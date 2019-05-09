Here’s a list of open houses taking place May 11-12 in the District. We’ve divided the list by quadrants. To learn more about the properties for sale, click on the link underneath the address, which will take you to the listing. As always, feel free to search a listing of properties for sale in the Washington region.

This list reflects the open houses entered into Bright MLS before Thursday afternoon.

Looking for Maryland? Click here. Looking for Virginia? Click here.

Saturday

NORTHWEST

20001

301 Massachusetts Ave NW #905 2 pm to 4 pm $649,000

2022 Flagler Pl NW #f302 Noon to 2 pm $420,000

1534 6th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,399,000

207 R Street NW 1 pm to 3 pm $2,750

929 Florida Ave NW #1005 1 pm to 4 pm $749,900

929 Florida Ave NW #3005 1 pm to 4 pm $695,000

77 V St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,339,000

929 Florida Ave NW #3008 1 pm to 4 pm $699,900

449 R St NW #11 2 pm to 4 pm $339,900

1921 9 1/2 St NW 11 am to Noon $3,195

207 R St NW #7 1 pm to 3 pm $2,750

20004

616 E St NW #902 2 pm to 4 pm $2,650

20005

1300 Massachusetts Ave NW #102 Noon to 1 pm $374,970

20007

4481 Q St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,775,000

2800 Wisconsin Ave NW #403 Noon to 3 pm $289,900

20008

3232 Klingle Rd NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,100,000

2122 California St NW #260 1 pm to 4 pm $409,900

3883 Connecticut Ave NW #218 2 pm to 4 pm $765,000

5023 Reno Rd NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,450,000

20009

1414 Belmont St NW #101 Noon to 2 pm $480,000

1469 Florida Ave NW #2 1 pm to 4 pm $649,900

2515 17th St NW #3 1 pm to 4 pm $599,900

1810 Kalorama NW 2 pm to 4 pm $599,900

2030 16th St NW #1 3 pm to 4 pm $699,000

1464 Harvard St NW #2 2 pm to 3 pm $399,000

1810 Kalorama NW #a2 2 pm to 4 pm $599,900

2426 Ontario Rd NW #203 Noon to 2 pm $724,900

20010

1390 Kenyon St NW #713 1 pm to 3 pm $625,000

445 Lamont St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $749,000

739 Rock Creek Church Rd NW #1 1 pm to 4 pm $995,000

739 Rock Creek Church Rd NW #2 1 pm to 4 pm $1,095,000

1028 Quebec Pl NW 1 pm to 4 pm $699,000

653 Irving St NW #8 1 pm to 4 pm $659,900

1423 Newton St NW #104 Noon to 2 pm $449,000

3467 Holmead Pl NW #3 1 pm to 4 pm $889,000

831 Rock Creek Church Rd NW #a Noon to 2 pm $1,299,000

3504 13th St NW #15 11:30 am to 1:30 pm $599,000

3533 16th St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,399,000

20011

5024 9th St NW #201 11 am to 5 pm $465,900

428 Hamilton St NW 9:30 am to 10:30 am $725,000

721 Ingraham St NW Noon to 2 pm $575,000

820 Kennedy St NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $320,000

820 Kennedy St NW #3 2 pm to 4 pm $599,900

820 Kennedy St NW #6 2 pm to 4 pm $689,900

612 Quackenbos St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $777,000

1316 Emerson NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,475,000

6306 7th St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $624,900

1400 NW Oglethorpe St NW #4 Noon to 3 pm $285,000

1404 Tuckerman St NW #102 1 pm to 4 pm $275,000

5310 Kansas Ave NW #. 1 pm to 3 pm $795,000

210 Upshur St NW #1 Noon to 2 pm $385,000

20012

6923 Maple St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $4,600

20016

3700 Van Ness St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,285,000

4101 Albemarle St NW #418 2 pm to 4 pm $435,000

4822 Woodway Lane NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,685,000

5011 Warren St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,799,000

3712 Fordham Rd NW Noon to 2 pm $1,675,000

5035 Rockwood Pkwy NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,595,000

3900 Watson Pl NW #g1c-B 2 pm to 4 pm $342,000

4829 Loughboro Rd NW Noon to 2 pm $1,895,000

4423 Springdale St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,279,000

20036

1711 Massachusetts Ave NW #811 Noon to 2 pm $350,000

20037

2501 M St NW #210 1 pm to 4 pm $2,894,000

2501 M St NW #411 1 pm to 4 pm $2,155,000

1099 22nd St NW #102 2 pm to 4 pm $679,000

NORTHEAST

20002

2408 3rd St NE Noon to 2 pm $768,000

1016 D St NE 11 am to 2 pm $1,889,000

440 12th St NE #113 11 am to 1 pm $629,000

625 Morton Pl NE Noon to 2 pm $1,085,000

1236 G St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $799,700

1385 Florida Ave NE Noon to 2 pm $925,000

730 11th St NE #402 Noon to 2:30 pm $479,000

226 Parker St NE 11 am to 2 pm $630,000

1823 D St NE #c Noon to 1 pm $670,000

1201 West Virginia Ave NE #2 2 pm to 4 pm $899,900

1201 West Virginia Ave NE #1 2 pm to 4 pm $799,900

1227 Duncan Pl NE 1 pm to 3 pm $799,000

1210 I St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $850,000

421 K St NE Noon to 4 pm $850,000

715 18th St NE #1 Noon to 2 pm $419,000

710 E St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $3,150

20017

2917 Chancellors Way NE 2 pm to 4 pm $779,900

1311 Quincy St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $799,000

20018

3101 Chestnut St NE 11 am to 1 pm $753,696

2509 Brentwood Rd NE 2 pm to 4 pm $959,000

20019

220 34th St NE Noon to 2 pm $395,000

4919 Just St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $315,000

SOUTHEAST

20003

1500 Pennsylvania Ave SE #406 2 pm to 4 pm $545,000

333 8th St SE ##varies Noon to 4 pm $7,269

411 5th St SE 10 am to 2 pm $1,200,000

756 13th St SE Noon to 2 pm $999,999

963 14th St SE #1 2 pm to 4 pm $899,000

1606 A St SE #1 1 pm to 3 pm $665,000

20019

4139 Alabama Ave SE 1 pm to 3 pm $589,900

20020

3415 Carpenter St SE #0 11 am to 1 pm $1,850

20032

428 Orange St SE 1 pm to 3:30 pm $399,900

707 Congress St SE 9 am to 11 am $2,350

3307 Martin Luther King Jr Ave SE 1 pm to 4 pm $385,000

412 Woodcrest Dr SE #b 11 am to 3 pm $479,900

SOUTHWEST

20024

800 4th St SW #n716 1 pm to 4 pm $345,500

800 4th St SW #s112 1 pm to 4 pm $348,800

700 7th St SW #734 1 pm to 4 pm $475,000

20032

141 Galveston Pl SW 10 am to 1 pm $1,200

Sunday

NORTHWEST

20001

79 U St NW #c 2 pm to 4 pm $789,000

79 U St NW #d 2 pm to 4 pm $929,000

81 U St NW #a 2 pm to 4 pm $789,000

81 U St NW #b 2 pm to 4 pm $899,000

777 7th St NW #706 1 pm to 4 pm $579,000

1628 11th St NW #109 1 pm to 3 pm $1,225,000

1628 11th St NW #101 1 pm to 3 pm $995,000

1628 11th St NW #103 1 pm to 3 pm $1,145,000

150 V St NW #vl03 1 pm to 4 pm $374,000

777 7th St NW #1120 2 pm to 4 pm $875,000

20 Bryant St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,549,000

934 Westminster St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,294,900

20005

1215 N St NW #8 1 pm to 4 pm $729,000

1413 P St NW #201 2 pm to 4 pm $1,074,900

1300 N St NW #206 1 pm to 3 pm $599,000

20007

2205 Observatory Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $839,000

1080 Wisconsin Ave NW #3022 1 pm to 3 pm $580,000

2514 41st St NW #3 1 pm to 3 pm $360,000

2120 Observatory Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,799,000

1409 29th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $3,995,000

1307 35th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,835,000

3306 R St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,300,000

3100 N St NW #6a 2 pm to 4 pm $1,525,000

2728 O St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,295,000

4114 Davis Pl NW #118 1 pm to 3 pm $299,000

2723 Dumbarton St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $6,000

2801 New Mexico Ave NW #712 2 pm to 4 pm $458,500

3303 Water St NW #4d 2 pm to 4 pm $1,750,000

2500 Q St NW #327 Noon to 2 pm $375,000

2424 Tunlaw Rd NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,139,000

3254 Jones Ct NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,035,000

20008

2930 Ellicott St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,595,000

2908 Ellicott St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $2,595,000

2926 Porter St NW #304 1 pm to 3 pm $499,000

2230 Decatur Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,150,000

2711 Ordway St NW #14 1 pm to 4 pm $390,000

4740 Connecticut Ave NW #406 2 pm to 4 pm $459,000

20009

1700 17th St NW #408 1 pm to 3 pm $479,900

2515 Ontario Rd NW #2 1 pm to 3 pm $1,225,000

2515 Ontario Rd NW #1 1 pm to 3 pm $1,195,000

1634 14th St NW #t001 1 pm to 4 pm $355,000

1824 Calvert Street NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $1,349,000

1412 Chapin St NW #406 2 pm to 4 pm $649,500

1915 16th St NW #203 Noon to 2 pm $335,000

1701 Kalorama Rd NW #413 2 pm to 4 pm $719,000

1401 Columbia Rd NW #308 1 pm to 4 pm $239,000

1819 Corcoran St NW #7 1 pm to 4 pm $574,000

1726 Lanier Pl NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $599,000

1461 Chapin St NW #4 2 pm to 4 pm $1,995,000

1461 Chapin St NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $695,000

1461 Chapin St NW #3 2 pm to 4 pm $739,000

1200 Q St NW #202 1 pm to 4 pm $439,000

1700 Kalorama Rd NW #302 2 pm to 4 pm $799,000

2001 19th St NW #10 2 pm to 4 pm $935,000

2125 14th St NW #305w 1 pm to 3 pm $1,175,000

20010

1002 Quebec Pl NW Noon to 3 pm $865,000

1356 Newton St NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $899,999

1356 Newton St NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $740,999

20011

233 Longfellow St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $739,900

5621 9th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $829,000

801 Crittenden St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $925,000

1929 Upshur St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,395,000

4109 5th St NW #b 2 pm to 4 pm $729,900

5511 Colorado Ave NW #501 2 pm to 4 pm $849,000

1365 Kennedy St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $245,000

4800 Georgia Ave NW #405 2 pm to 4 pm $449,000

20012

422 Butternut St NW #t-4 1 pm to 4 pm $410,000

7801 14th St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $925,000

20016

3800 Rodman St NW #3 1 pm to 3 pm $375,000

4935 Eskridge Ter NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,995,000

3841 Cathedral Ave NW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,500,000

3110 Chain Bridge Rd NW 1 pm to 3 pm $3,799,000

3207 Foxhall Rd NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,349,000

5615 Macarthur Blvd NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,439,000

4200 Cathedral Ave NW #111 1 pm to 3 pm $299,000

5010 Sedgwick St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,295,000

3810 Macomb St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,595,000

4201 Cathedral Ave NW #801e 2 pm to 4 pm $510,000

20036

1301 20th St NW #111 1 pm to 4 pm $479,000

20037

2139 N St NW #3 2 pm to 4 pm $1,295,000

2501 M St NW #507 1 pm to 4 pm $1,256,000

2139 N St NW #4 2 pm to 4 pm $1,749,900

2501 M St NW #616 Noon to 3 pm $850,000

NORTHEAST

20002

405 4th St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $899,000

217 9th St NE Noon to 3 pm $1,239,900

2 6th St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $1,949,000

415 23rd Pl NE 2 pm to 4 pm $849,000

1211 Queen St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $769,000

207 3rd St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $1,575,000

20017

525 Montana Ave NE #b 1 pm to 3 pm $774,900

525 Montana Ave NE #a 1 pm to 3 pm $949,900

2620 6th St NE 3 pm to 5 pm $995,000

583 Regent Pl NE 2 pm to 4 pm $729,900

1016 Taussig Pl NE 1 pm to 3 pm $525,000

20018

1713 Newton St NE 12:45 pm to 2:45 pm $571,000

3303 20th St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $690,000

SOUTHEAST

20003

425 7th St SE 2 pm to 4 pm $1,140,000

1025 1st St SE #1216 1 pm to 4 pm $725,000

714 5th St SE 2 pm to 4 pm $950,000

1401 South Carolina Ave SE #1 2 pm to 4 pm $1,175,000

20020

3620 Suitland Rd SE 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm $549,000

2334 R Street SE 1 pm to 3 pm $739,500

1613 22nd St SE 1 pm to 4 pm $675,000

2334 R St SE 1 pm to 3 pm $739,500

SOUTHWEST

20024

602 H St SW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,299,000