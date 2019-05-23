Here’s a list of open houses taking place May 25-26 in the District. We’ve divided the list by quadrants. To learn more about the properties for sale, click on the link underneath the address, which will take you to the listing. As always, feel free to search a listing of properties for sale in the Washington region.
This list reflects the open houses entered into Bright MLS before Thursday afternoon.
Looking for Maryland? Click here. Looking for Virginia? Click here.
NORTHWEST
20001
309 M Unit B St NW #b 12:30 pm to 2 pm $3,995
500 M St NW #1 Noon to 2 pm $379,999
537 Gresham Pl NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $675,000
537 Gresham Pl NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $625,000
20005
1300 13th St NW #605 2 pm to 4 pm $929,000
20007
2800 Wisconsin Ave NW #403 1 pm to 3 pm $289,900
20008
4330 37th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,389,000
20009
3060 16th St NW #208 1 pm to 3 pm $329,000
2515 Ontario Road NW 1 pm to 3:30 pm $1,155,000
1469 Florida Ave NW #7 1 pm to 3 pm $524,900
1469 Florida Ave NW #8 1 pm to 3 pm $949,900
2515 Ontario Rd NW #1 1 pm to 3:30 pm $1,155,000
1815 19th St NW #1 1 pm to 3 pm $499,900
1464 Harvard St NW #2 2 pm to 3 pm $399,000
20010
624 Irving St NW 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm $799,900
1390 Kenyon St NW #802 2 pm to 4 pm $499,900
653 Irving St NW #8 1 pm to 4 pm $659,900
653 Irving St NW #5 1 pm to 4 pm $369,900
20011
5024 9th St NW #201 11 am to 5 pm $465,900
1404 Tuckerman St NW #102 1 pm to 4 pm $275,000
4800 Georgia Ave NW #405 11 am to 1 pm $449,000
4415 17th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,155,000
801 Crittenden St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $899,000
820 Kennedy St NW #3 2 pm to 4 pm $599,900
820 Kennedy St NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $319,900
4326 Georgia Ave NW #402 2 pm to 4 pm $679,900
1424 Buchanan St NW #2 1 pm to 4 pm $629,000
1206 Shepherd St NW 3 pm to 5 pm $598,900
20016
5320 Macarthur Blvd NW 11 am to 2 pm $1,115,000
3018 Arizona Ave NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,144,900
3955 Massachusetts Ave NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,900,000
20036
1417 17th St NW 11 am to 1 pm $1,690,000
1830 Jefferson Place NW Noon to 2 pm $720,000
1830 Jefferson Pl NW #1 Noon to 2 pm $720,000
1260 21st St NW #211 1 pm to 4 pm $459,000
NORTHEAST
20002
232 15th St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $699,000
1414 D St NE Noon to 2 pm $769,999
1815 L St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $435,000
303 Seaton Pl NE #1 1 pm to 3 pm $345,000
600 15th St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $739,000
121 13th St NE #202 Noon to 2 pm $379,900
1823 D St NE #c Noon to 1 pm $659,000
20011
5603 N Capitol St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $749,999
35 Buchanan St NE Noon to 4 pm $549,999
20017
2851 Chancellors Way NE 1 pm to 3 pm $4,000
20019
4204 Brooks St NE Noon to 2 pm $419,000
SOUTHEAST
20003
1000 New Jersey Ave SE #1026 2 pm to 4 pm $389,000
1826 Independence Ave SE #2 Noon to 2 pm $699,000
756 13th St SE Noon to 2 pm $999,999
20019
3049 M Street SE 2 pm to 4 pm $270,000
3423 Baker St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $319,900
3321 B St SE Noon to 3 pm $395,900
818 Hilltop Ter SE 1 pm to 3:30 pm $395,000
4416 B St SE 2 pm to 4 pm $349,900
20020
1446 V St SE 1 pm to 1:30 pm $2,775
3031 O Street SE 1 pm to 4 pm $439,000
3031 O St SE 1 pm to 4 pm $439,000
SOUTHWEST
20024
300 M St SW #n210 Noon to 2 pm $330,000
NORTHWEST
20001
555 Massachusetts Ave NW #217 1 pm to 3 pm $535,000
150 V St NW #vl03 1 pm to 4 pm $374,000
20005
1239 Vermont Ave NW #805 2 pm to 4 pm $489,000
20007
1080 Wisconsin Avenue NW 1 pm to 3 pm $580,000
1080 Wisconsin Ave NW #3022 1 pm to 3 pm $580,000
2801 New Mexico Ave NW #203 2 pm to 4 pm $818,000
3540 Winfield Lane NW 2 pm to 5 pm $1,649,995
3900 Tunlaw Rd NW #317 2 pm to 4 pm $185,000
4420 Reservoir Rd NW 2 pm to 4 pm $895,000
3232 O St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,999,000
4481 Q St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,775,000
20008
4740 Connecticut Ave NW #714 2 pm to 4 pm $359,900
20009
2351 Champlain St NW #c1 1 pm to 4 pm $885,000
2229 12th Pl NW 1 pm to 3 pm $684,900
2535 13th Street NW 1 pm to 3 pm $429,900
1835 Ontario Pl NW #1 1 pm to 3 pm $1,049,000
1447 Chapin St NW #103 1 pm to 3 pm $350,000
2422 17th St NW #301 1 pm to 4 pm $535,000
2535 13th St NW #104 1 pm to 3 pm $429,900
1461 Chapin St NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $695,000
1461 Chapin St NW #3 2 pm to 4 pm $739,000
1461 Chapin St NW #4 2 pm to 4 pm $1,799,000
2228 12th Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $799,950
1726 Lanier Pl NW #1 1 pm to 3 pm $575,000
2506 Cliffbourne Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,900,000
1824 Calvert Street NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $1,349,000
20010
3467 14th St NW #3 Noon to 2 pm $1,099,000
739 Rock Creek Church Rd NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $995,000
739 Rock Creek Church Rd NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $1,095,000
3112 13th St NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $599,900
20011
5621 9th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $829,000
5422 8th St NW #a 1 pm to 4 pm $624,000
5623 Kansas Ave NW 1 pm to 4 pm $839,900
20012
1426 Leegate Rd NW 2 pm to 4 pm $949,999
1633 Kalmia Rd NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,495,000
2023 Spruce Dr NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,245,000
6747 13th Pl NW 1 pm to 4 pm $739,000
20015
2738 Mckinley St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,675,000
3125 Quesada St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $995,000
20016
4101 Cathedral Ave NW #606 1 pm to 4 pm $499,900
3900 NW Watson Pl NW #b-G1d 1 pm to 4 pm $419,000
4307 Massachusetts Ave NW #4307 2 pm to 4 pm $3,500
3207 Foxhall Rd NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,349,000
3810 Macomb St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,495,000
20036
1301 20th St NW #111 1 pm to 4 pm $475,000
1526 17th St NW #117 2 pm to 4 pm $210,000
20037
730 24th St NW #615 Noon to 2 pm $305,000
NORTHEAST
20002
1228 D St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $849,000
533 9th Street NE 2 pm to 4 pm $629,500
1240 18th St NE #4 1 pm to 4 pm $315,000
718 19th St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $649,999
2408 3rd St NE Noon to 3 pm $759,900
533 9th St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $629,500
315 Evarts St NE #103 Noon to 2 pm $275,000
411 E St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $949,000
625 Morton Pl NE 2 pm to 4 pm $1,085,000
1831 2nd St NE #202 1 pm to 4 pm $419,000
514 Tennessee Ave NE 2 pm to 4 pm $1,250,000
20003
902 E Capitol St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $2,695,000
20011
738 Jefferson St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $569,000
737 Nicholson St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $579,900
4405 1st Pl NE #31 1 pm to 4 pm $269,000
20017
1032 Otis St NE #201 1 pm to 3 pm $589,000
20018
1831 Upshur St NE Noon to 2 pm $810,000
2628 22nd St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $1,149,800
1730 Montana Ave NE #1730 2 pm to 4 pm $599,900
2509 Brentwood Rd NE 2 pm to 4 pm $939,900
2725 30th St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $799,000
SOUTHEAST
20003
1300 4th St SE #304 1 pm to 4 pm $919,900
1300 4th St SE #412 1 pm to 4 pm $799,900
1300 4th St SE #515 1 pm to 4 pm $909,900
1300 4th SE #802 1 pm to 4 pm $424,900
20019
4416 B St SE 2 pm to 4 pm $349,900
20020
2124 31st Pl SE 1 pm to 4 pm $650,000
2334 R Street SE 2 pm to 3 pm $739,500
2334 R St SE 2 pm to 3 pm $739,500
20032
3433 10th Place SE 1 pm to 3 pm $500,000
3433 10th Pl SE 1 pm to 3 pm $500,000
433 Oakwood St SE Noon to 3 pm $425,000
SOUTHWEST
20024
602 H St SW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,299,000