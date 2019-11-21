Here’s a list of open houses taking place Nov. 23-24 in the District. We’ve divided the list by quadrants. To learn more about the properties for sale, click on the link underneath the address, which will take you to the listing. As always, feel free to search a listing of properties for sale in the Washington region.

This list reflects the open houses entered into Bright MLS before Thursday afternoon.

Looking for Maryland? Click here. Looking for Virginia? Click here.

— Kathy Orton

SATURDAY

NORTHWEST

20001

231 Florida Ave NW #3 3:30 pm to 4:30 pm $2,199

210 Morgan St NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $929,000

210 Morgan St NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $799,000

1613 6th St NW #2 2 pm to 5 pm $724,900

AD

1220 11th St NW #2 1 pm to 3 pm $749,900

225 Florida Ave NW #1 1 pm to 4 pm $525,000

2030 8th St NW #204 1 pm to 4 pm $429,900

2010 Flagler Pl NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,239,000

AD

1429 New Jersey Ave NW 1 pm to 3 pm $899,900

1546 New Jersey Ave Ave NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $885,000

1546 New Jersey Ave NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $1,765,000

20005

1115 12th St NW #205 1 pm to 4 pm $375,000

1300 N St NW #808 1 pm to 3 pm $349,900

1444 Church St NW #101 2 pm to 4 pm $765,000

1444 Church St NW #402 1 pm to 4 pm $799,000

1300 13th St NW #108 1 pm to 3 pm $749,000

20007

3038 Cambridge Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,100,000

4114 Davis Pl NW #307 1 pm to 4 pm $370,000

20008

4707 Connecticut Ave NW #104 1 pm to 3 pm $1,590

AD

20009

1835 Ontario Pl NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $974,900

1669 Columbia Rd NW #208 1 pm to 4 pm $285,500

1633 16th St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $3,800,000

20010

653 Irving St NW #unit 7 1 pm to 4 pm $599,999

20011

507 Randolph St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $934,900

808 Quintana Pl NW Noon to 2 pm $749,999

246 Gallatin St NW 11 am to 1 pm $3,000

AD

4816 3rd St NW #3 1 pm to 3 pm $485,000

4816 3rd St NW #6 1 pm to 3 pm $445,000

4816 3rd St NW #2 1 pm to 3 pm $415,000

20012

823 Tewkesbury Pl NW 1 pm to 3 pm $649,900

6803 Cameron Dr NW #507 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm $954,900

6803 Cameron Dr NW #301 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm $406,900

6803 Cameron Dr NW #114 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm $399,900

6803 Cameron Dr NW #208 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm $577,400

AD

20015

5901 Nebraska Ave NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,499,000

20016

3733 Massachusetts Ave NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,079,000

5528 Macarthur Blvd NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,735,000

20036

1775 Church St NW #2 Noon to 2 pm $399,990

1775 Church St NW #6 Noon to 2 pm $1,025,000

1775 Church St NW #ph8 Noon to 2 pm $1,695,000

20037

2201 NW L St NW #411 2 pm to 4 pm $1,995

NORTHEAST

20002

910 9th St NE #1 Noon to 3 pm $875,000

911 2nd St NE #104 2 pm to 4 pm $589,900

1519 Constitution Ave NE #102 1 pm to 3 pm $364,900

AD

910 9th St NE #2 Noon to 3 pm $925,000

1944 Capitol Ave NE #1 1 pm to 3 pm $600,000

1356 Emerald St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $819,000

646 H St NE #302 11 am to 2 pm $529,900

646 H St NE #403 11 am to 2 pm $729,900

AD

646 H St NE #401 11 am to 2 pm $469,900

646 H St NE #ph-4 11 am to 2 pm $929,900

20011

6244 Eastern Ave NE 1 pm to 3 pm $839,000

20017

1348 Shepherd St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $924,900

20018

1711 Otis St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $649,900

3716 22nd St NE 11 am to 2 pm $619,000

2310 14th St NE 11 am to 1 pm $632,500

SOUTHEAST

20003

808 3rd St SE 1 pm to 3 pm $1,100,000

1351 Ives Pl SE 2 pm to 4 pm $784,995

20020

1970 Naylor Rd SE #24 11 am to 1 pm $219,000

1529 23rd St SE 2 pm to 4 pm $1,200

20032

3874 9th St SE #102 11 am to 1 pm $1,450

SUNDAY

NORTHWEST

20001

139 P St NW #b 1 pm to 3 pm $985,000

139 P St NW #a 1 pm to 3 pm $799,900

810 O St NW #202 Noon to 3 pm $1,999,900

AD

810 O St NW #404 Noon to 3 pm $899,900

AD

313 Elm St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $899,000

440 L St NW #806 2 pm to 4 pm $490,000

1125 11th St NW #101 1 pm to 3 pm $735,000

2618 Sherman Ave NW 3 pm to 5 pm $3,400

1214 Kirby St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $795,000

1724 4th St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,085,000

558 Harvard St NW #a 2 pm to 4 pm $1,230,000

1011 M St NW #606 Noon to 2 pm $469,900

146 Randolph Pl NW Noon to 2 pm $899,000

20005

1515 15th St NW #416 2 pm to 4 pm $1,200,000

20007

1080 Wisconsin Ave NW #304 1 pm to 3 pm $549,500

1045 31st St NW #104 1 pm to 3 pm $1,185,000

2701 O St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,895,000

3342 Reservoir Rd NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,495,000

1244 28th St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $999,000

2800 O St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,045,000

AD

4032 Chancery Ct NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,680,000

3306 R St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $2,250,000

4415 P St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $2,550,000

AD

2234 49th St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $2,495,000

20008

2543 Waterside Dr NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,525,000

2939 Van Ness St NW #546 1 pm to 4 pm $267,000

4740 Connecticut Ave NW #203 2 pm to 4 pm $415,000

2660 Connecticut Ave NW #3a 1 pm to 3 pm $3,295,000

2755 Ordway St NW #115 1 pm to 3 pm $299,000

2519 Massachusetts Ave NW 1:30 pm to 4 pm $3,250,000

20009

2020 12th St NW #218 1 pm to 4 pm $559,900

1309 R St NW #1 1 pm to 3 pm $1,350,000

1469 Florida NW #4 2 pm to 4 pm $759,900

1207 Columbia Rd NW #3 2 pm to 4 pm $995,000

1840 Vernon St NW #407 1 pm to 4 pm $559,900

AD

1930 New Hampshire Ave NW #41 1 pm to 3 pm $649,000

1402 Swann St NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $595,000

2014 Kalorama Rd NW #7 Noon to 2:30 pm $954,900

1755 18th St NW Noon to 2 pm $3,749,000

1801 Swann St NW #101 2 pm to 4 pm $459,500

3043 15th St NW #unit 4 Noon to 3 pm $599,900

AD

3043 15th St NW #unit 2 Noon to 3 pm $399,900

3043 15th St NW #unit 6 Noon to 3 pm $659,900

1830 17th St NW #104 2 pm to 4 pm $699,900

1504 R St NW #b 2 pm to 4 pm $2,800

1825 Kalorama Rd NW #1 1 pm to 3 pm $599,900

1822 Vernon St NW #103 1 pm to 3 pm $625,000

1106 T St NW 2 pmto 4 pm $1,000,000

2020 12th St NW #t07 1 pm to 3 pm $599,900

1755 Lanier Pl NW #1 1 pm to 4 pm $1,450,000

1815 18th St NW #102 1 pm to 4 pm $430,000

AD

20010

3552 13th St NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $917,500

3101 Sherman Ave NW #303 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm $364,900

1527 Park Rd NW #301 2 pm to 4 pm $475,000

436 Manor Pl NW 1 pm to 2:30 pm $2,800

20011

4222 8th St NW #2 Noon to 2 pm $850,000

4222 8th St NW #1 Noon to 2 pm $825,000

643 Hamilton St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $699,900

4120 14th St NW #6 2 pm to 4 pm $299,000

4705 Blagden Ave NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,749,000

AD

730 Webster NW #1 1 pm to 4 pm $775,000

730 Webster St NW #2 1 pm to 4 pm $835,000

1316 Emerson St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,199,999

729 Upshur St NW #two Noon to 2 pm $799,900

1353 NW Rittenhouse St NW Noon to 4 pm $705,000

20012

812 Fern Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $749,000

20015

6623 32nd St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $949,000

7045 Western Ave NW 2 pm to 4 pm $799,000

20016

5104 Rockwood Pkwy NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,725,000

3110 Chain Bridge Rd NW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,999,999

5152 Manning Pl NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,790,000

4000 Cathedral Ave NW #523b 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm $203,500

3900 Watson Pl NW #a-7c 2 pm to 4 pm $549,000

4901 Klingle St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $2,945,000

4000 Cathedral Ave NW #18/19b 2 pm to 4 pm $698,200

20036

1301 20th St NW #302 2 pm to 4 pm $385,000

NORTHEAST

20002

1350 Maryland Ave NE #304 2 pm to 4 pm $419,000

512 L St NE #unit A Noon to 2 pm $969,900

AD

1433 A St NE #d 1 pm to 4 pm $424,900

1832 D St NE #4 1 pm to 3 pm $679,950

1832 D St NE #3 1 pm to 3 pm $699,950

506 12th St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $849,900

5 Walter Houpe Ct NE 1 pm to 4 pm $1,125,000

1307 Maryland Ave NE 2 pm to 4 pm $999,000

1423 D St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $799,900

1816 H Pl NE 1 pm to 4 pm $569,000

762 18th St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $499,900

20011

4402 1st Pl NE #21 2 pm to 4 pm $265,000

20017

3000 7th St NE #112 1 pm to 4 pm $299,990

20018

2319 13th Pl NE 1 pm to 4 pm $649,900

2208 13th St NE Noon to 3 pm $585,000

3701 18th St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $809,999

20019

1431 Anacostia Ave NE 1 pm to 3 pm $479,000

SOUTHEAST

20003

1300 4th St SE #515 1 pm to 3:30 pm $879,900

1300 4th St SE #512 1 pm to 3:30 pm $749,900

1300 4th St SE #504 1 pm to 3:30 pm $904,900

1300 4th St SE #715 1 pm to 3:30 pm $909,900

1300 4th St SE #815 1 pm to 3:30 pm $919,900

1300 4th St SE #604 1 pm to 3:30 pm $914,900

1300 4th St SE #712 1 pm to 3:30 pm $769,900

918 14th St SE #3 1 pm to 3 pm $769,000

1221 I St SE 1 pm to 3 pm $699,900

1301 Potomac Ave SE #1 1 pm to 3 pm $796,500

216 4th St SE 2 pm to 4 pm $1,299,500

20019

650 Chaplin St SE 1 pm to 3 pm $420,000

824 Hilltop Ter SE 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm $514,000

20020

2610 Wade Rd SE #305 11 am to 1 pm $1,500

2022 14th St SE 2 pm to 4 pm $599,900

20032

3214 8th St SE #300 2 pm to 4 pm $1,500

721 Upsal St SE 1 pm to 3 pm $395,000

511 Alabama Ave SE 1 pm to 4 pm $515,000

SOUTHWEST

20024

40 G St SW 2 pm to 4 pm $889,000

800 4th St SW #n401 1 pm to 3 pm $469,900

800 4th St SW #n815 1 pm to 3 pm $499,900