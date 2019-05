Here’s a list of open houses taking place May 4-5 in the District. We’ve divided the list by quadrants. To learn more about the properties for sale, click on the link underneath the address, which will take you to the listing. As always, feel free to search a listing of properties for sale in the Washington region.

This list reflects the open houses entered into Bright MLS before Thursday afternoon.

Looking for Maryland? Click here. Looking for Virginia? Click here.

Saturday

NORTHWEST

20001

930 Westminster St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,525,000

1628 11th St NW #109 2 pm to 4 pm $1,225,000

1628 11th St NW #101 2 pm to 4 pm $995,000

1628 11th St NW #103 2 pm to 4 pm $1,145,000

449 R St NW #11 2 pm to 4 pm $349,000

20005

1300 N St NW #206 Noon to 2 pm $599,000

20007

4870 Macarthur Blvd NW #6 1 pm to 3 pm $295,000

4755 Berkeley Ter NW 9 am to 10 am $5,900

1252 Wisconsin Avenue NW #302 10 am to 5 pm $4,200

1932 35th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,150,000

3333 Reservoir Rd NW 11 am to 1 pm $6,150

2500 Q St NW #649 1 pm to 3 pm $359,900

1080 Wisconsin Ave NW #3022 2 pm to 4 pm $580,000

3100 N St NW #6a 2 pm to 4 pm $1,525,000

1080 Wisconsin Avenue NW 2 pm to 4 pm $580,000

20008

5183 Linnean Ter NW 1 pm to 4 pm $949,000

4740 Connecticut Ave NW #406 2 pm to 4 pm $459,000

2829 Connecticut Ave NW #110 Noon to 2 pm $209,000

20009

2026 15th St NW 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm $1,450,000

2030 16th St NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $699,000

1466 Harvard St NW #a2 1 pm to 3 pm $774,999

2410 17th St NW #305 2 pm to 4 pm $800,000

1701 Kalorama Rd NW #413 1 pm to 3 pm $745,000

1318 Girard St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $949,000

1321 Fairmont St NW #207 Noon to 2 pm $345,000

1108 Columbia Rd NW #107 Noon to 2 pm $309,999

1615 Q St NW #408 2 pm to 4 pm $495,000

1715 15th St NW #e 1 pm to 4 pm $539,900

1321 Fairmont Street NW Noon to 2 pm $345,000

1628 18th St NW #b Noon to 3 pm $1,170,000

1810 Kalorama NW #a2 2 pm to 4 pm $599,900

1810 Kalorama NW 2 pm to 4 pm $599,900

20010

3535 13th St NW #1 1 pm to 3 pm $528,275

3535 13th St NW #ph 1 pm to 3 pm $727,750

653 Irving St NW #8 1 pm to 4 pm $659,900

3537 16th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,099,000

451 Luray Pl NW 1 pm to 3 pm $699,900

20011

37 Missouri Ave NW #26 1 pm to 3 pm $574,999

37 Missouri Ave NW #thirteen 1 pm to 3 pm $274,900

37 Missouri Ave NW #21 1 pm to 3 pm $624,900

1350 Nicholson St NW #12 1 pm to 4 pm $479,900

1350 Nicholson St NW #8 1 pm to 4 pm $349,900

533 Buchanan St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $739,000

1425 Madison St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,100,000

820 Kennedy St NW #3 2 pm to 4 pm $640,000

820 Kennedy St NW #6 2 pm to 4 pm $699,000

5024 9th St NW #201 1 pm to 6 pm $465,900

901 Varnum St NW 11 am to 2 pm $985,000

119 Webster St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $724,900

5411 Illinois Ave NW 1 pm to 4 pm $849,000

20012

7227 Georgia Ave NW #b Noon to 3 pm $599,900

7219 Georgia Ave NW #c Noon to 3 pm $699,900

6556 N Capitol St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $599,500

7217 Georgia Ave NW #b Noon to 3 pm $609,900

208 Van Buren St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $599,900

1303 Floral St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,299,000

20015

6630 31st Pl NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,150,000

2942 Mckinley St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,699,000

5324 29th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $995,000

20016

4100 Cathedral Ave NW #605 2 pm to 4 pm $498,000

3955 Massachusetts Ave NW 1 pm to 4 pm $2,150,000

4539 43rd St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $865,000

4810 Rodman St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,299,000

20036

1417 17th St NW 11 am to 1 pm $1,790,000

20037

2201 L St NW #t2 2 pm to 4 pm $365,000

2201 L St NW #511 Noon to 2 pm $310,000

1318 22nd St NW #403 2 pm to 4 pm $485,000

800 25th St NW #200 1 pm to 4 pm $1,395,000

NORTHEAST

20002

1941 4th St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $625,000

410 15th St NE #24 1 pm to 3 pm $425,000

607 F St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $949,000

625 Morton Pl NE 1 pm to 3 pm $1,085,000

2 6th St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $1,949,000

20011

338 Peabody St NE Noon to 2 pm $575,000

20017

2917 Chancellors Way NE 1 pm to 3 pm $779,900

20018

1334 Downing Pl NE #2 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm $349,900

2500 Baldwin Cres NE 2 pm to 4 pm $629,000

3814 Hansberry Ct NE 2 pm to 4 pm $579,900

3818 Hansberry Ct NE 11 am to 2 pm $574,500

20019

4204 Brooks St NE Noon to 2 pm $419,000

3423 Baker St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $319,900

3352 Baker St NE Noon to 2 pm $399,900

4424 Hunt Pl NE Noon to 2 pm $415,000

162 35th St NE Noon to 3 pm $349,999

SOUTHEAST

20003

1411 Massachusetts Ave SE #5 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm $339,000

811 North Carolina Ave SE Noon to 2 pm $2,295,000

963 14th St SE #1 2 pm to 4 pm $899,000

20019

134 57th St SE 2 pm to 4 pm $400,000

20020

1501 27th St SE #406 10 am to 11:30 am $1,500

2512 32nd St SE 1 pm to 4 pm $2,100

20032

3433 10th Pl SE 1 pm to 4 pm $499,999

SOUTHWEST

20024

800 4th St SW #n111 10:30 am to Noon $1,900

Sunday

NORTHWEST

20001

1835 5th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,595,000

59 Randolph Pl NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $719,900

929 Florida Ave NW #3008 1 pm to 4 pm $699,900

49 Adams St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,149,900

475 K St NW #1219 2 pm to 4 pm $598,750

3014 Sherman NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $879,000

1901-#2 3rd St NW 1 pm to 3:30 pm $1,199,000

1815 9th St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $950,000

2111 11th St NW #7 2 pm to 4 pm $959,000

59 Randolph Place NW 2 pm to 4 pm $719,900

20005

1515 15th St NW #408 1 pm to 4 pm $1,695,000

20006

2030 F St NW #705 Noon to 4 pm $239,000

20007

3722 R St NW 1 pm to 5 pm $2,595,000

2800 Wisconsin Ave NW #108 1 pm to 3 pm $225,000

4347 Forest Lane NW 1 pm to 4 pm $2,549,000

1015 33rd St NW #703 1 pm to 4 pm $849,000

1557 33rd St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,155,000

2801 New Mexico Ave NW #305 1 pm to 3 pm $799,000

2500 Q St NW #727 2 pm to 4 pm $450,000

20008

4740 Connecticut Ave NW #806 1 pm to 4 pm $469,900

2845 Mcgill Ter NW 1 pm to 4 pm $4,450,000

2122 California St NW #654 1 pm to 4 pm $400,000

3179 Porter St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,050,000

2908 Ellicott St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $2,595,000

4740 Connecticut Ave NW #108 1 pm to 4 pm $509,950

20009

1412 Chapin St NW #406 2 pm to 4 pm $649,500

1444 Fairmont St NW #1 1 pm to 3 pm $519,900

2227 20th St NW #502 1 pm to 3 pm $465,000

1820 Clydesdale Pl NW #406 1 pm to 4 pm $429,900

1461 Girard St NW #401 1 pm to 3 pm $600,000

1641 13th St NW #a 1 pm to 3 pm $1,250,000

1424 Corcoran St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,995,000

1342 W St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,474,900

2639 15th St NW #105 2 pm to 4 pm $379,750

2228 12th Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $799,950

1821 Kalorama Rd NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,895,000

1615 Q St NW #907 1 pm to 3 pm $499,000

2126 12th Pl NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,150,000

1412 Chapin St NW #402 1 pm to 4 pm $650,000

1726 Lanier Pl NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $599,000

20010

1114 Monroe St NW #one Noon to 2 pm $774,999

1114 Monroe St NW #two Noon to 2 pm $874,999

653 Irving St NW #6 1 pm to 4 pm $374,900

3112 13th St NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $599,900

3205 Georgia NW #306. 1:30 pm to 4 pm $371,000

20011

817 Webster St NW Noon to 4 pm $874,900

4429 Iowa Ave NW Noon to 3 pm $749,000

5310 Kansas Ave NW #. 1 pm to 3 pm $795,000

233 Longfellow St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $739,900

1745 Upshur St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,195,000

4800 Georgia Ave NW #405 1 pm to 3 pm $449,000

20012

1633 Kalmia Rd NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,600,000

1426 Leegate Rd NW 2 pm to 4 pm $949,999

7530 9th St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $545,000

825 Fern Pl NW 1 pm to 3 pm $630,000

1441 Whittier St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $899,000

20015

6916 Greenvale St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,095,000

3810 Military Rd NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,199,000

2744 Rittenhouse St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,395,000

5410 Connecticut Ave NW #902 2 pm to 4 pm $290,000

4339 Harrison St NW #3 2 pm to 4 pm $569,900

5410 Connecticut Ave NW #412 2 pm to 4 pm $399,900

5721 Nevada Ave NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,249,000

5226 39th St NW 10:30 am to Noon $2,995,000

20016

4828 Alton Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,389,000

4201 Cathedral Ave NW #709e 2 pm to 4 pm $280,000

4101 Cathedral Ave NW #107 1 pm to 3 pm $345,000

2826 Arizona Ave NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,399,000

4302 Westover Pl NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,120,000

5152 Manning Pl NW 1 pm to 4 pm $2,175,000

5145 Tilden St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $3,299,000

2720 Chain Bridge Rd NW 1 pm to 4 pm $2,990,000

4000 Cathedral Ave NW #513 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm $765,000

5208 Macarthur Ter NW 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm $2,195,000

4935 Eskridge Ter NW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,095,000

3841 Cathedral Ave NW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,500,000

5155 Rockwood Pkwy NW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,095,000

4907 Tilden St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,995,000

20036

1545 18th St NW #603 1 pm to 4 pm $389,000

1718 P St NW #513 2 pm to 4 pm $259,000

1711 Massachusetts Ave NW #811 2 pm to 4 pm $350,000

1301 20th St NW #111 1 pm to 4 pm $485,000

20037

1140 23rd St NW #604 1 pm to 4 pm $679,900

2532 I St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $839,000

2139 N St NW #4 2 pm to 4 pm $1,799,900

2139 N St NW #3 2 pm to 4 pm $1,295,000

NORTHEAST

20002

520 E St NE #202 Noon to 2 pm $599,000

508 L St NE #a 1 pm to 4 pm $999,900

1823 D St NE #c 2 pm to 4 pm $670,000

1300 Emerald St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $769,000

224 T St NE #2 1 pm to 3 pm $564,000

1216 East Capitol St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $1,449,000

322 A St NE Noon to 2 pm $1,159,000

205 Cromwell Ter NE 1 pm to 4 pm $729,900

700 4th St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $899,000

226 Parker St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $630,000

1209 Florida Ave NE 1 pm to 4 pm $614,900

20003

902 E Capitol St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $2,795,000

20011

5603 N Capitol St NE 2:15 pm to 5 pm $749,999

20017

525 Montana Ave NE #b 1 pm to 4 pm $799,000

525 Montana Ave NE #a 1 pm to 4 pm $979,000

2829 5th St NE #unit B 1 pm to 4 pm $800,000

1016 Taussig Pl NE Noon to 2 pm $525,000

20018

1380 Bryant St NE #301 1 pm to 3 pm $270,000

3702 22nd St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $749,900

2800 18th St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $749,900

2509 Brentwood Rd NE 2 pm to 4 pm $979,000

1620 Hamlin St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $799,000

2228 16th St NE 1:30 pm to 4 pm $549,500

20019

5501 Eads St NE 2 pm to 4:30 pm $395,000

SOUTHEAST

20003

1826 Independence Ave SE #4 Noon to 2 pm $874,999

1826 Independence Ave SE #1 Noon to 2 pm $699,000

1001 C St SE 1 pm to 4 pm $2,000,000

245 15th St SE #203 1 pm to 4 pm $569,900

425 7th St SE 2 pm to 4 pm $1,190,000

20019

1127 46th St SE 2 pm to 4 pm $559,000

4416 B St SE 2 pm to 4 pm $349,900

1132 46th Pl SE 1 pm to 4 pm $440,000

20020

3370 Erie St SE 1 pm to 3 pm $535,000

SOUTHWEST

20024

490 M St SW #w-509 Noon to 4 pm $239,900

1254 Carrollsburg Pl SW 2 pm to 4 pm $800,000