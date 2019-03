Here’s a list of open houses taking place March 9-10 in the District. We’ve divided the list by quadrants. To learn more about the properties for sale, click on the link underneath the address, which will take you to the listing. As always, feel free to search a listing of properties for sale in the Washington region.

This list reflects the open houses entered into Bright MLS before Thursday afternoon.

Looking for Maryland? Click here. Looking for Virginia? Click here.

Saturday

NORTHWEST

20001

1856 3rd St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $910,000

400 Massachusetts Ave NW #320 2 pm to 4 pm $580,000

1132 6th St NW #1 1 pm to 3 pm $494,750

919 Florida Ave NW #101 2 pm to 4 pm $459,000

71 Florida Ave NW 1 pm to 4 pm $779,000

460 New York Ave NW #707 1 pm to 3 pm $779,990

20004

915 E St NW #1001 1 pm to 4 pm $449,900

20005

1245 13th St NW #109 2 pm to 4 pm $3,000

20007

1080 Wisconsin Ave NW #1010 7 pm to 7 pm $849,000

1615 33rd St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $5,600

2801 New Mexico Ave NW #919 7 pm to 7 pm $815,000

4431 P St NW 3 pm to 4:30 pm $1,095,000

2233 40th Pl NW #3 1 pm to 3 pm $549,000

20008

4514 Connecticut Ave NW #404 1 pm to 3 pm $379,000

4802 32nd St NW Noon to 3 pm $1,950,000

3100 NW Connecticut Ave NW #203 7 pm to 7 pm $430,000

3630 Fessenden St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $824,999

20009

1721 21st St NW #103 1 pm to 3 pm $725,000

1474 NW Belmont St NW #4 7 pm to 7 pm $749,000

1433 NW Clifton St NW #2 1 pm to 4 pm $529,900

1433 Clifton St NW #1 1 pm to 4 pm $523,900

1613 Harvard St NW #503 1 pm to 4 pm $247,800

1713 Euclid St NW ##1 4 pm to 6 pm $3,395

20010

1313 Irving St NW #2 1 pm to 3 pm $950,000

1331 Kenyon St NW #3 2 pm to 4 pm $874,900

1809 Kilbourne Pl NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,495,000

3566 13th St NW #7 1 pm to 3 pm $894,900

701 Lamont St NW #48 1 pm to 4 pm $399,000

3220 Park Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $799,000

20011

6219 Piney Branch Rd NW 1 pm to 3 pm $729,999

3812 NW 13th St NW #1 1 pm to 4 pm $894,900

3812 13th St NW #2 1 pm to 4 pm $994,900

4110 14th St NW #3 1 pm to 4 pm $3,600

4110 14th St NW #2 1 pm to 4 pm $3,300

4110 14th St NW #1 1 pm to 4 pm $2,900

512 Roxboro Pl NW 1 pm to 4 pm $619,000

135 Varnum St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $869,900

4113 3rd St NW Noon to 2 pm $799,000

5024 9th St NW #201 11 am to 4 pm $459,900

1712 Crestwood Dr NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,199,900

817 Varnum St NW #3 1 pm to 3 pm $689,000

53 Nicholson St NW Noon to 3 pm $699,000

20012

208 Van Buren St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $625,000

717 Tewkesbury Pl NW 1 pm to 3 pm $648,000

20015

3418 Quesada St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,389,000

20016

3900 Watson Pl NW #g1c-B 2 pm to 4 pm $379,000

4607 Brandywine St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,090,000

20037

2425 L St NW #539 Noon to 1:30 pm $5,995

NORTHEAST

20002

823 L St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $599,000

1811 3rd St NE #1 2 pm to 4 pm $699,990

1867 Corcoran St NE #b 1 pm to 3 pm $699,900

426 15th St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $1,149,000

522 G St NE Noon to 2 pm $1,329,000

819 D St NE #16 2 pm to 4 pm $725,000

20017

3005 Chancellors Way NE 1 pm to 3 pm $390,452

696 Kenneth St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $889,900

5136 S Dakota Ave NE Noon to 1 pm $2,595

20018

3010 Vista St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $749,900

20019

4604 Clay St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $374,900

SOUTHEAST

20003

639 E St SE Noon to 2 pm $1,430,000

1025 1st St SE #713 1 pm to 3 pm $914,900

777 C St SE ##varies Noon to 4 pm $8,320

20019

5106 F St SE #10 11 am to 1 pm $218,000

133 57th St SE 1 pm to 4 pm $415,000

20020

2117 Suitland Ter SE #a 1 pm to 3 pm $200,000

SOUTHWEST

20024

520 N St SW #s621 11 am to 1:30 pm $1,200,000

Sunday

NORTHWEST

20001

1643 New Jersey Ave NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $530,000

448 M St NW #4 2 pm to 4 pm $1,099,000

1623 New Jersey Ave NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,099,000

1117 10th St NW #602 1 pm to 3 pm $724,900

929 Florida Ave NW #2001 2 pm to 4 pm $549,999

127 Bates St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $825,000

133 W St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,349,900

2004 11th St NW #340 1 pm to 4 pm $454,900

20005

1317 Rhode Island Ave NW #406 2 pm to 4 pm $575,000

1115 NW 12th St NW #601 3 pm to 5 am $419,000

1115 NW 12th St NW #601 3 pm to 5 pm $419,000

1509 Vermont Ave NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,995,000

1115 12th St NW #t3 Noon to 3 pm $579,800

1520 O St NW #104 1 pm to 3 pm $795,000

20007

1215 29th St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,175,000

3718 S St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,995,000

3520 W Pl NW #202 2 pm to 4 pm $285,000

4012 Edmunds St NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $540,000

2323 40th St NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $529,000

3022 R St NW #3 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm $625,000

1557 33rd St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $2,250,000

2111 Wisconsin Ave NW #ph7 1 pm to 3:30 pm $839,000

1015 33rd St NW #703 1 pm to 3 pm $835,000

2500 Q St NW #704 2 pm to 4 pm $909,000

3600 Massachusetts Ave NW 1 pm to 3 pm $3,299,000

3263 O St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,495,000

1236 28th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,695,000

4900 Ashby St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $950,000

1072 Paper Mill Ct NW 1 pm to 4 pm $770,000

20008

4600 NW Connecticut Ave NW #415 1 pm to 3 pm $285,000

2939 Van Ness St NW #321 1 pm to 4 pm $560,000

4514 Connecticut Ave NW #202 2 pm to 4 pm $650,000

2818 Connecticut Ave NW #401 2 pm to 4 pm $599,900

2138 California St NW #411 1 pm to 3 pm $1,790,000

4740 Connecticut Ave NW #304 1 pm to 4 pm $325,000

20009

2363 Champlain St NW #6 1 pm to 3 pm $599,000

1439 Euclid St NW #b1/01 1 pm to 4 pm $365,000

1320 R St NW #7 2 pm to 4 pm $564,900

1412 Chapin St NW #5 1 pm to 3 pm $475,000

1916 17th St NW #115 Noon to 2 pm $449,999

1858 Mintwood Pl NW #3 Noon to 3 pm $465,000

2012 15th St NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $799,000

1913 12th St NW #c 1 pm to 4 pm $1,750,000

1725 Lanier Pl NW #3a 1 pm to 3 pm $434,900

1828 Ontario Pl NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $1,074,900

20010

1411 Oak St NW #201 2 pm to 4 pm $749,000

1302 Spring Rd NW 1 pm to 3 pm $739,000

1711 Kenyon St NW #1 1 pm to 4 pm $995,000

1711 Kenyon St NW #2 1 pm to 4 pm $1,175,000

1874 Ingleside Ter NW 1 pm to 4 pm $999,000

20011

4717 Colorado Ave NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,295,000

532 Roxboro Pl NW 1 pm to 3 pm $499,000

5310 Kansas Ave NW 1 pm to 3 pm $819,000

1312 Rittenhouse St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $799,000

4314 3rd St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $825,000

1419 Buchanan St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,149,000

415 Oneida Pl NW 1:30 pm to 4 pm $599,000

1301 Longfellow St NW #309 1 pm to 4 pm $310,000

210 Upshur St NW #3 2 pm to 4 pm $565,000

5112 New Hampshire Ave NW 1 pm to 4 pm $775,000

431 Delafield Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $749,900

841 Rittenhouse St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $699,500

4805 Arkansas Ave NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,195,000

714 Madison St NW #a 1 pm to 4 pm $669,000

714 Madison St NW #b 1 pm to 4 pm $679,000

20012

1373 Locust Rd NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,250,000

1612 Portal Dr NW Noon to 3 pm $879,990

20015

5344 41st St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $997,500

5445 Chevy Chase Pkwy NW 1 pm to 4 pm $899,000

3336 Quesada St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,945,000

4343 Harrison St NW #2 1 pm to 3 pm $549,000

3017 Stephenson Pl NW 1 pm to 3 pm $2,195,000

20016

4829 Loughboro Rd NW 1 pm to 3 pm $2,150,000

4100 Cathedral Ave NW #605 2 pm to 4 pm $498,000

5145 Tilden St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $3,399,900

5152 Manning Pl NW 1 pm to 4 pm $2,330,000

4000 Cathedral Ave NW #224b 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm $268,500

3110 Chain Bridge Rd NW 1 pm to 3 pm $3,995,000

4808 Brandywine St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $995,000

5155 Rockwood Pkwy NW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,195,000

3127 51st Pl NW 1 pm to 3 pm $3,595,000

4000 Cathedral Ave NW #220/221b 2 pm to 4 pm $775,000

5132 Rockwood Pkwy NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,895,000

4201 Cathedral Ave NW #301w 2 pm to 4 pm $529,000

20036

1711 Massachusetts Ave NW #523 1 pm to 4 pm $315,000

1526 17th St NW #215 2 pm to 4 pm $429,900

1260 21st St NW #211 1 pm to 4 pm $449,900

20037

2501 M St NW #507 1 pm to 4 pm $1,256,000

1111 25th St NW #506 2 pm to 4 pm $849,900

9 Snows Ct NW 1 pm to 4 pm $550,000

1124 25th St NW #t5 1 pm to 3 pm $524,900

1318 22nd St NW #404 1 pm to 3 pm $449,900

NORTHEAST

20002

711 15th St NE #4 1 pm to 3 pm $624,900

711 15th St NE #1 1 pm to 3 pm $449,900

1206 I St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $1,348,200

1709 H St NE #5 1 pm to 3 pm $549,900

1709 H St NE #1 1 pm to 3 pm $474,900

2625 3rd St NE #206 Noon to 2 pm $319,999

1421 A St NE #1421 1 pm to 4 pm $399,000

718 19th St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $669,999

1714 Lyman Pl NE 11:30 am to 2 pm $636,000

321 A St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $1,250,000

401 13th St NE #204 1 pm to 4 pm $429,900

1146 16th St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $437,777

20011

652 Oglethorpe St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $525,000

5603 N Capitol St NE 2 pm to 5 pm $799,999

6121 3rd St NE 3 pm to 5 pm $749,000

20017

1519 Otis St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $789,000

20018

1211 Evarts St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $1,150,000

3701 South Dakota Ave NE 1 pm to 4 pm $1,065,000

3472 Summit Ct NE #3472 2 pm to 3 pm $2,471

2520 17th St NE Noon to 2 pm $724,990

3818 Hansberry Ct NE 1 pm to 4 pm $589,000

20019

3363 Clay St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $459,500

SOUTHEAST

20003

1826 Independence Ave SE #one 2 pm to 4 pm $749,999

714 5th St SE 1 pm to 3 pm $985,000

611 D St SE #4b 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm $616,000

732 5th St SE #3 1 pm to 3 pm $538,500

101 N Carolina Ave SE #a-200 1 pm to 3 pm $375,000

20032

210-212 Oakwood St SE #205 2 pm to 4 pm $214,900

212-212 Oakwood St SE #312 2 pm to 4 pm $212,500

SOUTHWEST

20024

45 Sutton Sq SW #502 2 pm to 4 pm $729,900

1245 4th St SW #e803 2 pm to 4 pm $369,900

1250 4th St SW #w112 1 pm to 3 pm $241,000

430 M St St SW #n-311 1 pm to 3 pm $549,500

560 N St SW #n509 1 pm to 3 pm $312,900