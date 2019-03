Here’s a list of open houses taking place this weekend in the District. We’ve divided the list by quadrants. To learn more about the properties for sale, click on the link underneath the address, which will take you to the listing. As always, feel free to search a listing of properties for sale in the Washington region.

This list reflects the open houses entered into Bright MLS before Thursday afternoon.

Looking for Maryland? Click here. Looking for Virginia? Click here.

Saturday

NORTHWEST

20001

945 T St NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $525,000

1515 11th St NW #2-4 Noon to 2 pm $914,555

33 Bryant St NW #2 1 pm to 3 pm $900,000

1117 10th St NW #809 2 pm to 4 pm $464,900

20004

601 Pennsylvania Ave NW #502 1 pm to 4 pm $525,000

20005

1417 N St NW #311 Noon to 3 pm $180,086

20007

3722 R St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $2,675,000

4474 Reservoir Rd NW 1 pm to 3 pm $895,000

2204 Tunlaw Rd NW Noon to 2 pm $900,000

2323 40th St NW #2 1 pm to 3 pm $529,000

20008

4514 Connecticut Ave NW #202 1 pm to 3 pm $675,000

2908 Ellicott St NW Noon to 2 pm $2,695,000

20009

1813 16th St NW #5a 2 pm to 4 pm $479,000

1754 U St NW #1 1 pm to 4 pm $3,300

1459 Harvard St NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $685,000

20010

1809 Kilbourne Pl NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,495,000

3523 13th St NW #1 1:30 pm to 4 pm $775,888

3221 Adams Mill Rd NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,495,000

705 Irving St NW #201 1 pm to 3 pm $389,900

705 Irving St NW #402 1 pm to 3 pm $774,900

705 Irving St NW #201 7 pm to 7 pm $389,900

705 Irving St NW #402 7 pm to 7 pm $774,900

3409 Brown St NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $574,900

3566 13th St NW #7 1 pm to 3 pm $894,900

3453 Holmead Pl NW #unit 4 - Penthouse 1 pm to 3 pm $799,900

20011

1513 NW Buchanan St NW Noon to 3 pm $1,127,000

456 Randolph St NW #2 7 pm to 7 pm $879,000

424 Taylor St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $669,000

238 Madison St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $775,000

1446 Tuckerman St NW #107 1 pm to 3 pm $220,000

456 Randolph St NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $879,000

4421 17th St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $925,000

1446 Tuckerman St NW #107 7 pm to 7 pm $220,000

20012

207 Underwood St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $599,900

20015

3109 Birch St NW Noon to 3 pm $899,000

20016

5108 44th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $994,000

4808 Brandywine St NW Noon to 4 pm $995,000

3127 51st Pl NW 1 pm to 3 pm $3,595,000

20036

18301830 Jefferson Pl NW #14 Noon to 2 pm $719,900

20037

2425 L St NW #306 1 pm to 3 pm $989,000

NORTHEAST

20002

1367 Florida Ave NE #402 2 pm to 5 pm $499,900

1210 D St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $885,000

718 19th St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $669,999

1218 I St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $979,000

1636 NE Trinidad Ave NE #1 Noon to 2 pm $450,000

1636 Trinidad Ave NE #3 Noon to 2 pm $529,000

522 G St NE Noon to 2 pm $1,329,000

1120 Orren St NE #2 1 pm to 4 pm $799,900

1120 Orren St NE #1 1 pm to 4 pm $699,900

1218 I St NE 7 pm to 7 pm $979,000

1400 Morse St NE #unit B 3 pm to 3:30 pm $1,750

20018

3010 Vista St NE Noon to 2 pm $749,900

SOUTHEAST

20003

777 C St SE ##varies Noon to 4 pm $8,320

242 10th St SE 1 pm to 3 pm $899,000

217 13th St SE 2 pm to 4 pm $1,099,000

1345 K St SE #406 1 pm to 3 pm $609,900

1345 K St SE #305 1 pm to 3 pm $589,900

1345 K St SE #406 7 pm to 7 pm $609,900

1345 K St SE #305 7 pm to 7 pm $589,900

20020

2215 32nd St SE Noon to 2 pm $620,000

SOUTHWEST

20024

1224 SW 4th St SW #7 1 pm to 4 pm $849,000

Sunday

NORTHWEST

20001

910 M St NW #123 1 pm to 3 pm $639,000

1117 10th St NW #602 2 pm to 4 pm $724,900

2003 1st St NW #2 1 pm to 3 pm $840,000

127 Bates St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $825,000

20 Channing St NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $998,000

2120 Vermont Ave NW #15 1 pm to 3 pm $499,900

440 Rhode Island Ave NW #304 2 pm to 4 pm $599,000

777 7th St NW #717 1 pm to 3 pm $504,800

1008 Fairmont St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $895,900

811 4th St NW #521 1 pm to 3 pm $452,500

1643 New Jersey Ave NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $530,000

777 7th St NW #706 1 pm to 4 pm $594,500

206 Rhode Island Ave NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,175,000

1117 10th St NW #701 2 pm to 4 pm $729,900

1628 11th Street NW #101 2 pm to 4 pm $995,000

1628 11th St NW #109 2 pm to 4 pm $1,225,000

1628 11th St NW #102 2 pm to 4 pm $1,095,000

20005

1300 13th St NW #604 1 pm to 4 pm $799,900

1317 Rhode Island Ave NW #406 1 pm to 4 pm $575,000

1115 12th St NW #t3 1 pm to 3 pm $579,800

1300 Massachusetts Ave NW #505 2 pm to 4 pm $205,000

1215 N St NW ##8 1 pm to 4 pm $749,500

1400 Church St NW #610 2 pm to 4 pm $999,900

20007

3329 Prospect St NW #1 1 pm to 3 pm $2,799,000

4012 Edmunds St NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $549,000

4523 Q Lane NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,675,000

2001 37th St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $828,000

3257 O St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $3,295,000

4100 W St NW #515 1 pm to 4 pm $299,900

1613 35th St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $2,599,000

4625 Garfield St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,295,000

3403 O St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $2,499,000

2500 Q St NW #601 2 pm to 4 pm $465,000

1239 30th St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,145,000

3718 S St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,995,000

20008

3883 Connecticut Ave NW #205 1 pm to 4 pm $418,000

2122 California St NW #654 2 pm to 4 pm $425,000

2138 California St NW #206 2 pm to 4 pm $699,000

4600 Connecticut Ave NW #520 1 pm to 3 pm $475,000

20009

1401 Columbia Rd NW #212 1 pm to 4 pm $234,900

2109 17th St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $825,000

1721 21st St NW #103 2 pm to 4 pm $725,000

1439 Euclid St NW #b1/01 1 pm to 4 pm $365,000

1903 New Hampshire Ave NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,325,000

1824 Calvert Street NW #2 1 pm to 4 pm $1,375,000

1843 Mintwood Pl NW #202 1 pm to 4 pm $715,000

1817 Vernon St NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $775,000

1102 NW T St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $4,500

1309 R St NW #1 1 pm to 4 pm $1,695,000

1313 R St NW #1 1 pm to 4 pm $2,095,000

1313 R St NW #2 1 pm to 4 pm $2,495,000

1321 Fairmont St NW #201 1 pm to 3 pm $238,000

1860 California St NW #202 1 pm to 3 pm $350,000

1427 Chapin St NW #304 1 pm to 3 pm $379,000

1828 Ontario Pl NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $1,074,900

2363 Champlain St NW #6 1 pm to 3 pm $599,000

2853 Ontario Rd NW #116 2 pm to 4 pm $299,500

2008 16th St NW #6 1 pm to 4 pm $225,000

1800 R St NW #608 2 pm to 4 pm $625,000

20010

3112 13th St NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $629,900

1327 Spring Rd NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $899,900

640 Newton Pl NW #a 2 pm to 4 pm $849,900

1711 Kenyon St NW #1 1 pm to 4 pm $1,100,000

1711 Kenyon St NW #2 1 pm to 4 pm $1,250,000

3220 17th St NW #409 1 pm to 4 pm $609,900

1443 Oak St NW #t2 1 pm to 3 pm $449,000

3147 Adams Mill Rd NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,050,000

20011

5521 3rd St NW #two 2 pm to 4 pm $649,999

415 Oneida Pl NW 1:30 pm to 4 pm $620,000

421 Longfellow St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $665,000

210 Upshur St NW #3 2 pm to 4 pm $565,000

1355 Sheridan St NW Noon to 7 pm $609,900

71 Gallatin St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $799,000

1301 Longfellow St NW #309 1 pm to 4 pm $320,000

1000 Rittenhouse St NW #25 2 pm to 4 pm $375,000

5024 9th St NW #201 11 am to 4 pm $459,900

233 Longfellow St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $769,900

841 Rittenhouse St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $749,900

4805 Arkansas Ave NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,195,000

1353 Randolph St NW #1 1 pm to 4 pm $574,900

1353 Randolph St NW #7 1 pm to 4 pm $479,900

1353 Randolph St NW #2 1 pm to 4 pm $479,900

6109 7th Pl NW 1 pm to 3 pm $749,900

1355 Sheridan St NW Noon to 3 pm $609,900

4600 Blagden Ter NW 2 pm to 5 pm $999,900

6219 Piney Branch Rd NW 2 pm to 4 pm $729,999

53 Nicholson St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $699,000

5407 Illinois Ave NW 12:30 pm to 4 pm $729,000

20012

1309 Whittier Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $649,900

20015

4301 Military Rd NW #204 Noon to 3 pm $1,040,000

20016

4000 Cathedral Ave NW #412-B 2 pm to 4 pm $635,000

5152 Manning Pl NW 1 pm to 4 pm $2,330,000

3901 Langley Ct NW #f558 1 pm to 3 pm $508,500

4704 Alton Pl NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,875,000

4960 Hillbrook Lane NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,795,000

4000 Cathedral Ave NW #513 1 pm to 3:30 pm $765,000

4000 Cathedral Ave NW #812b 2 pm to 4 pm $649,000

4000 Cathedral Ave NW #220/221b 2 pm to 4 pm $775,000

5132 Rockwood Pkwy NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,895,000

4995 Glenbrook Rd NW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,089,000

3900 Watson Pl NW #a-5e 2 pm to 4 pm $449,000

3028 Wisconsin Ave NW #402 2 pm to 4 pm $435,000

5400 Cathedral Ave NW 2 pm to 4 pm $3,549,000

5015 Weaver Ter NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,765,000

20036

2021 N St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,995,000

1330 New Hampshire Ave NW #319 1 pm to 3 pm $319,000

20037

2555 Pennsylvania Ave NW #501 2 pm to 4 pm $1,225,000

1155 23rd St NW #8k 2 pm to 4 pm $1,249,000

2201 L St NW #119 1 pm to 4 pm $295,000

NORTHEAST

20002

711 15th St NE #4 1 pm to 3 pm $624,900

711 15th St NE #1 1 pm to 3 pm $449,900

1709 H St NE #1 1 pm to 3 pm $449,900

1709 H St NE #5 1 pm to 3 pm $549,900

158 Todd Pl NE #2 1 pm to 3 pm $689,000

1315 Linden Ct NE Noon to 4 pm $1,024,000

1605 F St NE #4 1 pm to 3 pm $1,995

401 13th St NE #ph5 1 pm to 3 pm $459,900

920 3rd St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $689,000

510 L St NE #a 1 pm to 4 pm $999,900

510 L St NE #b 1 pm to 4 pm $1,249,900

422 C St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $2,795,000

20003

720 E Capitol St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $1,999,000

20011

5603 N Capitol St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $799,999

652 Oglethorpe St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $525,000

20017

611 Franklin St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $849,000

4431 14th St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $650,000

3733 12th St NE #201 2 pm to 5 pm $529,900

3733 12th St NE #302 2 pm to 5 pm $529,900

20018

2217 Franklin St NE 11 am to 1 pm $499,900

1211 Evarts St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $1,150,000

2201 Upshur St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $499,900

1721 Monroe St NE 3 pm to 5 pm $600,000

2410 30th St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $675,000

2607 Franklin St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $559,900

1601 Newton St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $750,000

3701 South Dakota Ave NE 1 pm to 4 pm $1,065,000

20019

907 47th Pl NE 1 pm to 3 pm $349,900

SOUTHEAST

20003

1826 Independence Ave SE #one 2 pm to 4:15 pm $749,999

1826 Independence Ave SE #two 2 pm to 4 pm $874,999

1810 Burke St SE 1 pm to 3 pm $924,900

1711 D St SE #2 1 pm to 4 pm $799,900

1025 1st St SE #204 1 pm to 3 pm $515,000

1211 G St SE #4 2 pm to 4 pm $420,000

1025 1st St SE #910 1 pm to 3 pm $699,900

408 16th St SE 2 pm to 4 pm $825,000

216 4th St SE 1 pm to 3 pm $1,400,000

20019

5021 Hanna Pl SE 2 pm to 4 pm $379,900

20020

2400 32nd St SE 2 pm to 4 pm $3,400

20032

212-212 Oakwood St SE #312 Noon to 2 pm $212,500

742 Brandywine St SE #101 11 am to Noon $1,300

SOUTHWEST

20024

755 Delaware Ave SW #181 1 pm to 4 pm $849,900

800 SW 4th St SW #s219 1 pm to 4 pm $300,000