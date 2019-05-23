Here’s a list of open houses taking place May 25-26 in the District. We’ve divided the list by quadrants. To learn more about the properties for sale, click on the link underneath the address, which will take you to the listing. As always, feel free to search a listing of properties for sale in the Washington region.

This list reflects the open houses entered into Bright MLS before Thursday afternoon.

Looking for Maryland? Click here. Looking for Virginia? Click here.

Saturday

NORTHWEST

20001

309 M Unit B St NW #b 12:30 pm to 2 pm $3,995

500 M St NW #1 Noon to 2 pm $379,999

537 Gresham Pl NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $675,000

537 Gresham Pl NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $625,000

20005

1300 13th St NW #605 2 pm to 4 pm $929,000

20007

2800 Wisconsin Ave NW #403 1 pm to 3 pm $289,900

20008

4330 37th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,389,000

20009

3060 16th St NW #208 1 pm to 3 pm $329,000

2515 Ontario Road NW 1 pm to 3:30 pm $1,155,000

1469 Florida Ave NW #7 1 pm to 3 pm $524,900

1469 Florida Ave NW #8 1 pm to 3 pm $949,900

2515 Ontario Rd NW #1 1 pm to 3:30 pm $1,155,000

1815 19th St NW #1 1 pm to 3 pm $499,900

1464 Harvard St NW #2 2 pm to 3 pm $399,000

20010

624 Irving St NW 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm $799,900

1390 Kenyon St NW #802 2 pm to 4 pm $499,900

653 Irving St NW #8 1 pm to 4 pm $659,900

653 Irving St NW #5 1 pm to 4 pm $369,900

20011

5024 9th St NW #201 11 am to 5 pm $465,900

1404 Tuckerman St NW #102 1 pm to 4 pm $275,000

4800 Georgia Ave NW #405 11 am to 1 pm $449,000

4415 17th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,155,000

801 Crittenden St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $899,000

820 Kennedy St NW #3 2 pm to 4 pm $599,900

820 Kennedy St NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $319,900

4326 Georgia Ave NW #402 2 pm to 4 pm $679,900

1424 Buchanan St NW #2 1 pm to 4 pm $629,000

1206 Shepherd St NW 3 pm to 5 pm $598,900

20016

5320 Macarthur Blvd NW 11 am to 2 pm $1,115,000

3018 Arizona Ave NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,144,900

3955 Massachusetts Ave NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,900,000

20036

1417 17th St NW 11 am to 1 pm $1,690,000

1830 Jefferson Place NW Noon to 2 pm $720,000

1830 Jefferson Pl NW #1 Noon to 2 pm $720,000

1260 21st St NW #211 1 pm to 4 pm $459,000

NORTHEAST

20002

232 15th St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $699,000

1414 D St NE Noon to 2 pm $769,999

1815 L St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $435,000

303 Seaton Pl NE #1 1 pm to 3 pm $345,000

600 15th St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $739,000

121 13th St NE #202 Noon to 2 pm $379,900

1823 D St NE #c Noon to 1 pm $659,000

20011

5603 N Capitol St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $749,999

35 Buchanan St NE Noon to 4 pm $549,999

20017

2851 Chancellors Way NE 1 pm to 3 pm $4,000

20019

4204 Brooks St NE Noon to 2 pm $419,000

SOUTHEAST

20003

1000 New Jersey Ave SE #1026 2 pm to 4 pm $389,000

1826 Independence Ave SE #2 Noon to 2 pm $699,000

756 13th St SE Noon to 2 pm $999,999

20019

3049 M Street SE 2 pm to 4 pm $270,000

3423 Baker St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $319,900

3321 B St SE Noon to 3 pm $395,900

818 Hilltop Ter SE 1 pm to 3:30 pm $395,000

4416 B St SE 2 pm to 4 pm $349,900

20020

1446 V St SE 1 pm to 1:30 pm $2,775

3031 O Street SE 1 pm to 4 pm $439,000

3031 O St SE 1 pm to 4 pm $439,000

SOUTHWEST

20024

300 M St SW #n210 Noon to 2 pm $330,000

Sunday

NORTHWEST

20001

555 Massachusetts Ave NW #217 1 pm to 3 pm $535,000

150 V St NW #vl03 1 pm to 4 pm $374,000

20005

1239 Vermont Ave NW #805 2 pm to 4 pm $489,000

20007

1080 Wisconsin Avenue NW 1 pm to 3 pm $580,000

1080 Wisconsin Ave NW #3022 1 pm to 3 pm $580,000

2801 New Mexico Ave NW #203 2 pm to 4 pm $818,000

3540 Winfield Lane NW 2 pm to 5 pm $1,649,995

3900 Tunlaw Rd NW #317 2 pm to 4 pm $185,000

4420 Reservoir Rd NW 2 pm to 4 pm $895,000

3232 O St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,999,000

4481 Q St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,775,000

20008

4740 Connecticut Ave NW #714 2 pm to 4 pm $359,900

20009

2351 Champlain St NW #c1 1 pm to 4 pm $885,000

2229 12th Pl NW 1 pm to 3 pm $684,900

2535 13th Street NW 1 pm to 3 pm $429,900

1835 Ontario Pl NW #1 1 pm to 3 pm $1,049,000

1447 Chapin St NW #103 1 pm to 3 pm $350,000

2422 17th St NW #301 1 pm to 4 pm $535,000

2535 13th St NW #104 1 pm to 3 pm $429,900

1461 Chapin St NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $695,000

1461 Chapin St NW #3 2 pm to 4 pm $739,000

1461 Chapin St NW #4 2 pm to 4 pm $1,799,000

2228 12th Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $799,950

1726 Lanier Pl NW #1 1 pm to 3 pm $575,000

2506 Cliffbourne Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,900,000

1824 Calvert Street NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $1,349,000

20010

3467 14th St NW #3 Noon to 2 pm $1,099,000

739 Rock Creek Church Rd NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $995,000

739 Rock Creek Church Rd NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $1,095,000

3112 13th St NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $599,900

20011

5621 9th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $829,000

5422 8th St NW #a 1 pm to 4 pm $624,000

5623 Kansas Ave NW 1 pm to 4 pm $839,900

20012

1426 Leegate Rd NW 2 pm to 4 pm $949,999

1633 Kalmia Rd NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,495,000

2023 Spruce Dr NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,245,000

6747 13th Pl NW 1 pm to 4 pm $739,000

20015

2738 Mckinley St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,675,000

3125 Quesada St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $995,000

20016

4101 Cathedral Ave NW #606 1 pm to 4 pm $499,900

3900 NW Watson Pl NW #b-G1d 1 pm to 4 pm $419,000

4307 Massachusetts Ave NW #4307 2 pm to 4 pm $3,500

3207 Foxhall Rd NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,349,000

3810 Macomb St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,495,000

20036

1301 20th St NW #111 1 pm to 4 pm $475,000

1526 17th St NW #117 2 pm to 4 pm $210,000

20037

730 24th St NW #615 Noon to 2 pm $305,000

NORTHEAST

20002

1228 D St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $849,000

533 9th Street NE 2 pm to 4 pm $629,500

1240 18th St NE #4 1 pm to 4 pm $315,000

718 19th St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $649,999

2408 3rd St NE Noon to 3 pm $759,900

533 9th St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $629,500

315 Evarts St NE #103 Noon to 2 pm $275,000

411 E St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $949,000

625 Morton Pl NE 2 pm to 4 pm $1,085,000

1831 2nd St NE #202 1 pm to 4 pm $419,000

514 Tennessee Ave NE 2 pm to 4 pm $1,250,000

20003

902 E Capitol St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $2,695,000

20011

738 Jefferson St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $569,000

737 Nicholson St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $579,900

4405 1st Pl NE #31 1 pm to 4 pm $269,000

20017

1032 Otis St NE #201 1 pm to 3 pm $589,000

20018

1831 Upshur St NE Noon to 2 pm $810,000

2628 22nd St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $1,149,800

1730 Montana Ave NE #1730 2 pm to 4 pm $599,900

2509 Brentwood Rd NE 2 pm to 4 pm $939,900

2725 30th St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $799,000

SOUTHEAST

20003

1300 4th St SE #304 1 pm to 4 pm $919,900

1300 4th St SE #412 1 pm to 4 pm $799,900

1300 4th St SE #515 1 pm to 4 pm $909,900

1300 4th SE #802 1 pm to 4 pm $424,900

20019

4416 B St SE 2 pm to 4 pm $349,900

20020

2124 31st Pl SE 1 pm to 4 pm $650,000

2334 R Street SE 2 pm to 3 pm $739,500

2334 R St SE 2 pm to 3 pm $739,500

20032

3433 10th Place SE 1 pm to 3 pm $500,000

3433 10th Pl SE 1 pm to 3 pm $500,000

433 Oakwood St SE Noon to 3 pm $425,000

SOUTHWEST

20024

602 H St SW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,299,000