW #1 Noon to 2 pm $624,900

1963 Biltmore St NW #2 Noon to 2 pm $714,900

1963 Biltmore St NW #3 Noon to 2 pm $714,900

1963 Biltmore St NW #4 Noon to 2 pm $824,900

1801 Clydesdale Pl. NW #224 11 am to 1 pm $309,900

2426 Ontario Rd NW #203 2 pm to 4 pm $699,900

1309 Fairmont St NW #penthouse (B) 1 pm to 4 pm $835,000

1835 Ontario Pl NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $999,000

2301 Champlain St NW #108 1 pm to 4 pm $889,000

20010

1339 Irving St NW #ph 1 pm to 3 pm $960,000

1390 Kenyon St NW #713 1 pm to 3 pm $610,000

1390 Kenyon Street NW 1 pm to 3 pm $610,000

3716 13th St NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $845,000

3716 13th St NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $955,000

3656 New Hampshire Ave NW #3 11 am to 1 pm $389,000

653 Irving St NW #5 1 pm to 4 pm $369,900

779a Morton St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $899,000

3420 16th St NW #107 2 pm to 4 pm $365,000

20011

37 Missouri Ave NW #twenty-One 1 pm to 3 pm $599,900

37 Missouri Ave NW #26 1 pm to 3 pm $545,000

6306 7th St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $614,900

5328 4th St NW #4 2 pm to 4 pm $400,000

5109 4th St NW Noon to 2 pm $699,000

428 Farragut St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $949,000

404 Emerson St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $849,900

4310 18th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,260,000

820 Kennedy St NW #3 2 pm to 4 pm $599,900

820 Kennedy St NW #5 2 pm to 4 pm $619,900

906 Gallatin St NW #103 11 am to 5 pm $469,900

612 Quackenbos St NW 11 am to 1 pm $777,000

20015

3051 Harrison St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,199,900

3104 Worthington St NW 11 am to 1 pm $875,500

5406 Connecticut Ave NW #401 11:30 am to 1:30 pm $299,000

20016

4540 38th St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $975,000

4319 Embassy Park Dr NW 2 pm to 4 pm $799,000

20036

1718 P St NW #807 1 pm to 3 pm $469,900

2021 N St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,795,000

20037

1099 22nd St NW #102 1 pm to 3 pm $625,000

2501 M St NW #208 11 am to 5 pm $2,320,000

NORTHEAST

20002

509 3rd St NE Noon to 2 pm $1,100,000

224 T Street NE #2 2 pm to 4 pm $564,900

800 21st St NE #3 2 pm to 4 pm $624,900

800 21st St NE #1 2 pm to 4 pm $574,900

1421 Trinidad Ave NE Noon to 3 pm $629,900

1702 Lyman Pl NE 2 pm to 4 pm $499,900

624 8th St NE #101 2 pm to 4 pm $1,375,000

20003

1308 E Capitol St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $1,265,000

20011

52 Buchanan St NE Noon to 3 pm $3,100

20017

2868 Chancellors Way NE 1 pm to 3 pm $729,000

20018

2724 12th St NE #18 2 pm to 4 pm $649,000

20019

5511 Foote St NE 3 pm to 5 pm $420,000

4704 Brooks St NE Noon to 3 pm $425,000

SOUTHEAST

20003

115 D St SE #203 10 am to Noon $412,000

756 13th St SE Noon to 2 pm $949,999

20020

1816 Minnesota Ave SE 2 pm to 4 pm $375,000

1335 Maple View Pl SE Noon to 3 pm $475,000

20032

413 Woodcrest Dr SE 1 pm to 3 pm $450,000

SOUTHWEST

20024

500 H St SW 1 pm to 4 pm $949,900

Sunday

NORTHWEST

20001

1415 Columbia St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,130,000

938 N St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,345,000

475 K St NW #1219 2 pm to 4 pm $598,750

1628 11th St NW #109 2 pm to 4 pm $1,175,000

20004

915 E St NW #607 1 pm to 3 pm $415,000

20005

1509 Vermont Ave NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,875,000

20007

4840 Macarthur Blvd NW #205 11 am to 1 pm $254,900

2001 37th St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $819,000

4431 P St NW 2:30 pm to 4 pm $1,095,000

1665 32nd St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,295,000

2800 Wisconsin Ave NW #403 1 pm to 4 pm $289,900

3547 Winfield Lane NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,550,000

1516 Foxhall Rd NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,875,000

1045 31st St NW #304 1 pm to 3 pm $949,000

4644 Reservoir Rd NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,599,900

4622 Greene Pl NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,549,500

1557 33rd St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,155,000

1408 Foxhall Rd NW 1 pm to 3 pm $935,000

4000 Tunlaw Rd NW #217 2 pm to 3:30 pm $274,500

2828 Wisconsin Ave NW #301 2 pm to 4 pm $875,000

20008

3100 Connecticut Ave NW #318 1 pm to 4 pm $413,000

1915 23rd St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,995,000

3900 Connecticut Ave NW #406-G 1 pm to 3 pm $330,000

4007 Connecticut Ave NW #305 Noon to 3 pm $389,000

3039 Macomb St NW #22 2 pm to 4 pm $324,500

2930 Ellicott St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,595,000

3212 Garfield St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $4,750,000

2120 Wyoming Ave NW #t 1 pm to 3 pm $1,475,000

2932 Davenport St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,695,000

20009

2229 12th Pl NW 1 pm to 3 pm $669,900

1454 Belmont St NW #14 2 pm to 4 pm $1,249,000

1657 Harvard St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,179,000

2227 20th St NW #405 2 pm to 4 pm $599,000

1454 Belmont Street NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,249,000

1117 S St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,099,900

1331 Florida Ave NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,099,000

2125 14th St NW #306w 1 pm to 4 pm $1,075,000

1622 19th St NW #3 1 pm to 3 pm $849,000

1508 Caroline St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,595,000

1415 Girard St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $281,200

1634 14th St NW #201 2 pm to 4 pm $729,900

1824 Calvert Street NW #2 1 pm to 4 pm $1,349,000

1736 Willard St NW #401 1 pm to 3 pm $395,000

2424 17th St NW #207 1 pm to 4 pm $499,900

1701 Kalorama Rd NW #413 Noon to 4 pm $685,000

20010

1114 Monroe St NW ##1 2 pm to 4 pm $749,999

1322 Monroe St NW #2 1 pm to 4 pm $4,500

831 Rock Creek Church Rd NW #b 1 pm to 3 pm $1,295,000

831 Rock Creek Church Rd NW #a 1 pm to 3 pm $1,229,000

1390 Kenyon St NW #320 Noon to 2 pm $579,900

3467 14th St NW #3 2 pm to 4 pm $1,099,000

701 Lamont St NW #11 11 am to 1 pm $599,000

20011

1400 Oglethorpe St NW #7 1 pm to 4 pm $299,000

1347 Madison St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,299,900

1365 Kennedy St NW #408 2 pm to 4 pm $245,000

1424 Buchanan St NW #2 1 pm to 4 pm $629,000

5310 Kansas Ave NW #. 1 pm to 4 pm $789,000

1404 Tuckerman St NW #102 1 pm to 4 pm $260,000

4845 Illinois Ave NW 2 pm to 4 pm $799,000

1350 Nicholson St NW #8 1 pm to 3 pm $349,900

1350 Nicholson St NW #1 1 pm to 3 pm $399,900

1350 Nicholson St NW #5 1 pm to 3 pm $319,900

20012

1776 Verbena St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,149,000

6614 2nd St NW Noon to 3 pm $525,000

1429 Van Buren St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,049,900

1426 Leegate Rd NW 2 pm to 4 pm $949,999

1939 Tulip St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,295,000

20015

6425 33rd St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $950,000

3328 Northampton St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $995,000

3700 Ingomar St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $989,000

20016

3812 Alton Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,199,000

4302 Westover Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,120,000

3880 Rodman St NW #e215 1 pm to 4 pm $545,000

4424 45th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,595,000

2826 Arizona Ave NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,399,000

4935 Eskridge Ter NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,995,000

4296 Massachusetts Ave NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,199,000

4000 Cathedral Ave NW #842b 2 pm to 4 pm $249,000

3940 Langley Ct NW #d634 1 pm to 3 pm $1,888

3440 NW 38th St NW #e413 1 pm to 3 pm $380,000

5036 1/2 Dana Pl NW 11 am to 1 pm $1,250,000

3900 NW Watson Pl NW #b-G1d 2 pm to 4 pm $399,000

3712 Fordham Rd NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,675,000

20036

1417 17th St NW 11 am to 1 pm $1,690,000

1330 New Hampshire Ave NW #1001 1 pm to 4 pm $799,000

1330 New Hampshire Ave NW #218 1 pm to 3 pm $430,000

20037

2425 L St NW #602 2 pm to 4 pm $1,350,000

2515 K Street NW 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm $379,000

953 25th St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $924,900

2515 K St NW #505 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm $379,000

2105 N St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,849,995

2501 M St NW #210 11 am to 5 pm $2,894,000

2501 M St NW #411 11 am to 5 pm $2,155,000

2501 M St NW #512 11 am to 5 pm $1,698,000

2301 N St NW #217 2 pm to 4 pm $809,000

2501 M St NW #616 11:30 am to 2 pm $850,000

1414 22nd St NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $659,900

NORTHEAST

20002

1115 Holbrook Ter NE 2 pm to 4 pm $499,000

645 Maryland Ave NE #201 2 pm to 4 pm $1,795,000

615 15th St NE #5 1 pm to 4 pm $799,999

615 15th St NE #4 1 pm to 4 pm $634,999

615 15th St NE #2 1 pm to 4 pm $549,999

1708 Lang Pl NE 1 pm to 3 pm $1,700

40 Franklin St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $899,900

1201 West Virginia Ave NE #2 2 pm to 3:45 pm $874,900

1201 West Virginia Ave NE #1 2 pm to 4 pm $774,900

1851 L St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $485,000

1201 West Virginia Ave NE 2 pm to 4 pm $1,650,000

718 19th St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $599,000

1508 F St NE #5 2 pm to 4 pm $499,900

1508 F St NE #1 2 pm to 4 pm $449,900

1321 Constitution Ave NE 1 pm to 3 pm $1,629,000

514 Tennessee Ave NE 1 pm to 3 pm $1,250,000

32 Todd Pl NE #2 Noon to 3 pm $849,900

20003

902 E Capitol St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $2,695,000

20011

737 Nicholson St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $579,900

26 Sheridan St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $589,000

48 Crittenden St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $599,000

738 Jefferson St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $569,000

20017

1202 Jackson St NE #109 1 pm to 4 pm $494,900

1510 Gallatin Pl NE 10 am to 1 pm $615,000

525 Montana Ave NE #b 2 pm to 4 pm $774,900

1231 Delafield Pl NE 1 pm to 4 pm $614,999

20018

4518 Eastern Avenue NE 2 pm to 4 pm $548,000

1713 Newton St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $549,000

3014 Thayer St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $678,500

3814 Hansberry Ct NE 2 pm to 4 pm $579,900

3101 Adams St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $739,000

1012 Rhode Island Ave NE 2 pm to 4 pm $789,999

3705 S Dakota Ave NE 3 pm to 5 pm $875,000

2628 22nd St NE 2 pm to 5 pm $1,145,800

4518 Eastern Ave NE 2 pm to 4 pm $548,000

20019

4424 Hunt Pl NE Noon to 2 pm $408,500

5501 Eads St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $389,999

SOUTHEAST

20003

1826 Independence Ave SE #2 Noon to 2 pm $689,999

1716-Half A St SE 1 pm to 3 pm $659,000

1000 New Jersey Ave SE #910 1 pm to 3 pm $374,508

1407 E Capitol St SE Noon to 2 pm $1,675,000

20019

226 Anacostia Rd SE 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm $549,900

4416 B St SE 1 pm to 3 pm $339,900

4318 Bowen Rd SE 2 pm to 4 pm $549,000

4403 C St SE 2 pm to 4 pm $375,000

20020

3442 23rd St SE 2 pm to 5 pm $370,000

2334 R Street SE 1:30 pm to 3 pm $739,500

2334 R St SE 1:30 pm to 3 pm $739,500

3300 Carpenter St SE 2 pm to 4 pm $639,000

1910 Trenton Pl SE 1 pm to 3 pm $370,000

2640 Wade Rd SE #34 2 pm to 3 pm $1,475

20032

638 Southern Ave SE 1 pm to 4 pm $379,900

1102 Barnaby Ter SE 1 pm to 3 pm $339,900

511 Alabama Ave SE 1 pm to 3 pm $550,000

SOUTHWEST

20024

602 H St SW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,275,000

429 N St SW #s102 1 pm to 3 pm $230,000

350 G St SW #n102 2 pm to 4 pm $275,000