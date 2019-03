Here’s a list of open houses taking place this weekend in the District. We’ve divided the list by quadrants. To learn more about the properties for sale, click on the link underneath the address, which will take you to the listing. As always, feel free to search a listing of properties for sale in the Washington region.

This list reflects the open houses entered into Bright MLS before Thursday afternoon.

Looking for Maryland? Click here. Looking for Virginia? Click here.

Saturday

NORTHWEST

20001

2100 11th St NW #404 1 pm to 3 pm $964,900

880 P St NW #101 Noon to 7 pm $6,721

880 P St NW #102 Noon to 7 pm $6,921

430 M St NW #7 1 pm to 3 pm $469,000

1510 6th St NW #1 1 pm to 4 pm $999,999

400 Massachusetts Ave NW #320 1 pm to 4 pm $580,000

880 P St NW #101 Noon to 4 pm $6,721

880 P St NW #102 Noon to 4 pm $6,921

20005

1245 13th St NW #215 1 pm to 3 pm $375,000

1133 14th St NW #1207 Noon to 1 pm $2,150

1245 13th St NW #215 7 pm to 7 pm $375,000

20007

1080 Wisconsin Ave NW #1010 1 pm to 3 pm $824,900

2821 N St NW Noon to 4 pm $1,350,000

1080 Wisconsin Ave NW #1010 7 pm to 7 pm $824,900

4600 Kenmore Dr NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,996,000

2211 38th St NW Noon to 3 pm $1,175,000

20008

2737 Devonshire Pl NW #505 Noon to 4 pm $469,000

20009

1828 Ontario Pl NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $1,074,900

2456 20th St NW #404 1 pm to 4 pm $515,000

1433 NW Clifton St NW #2 1 pm to 4 pm $529,900

1433 Clifton St NW #1 1 pm to 4 pm $523,900

1323 Clifton St NW #24 1 pm to 3 pm $574,990

1323 Clifton St NW #24 1 pm to 3 pm $3,200

20010

747 Park Rd NW 1 pm to 4 pm $819,000

705 Irving St NW #401 7 pm to 7 pm $774,900

831 NW Rock Creek Church Rd NW #b 1 pm to 3 pm $1,299,000

1114 Monroe St NW #1 1 pm to 4 pm $825,000

1114 Monroe St NW #2 1 pm to 4 pm $915,000

3220 Park Pl NW 1 pm to 3 pm $799,000

705 Irving St NW #401 1 pm to 4 pm $774,900

3205 Georgia Ave NW #306 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm $378,900

20011

5405 9th St NW #106 7 pm to 7 pm $305,900

5131 5th St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $679,000

500 NW Missouri Ave NW 2 pm to 4 pm $650,000

5405 9th St NW #106 1 pm to 3 pm $305,900

4919 16th St NW Noon to 3 pm $1,175,000

3902 14th St NW #417 1 pm to 4 pm $359,900

20012

208 Van Buren St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $625,000

20015

6413 31st Pl NW 7 pm to 7 pm $1,299,000

6413 31st Pl NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,299,000

20016

5208 Macarthur Ter NW 7 pm to 7 pm $2,350,000

4527 Windom Pl NW 1 pm to 3 pm $969,000

4701 Brandywine St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $869,000

4701 Brandywine St NW 7 pm to 7 pm $869,000

5208 Macarthur Ter NW 2 pm to 3:30 pm $2,350,000

20037

1111 25th St NW #707 10 am to 11 am $2,950

NORTHEAST

20002

920 3rd St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $674,000

224 T St NE #2 2 pm to 4 pm $575,000

718 19th St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $649,999

503 21st St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $815,000

625 Morton Pl NE 1 pm to 4 pm $1,085,000

426 15th St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $1,149,000

401 13th St NE #204 1 pm to 4 pm $429,900

520 E St NE #302 Noon to 2 pm $599,500

20017

1639 Varnum Pl NE 2 pm to 4 pm $615,000

20018

2410 21st Pl NE Noon to 3 pm $675,000

3156 Monroe St NE Noon to 2 pm $799,000

1928 Shepherd St NE 7 pm to 7 pm $729,000

2525 Hurston Lane NE 1 pm to 3 pm $545,000

1928 Shepherd St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $729,000

2410 21st Place NE Noon to 3 pm $675,000

20019

320 61st St NE #b2 10 am to Noon $255,000

948 Division Ave NE 2 pm to 4 pm $479,000

SOUTHEAST

20003

1345 K St SE #ph1 7 pm to 7 pm $1,179,900

1345 K St SE #106 7 pm to 7 pm $729,900

1345 K St SE #206 7 pm to 7 pm $589,900

1345 K St SE #305 7 pm to 7 pm $589,900

777 C St SE ##varies Noon to 7 pm $8,320

777 C St SE #p-302 #varies Noon to 7 pm $4,530

756 13th St SE Noon to 2 pm $1,049,993

1345 K St SE #ph1 1 pm to 4 pm $1,179,900

1345 K St SE #106 1 pm to 4 pm $729,900

1345 K St SE #206 1 pm to 4 pm $589,900

1345 K St SE #305 1 pm to 4 pm $589,900

777 C St SE ##varies Noon to 4 pm $8,320

777 C St SE #p-302 #varies Noon to 4 pm $4,530

20032

750 Barnaby St SE #202 1 pm to 3 pm $2,200

SOUTHWEST

20024

1301 Delaware Ave SW #n-209 7 pm to 7 pm $230,000

1301 Delaware Ave SW #n-209 1 pm to 4 pm $230,000

Sunday

NORTHWEST

20001

133 W St NW 7 pm to 7 pm $1,349,900

2004 11th St NW #340 1 pm to 4 pm $454,900

440 L St NW #906 1 pm to 4 pm $495,000

70 Rhode Island Ave NW #202 7 pm to 7 pm $425,000

2120 NW Vermont Ave NW #116 1 pm to 3 pm $3,100

1923 6th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,250,000

70 Rhode Island Ave NW #202 1 pm to 4 pm $425,000

811 4th St NW #214 2 pm to 4 pm $455,000

2120 NW Vermont Ave NW #116 7 pm to 7 pm $3,100

1008 Fairmont St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $895,900

133 W St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,349,900

20004

616 E St NW #822 1 pm to 3 pm $485,000

616 E St NW #1154 2 pm to 4 pm $945,000

616 E St NW #801 1 pm to 3 pm $495,000

20005

1217 N St NW #1 1 pm to 3 pm $699,000

1225 13th St NW #508 2 pm to 4 pm $399,900

1150 K St NW #309 2 pm to 4 pm $615,000

1115 12th St NW #t3 Noon to 3 pm $574,800

20007

2500 Q St NW #445 1 pm to 3 pm $384,500

2127 Tunlaw Rd NW 7 pm to 7 pm $959,900

2233 40th Pl NW #3 2 pm to 4 pm $549,000

3251 Prospect St NW #412 Noon to 7 pm $945,000

2111 Wisconsin Ave NW #ph7 1 pm to 3 pm $839,000

3900 Tunlaw Rd NW #106 1 pm to 3 pm $199,000

3905 Highwood Ct NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,490,000

2500 Q St NW #704 2 pm to 4 pm $909,000

3978 Georgetown Ct NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,375,000

1511 Foxhall Rd NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,695,000

3306 R St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,495,000

1701 Hoban Rd NW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,795,000

1665 32nd St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,395,000

2127 Tunlaw Rd NW 2 pm to 4 pm $959,900

3718 S St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,995,000

1215 30th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,995,000

4423 Greenwich Pkwy NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,450,000

3251 Prospect St NW #412 Noon to 4 pm $945,000

20008

3620 Connecticut Ave NW 3 pm to 5 pm $292,500

4600 Connecticut Ave NW #603 1 pm to 4 pm $289,900

2939 Van Ness St NW #607 2 pm to 4 pm $549,000

2939 Van Ness St NW #914 2 pm to 4 pm $340,000

3001 Veazey Ter NW #1021 7 pm to 7 pm $305,000

3305 Cleveland Ave NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,650,000

2825 Mcgill Ter NW 1 pm to 4 pm $2,795,000

4514 Connecticut Ave NW #202 1 pm to 3 pm $650,000

84 Kalorama Cir NW 1 pm to 3 pm $3,850,000

2908 Ellicott St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,695,000

2605 31st St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $3,350,000

1915 23rd St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,995,000

2829 Connecticut Ave NW #110 1 pm to 3 pm $220,000

2845 Mcgill Ter NW 1 pm to 3 pm $4,450,000

3305 Cleveland Avenue NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,650,000

3001 Veazey Ter NW #1021 2 pm to 4 pm $305,000

20009

2001 12th St NW #412 1 pm to 3 pm $594,900

1701 16th St NW #234 2 pm to 4 pm $489,000

1342 W St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,599,900

1600 13th St NW #a 1 pm to 3 pm $2,395,000

1930 18th St NW #23 2 pm to 4 pm $485,000

1516 Q St NW #no.2 Noon to 2 pm $1,099,000

1737 New Hampshire Ave NW #2 3 pm to 5 pm $1,050,000

1816 New Hampshire Ave NW #302 2 pm to 3 pm $264,500

1816 New Hampshire Ave NW #302 2 pm to 3 pm $1,750

2012 15th St NW #2 1 pm to 4 pm $799,000

20010

3625 13th St NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $925,000

3625 13th St NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $850,000

1809 Kilbourne Pl NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,445,000

3532 13th St NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $799,900

3716 13th St NW #1 1 pm to 4 pm $879,900

3716 13th St NW #2 1 pm to 4 pm $999,900

3147 Adams Mill Rd NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,050,000

20011

1353 Randolph St NW #1 7 pm to 7 pm $564,900

1353 Randolph St NW #7 7 pm to 7 pm $464,900

745 Hamilton St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $699,999

841 Rittenhouse St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $699,500

6109 7th Pl NW Noon to 2 pm $739,900

437 Hamilton St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $799,950

4314 3rd St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $825,000

4324 14th St NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $1,025,000

4324 14th St NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $899,900

4834 7th St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $819,000

5310 Kansas Ave NW 2 pm to 4 pm $799,000

1312 Rittenhouse St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $799,000

5413 Kansas Ave NW 1 pm to 3 pm $799,000

817 Varnum St NW #3 2 pm to 4 pm $689,000

1300 Taylor St NW #203 1 pm to 3 pm $624,900

421 Longfellow St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $665,000

338 Quackenbos St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $2,850

519 Ingraham St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $792,000

1353 Randolph St NW #1 1 pm to 4 pm $564,900

1353 Randolph St NW #7 1 pm to 4 pm $464,900

4600 Blagden Ter NW 1 pm to 4 pm $850,000

726 Sheridan St NW 1:30 pm to 4 pm $510,000

20015

5229 Connecticut Ave NW #809 1 pm to 4 pm $689,000

20016

4000 Cathedral Ave NW #311b 1 pm to 3 pm $559,000

3127 51st Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $3,495,000

4201 Cathedral Ave NW #513e 2 pm to 4 pm $325,000

5152 Manning Pl NW 7 pm to 7 pm $2,330,000

3310 Idaho Ave NW 7 pm to 7 pm $1,300,000

3601 Wisconsin Ave NW #308 2 pm to 4 pm $265,000

4201 NW Cathedral Ave NW #1218w 2 pm to 4 pm $225,000

4201 Cathedral Ave NW #301w 2 pm to 4 pm $529,000

4000 Cathedral Ave NW #220/221b 2 pm to 4 pm $775,000

4201 Cathedral Ave NW #310e 7 pm to 7 pm $320,000

4323 Hawthorne St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $2,495,000

4201 Cathedral Ave NW #310e 2 pm to 4 pm $320,000

5152 Manning Pl NW 1 pm to 4 pm $2,330,000

4201 Cathedral Ave NW #301w 7 pm to 7 pm $529,000

3310 Idaho Ave NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,300,000

20036

1526 17th St NW #210 Noon to 3 pm $494,900

20037

2425 L St NW #335 1 pm to 4 pm $669,900

1200 23rd St NW #604 1 pm to 3 pm $575,000

2555 NW Pennsylvania Ave NW #714 Noon to 7 pm $3,500

2555 NW Pennsylvania Ave NW #714 Noon to 4 pm $3,500

NORTHEAST

20002

510 L St NE #a 7 pm to 7 pm $999,900

736 11th St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $1,650,000

736 11th St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $1,650,000

1202 G St NE 11 am to 1 pm $789,999

1609 West Virginia Ave NE 2 pm to 4 pm $799,999

654 L St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $949,000

2004 3rd St NE #304 1 pm to 4 pm $299,900

215 I St NE #401 1 pm to 3 pm $1,475,000

1409 G St NE #5 1 pm to 3 pm $649,900

736 11th St NE 7 pm to 7 pm $1,650,000

736 11th St NE 7 pm to 7 pm $1,650,000

1636 NE Trinidad Ave NE #1 2 pm to 4 pm $450,000

510 L St NE #a 1 pm to 4 pm $999,900

321 A St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $1,250,000

1421 Holbrook St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $480,000

711 15th St NE #2 1 pm to 3 pm $499,900

20003

902 E Capitol St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $2,995,000

720 East Capitol St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $1,999,000

20011

5536 Chillum Pl NE Noon to 7 pm $399,000

5536 Chillum Pl NE Noon to 4 pm $399,000

738 Jefferson St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $579,990

20017

541 Regent Pl NE 1 pm to 4 pm $775,000

3719 12th St NE #105 1 pm to 3 pm $289,999

20018

3701 South Dakota Ave NE 1 pm to 4 pm $1,065,000

1332 Bryant St NE #4 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm $360,000

1332 Bryant St NE #3 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm $360,000

2725 30th St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $859,000

SOUTHEAST

20003

1616 G St SE 1 pm to 4 pm $669,000

611 D St SE #4b Noon to 2 pm $599,000

1411 Massachusetts Ave SE #5 Noon to 2 pm $339,000

228 11th St SE 2 pm to 4 pm $949,000

714 5th St SE 1 pm to 3 pm $985,000

900 11th St SE #204 1 pm to 4 pm $849,978

20019

5454 B St SE Noon to 2 pm $410,000

20020

3620 Suitland Rd SE 2 pm to 4 pm $569,000

1536 Fort Davis St SE 1 pm to 4 pm $519,900

2941 W St SE 2 pm to 4 pm $675,000

SOUTHWEST

20024

388 N St SW 1 pm to 4 pm $599,000

505 H St SW 7 pm to 7 pm $1,090,000

1224 SW 4th St SW #7 7 pm to 7 pm $849,000

505 H St SW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,090,000

1224 SW 4th St SW #7 1 pm to 4 pm $849,000