This list reflects the open houses entered into Bright MLS before Thursday afternoon.
— Kathy Orton
SATURDAY
NORTHWEST
20001
231 Florida Ave NW #3 3:30 pm to 4:30 pm $2,199
210 Morgan St NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $929,000
210 Morgan St NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $799,000
1613 6th St NW #2 2 pm to 5 pm $724,900
1220 11th St NW #2 1 pm to 3 pm $749,900
225 Florida Ave NW #1 1 pm to 4 pm $525,000
2030 8th St NW #204 1 pm to 4 pm $429,900
2010 Flagler Pl NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,239,000
1429 New Jersey Ave NW 1 pm to 3 pm $899,900
1546 New Jersey Ave Ave NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $885,000
1546 New Jersey Ave NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $1,765,000
20005
1115 12th St NW #205 1 pm to 4 pm $375,000
1300 N St NW #808 1 pm to 3 pm $349,900
1444 Church St NW #101 2 pm to 4 pm $765,000
1444 Church St NW #402 1 pm to 4 pm $799,000
1300 13th St NW #108 1 pm to 3 pm $749,000
20007
3038 Cambridge Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,100,000
4114 Davis Pl NW #307 1 pm to 4 pm $370,000
20008
4707 Connecticut Ave NW #104 1 pm to 3 pm $1,590
20009
1835 Ontario Pl NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $974,900
1669 Columbia Rd NW #208 1 pm to 4 pm $285,500
1633 16th St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $3,800,000
20010
653 Irving St NW #unit 7 1 pm to 4 pm $599,999
20011
507 Randolph St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $934,900
808 Quintana Pl NW Noon to 2 pm $749,999
246 Gallatin St NW 11 am to 1 pm $3,000
4816 3rd St NW #3 1 pm to 3 pm $485,000
4816 3rd St NW #6 1 pm to 3 pm $445,000
4816 3rd St NW #2 1 pm to 3 pm $415,000
20012
823 Tewkesbury Pl NW 1 pm to 3 pm $649,900
6803 Cameron Dr NW #507 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm $954,900
6803 Cameron Dr NW #301 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm $406,900
6803 Cameron Dr NW #114 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm $399,900
6803 Cameron Dr NW #208 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm $577,400
20015
5901 Nebraska Ave NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,499,000
20016
3733 Massachusetts Ave NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,079,000
5528 Macarthur Blvd NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,735,000
20036
1775 Church St NW #2 Noon to 2 pm $399,990
1775 Church St NW #6 Noon to 2 pm $1,025,000
1775 Church St NW #ph8 Noon to 2 pm $1,695,000
20037
2201 NW L St NW #411 2 pm to 4 pm $1,995
NORTHEAST
20002
910 9th St NE #1 Noon to 3 pm $875,000
911 2nd St NE #104 2 pm to 4 pm $589,900
1519 Constitution Ave NE #102 1 pm to 3 pm $364,900
910 9th St NE #2 Noon to 3 pm $925,000
1944 Capitol Ave NE #1 1 pm to 3 pm $600,000
1356 Emerald St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $819,000
646 H St NE #302 11 am to 2 pm $529,900
646 H St NE #403 11 am to 2 pm $729,900
646 H St NE #401 11 am to 2 pm $469,900
646 H St NE #ph-4 11 am to 2 pm $929,900
20011
6244 Eastern Ave NE 1 pm to 3 pm $839,000
20017
1348 Shepherd St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $924,900
20018
1711 Otis St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $649,900
3716 22nd St NE 11 am to 2 pm $619,000
2310 14th St NE 11 am to 1 pm $632,500
SOUTHEAST
20003
808 3rd St SE 1 pm to 3 pm $1,100,000
1351 Ives Pl SE 2 pm to 4 pm $784,995
20020
1970 Naylor Rd SE #24 11 am to 1 pm $219,000
1529 23rd St SE 2 pm to 4 pm $1,200
20032
3874 9th St SE #102 11 am to 1 pm $1,450
SUNDAY
NORTHWEST
20001
139 P St NW #b 1 pm to 3 pm $985,000
139 P St NW #a 1 pm to 3 pm $799,900
810 O St NW #202 Noon to 3 pm $1,999,900
810 O St NW #404 Noon to 3 pm $899,900
313 Elm St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $899,000
440 L St NW #806 2 pm to 4 pm $490,000
1125 11th St NW #101 1 pm to 3 pm $735,000
2618 Sherman Ave NW 3 pm to 5 pm $3,400
1214 Kirby St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $795,000
1724 4th St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,085,000
558 Harvard St NW #a 2 pm to 4 pm $1,230,000
1011 M St NW #606 Noon to 2 pm $469,900
146 Randolph Pl NW Noon to 2 pm $899,000
20005
1515 15th St NW #416 2 pm to 4 pm $1,200,000
20007
1080 Wisconsin Ave NW #304 1 pm to 3 pm $549,500
1045 31st St NW #104 1 pm to 3 pm $1,185,000
2701 O St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,895,000
3342 Reservoir Rd NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,495,000
1244 28th St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $999,000
2800 O St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,045,000
4032 Chancery Ct NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,680,000
3306 R St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $2,250,000
4415 P St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $2,550,000
2234 49th St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $2,495,000
20008
2543 Waterside Dr NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,525,000
2939 Van Ness St NW #546 1 pm to 4 pm $267,000
4740 Connecticut Ave NW #203 2 pm to 4 pm $415,000
2660 Connecticut Ave NW #3a 1 pm to 3 pm $3,295,000
2755 Ordway St NW #115 1 pm to 3 pm $299,000
2519 Massachusetts Ave NW 1:30 pm to 4 pm $3,250,000
20009
2020 12th St NW #218 1 pm to 4 pm $559,900
1309 R St NW #1 1 pm to 3 pm $1,350,000
1469 Florida NW #4 2 pm to 4 pm $759,900
1207 Columbia Rd NW #3 2 pm to 4 pm $995,000
1840 Vernon St NW #407 1 pm to 4 pm $559,900
1930 New Hampshire Ave NW #41 1 pm to 3 pm $649,000
1402 Swann St NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $595,000
2014 Kalorama Rd NW #7 Noon to 2:30 pm $954,900
1755 18th St NW Noon to 2 pm $3,749,000
1801 Swann St NW #101 2 pm to 4 pm $459,500
3043 15th St NW #unit 4 Noon to 3 pm $599,900
3043 15th St NW #unit 2 Noon to 3 pm $399,900
3043 15th St NW #unit 6 Noon to 3 pm $659,900
1830 17th St NW #104 2 pm to 4 pm $699,900
1504 R St NW #b 2 pm to 4 pm $2,800
1825 Kalorama Rd NW #1 1 pm to 3 pm $599,900
1822 Vernon St NW #103 1 pm to 3 pm $625,000
1106 T St NW 2 pmto 4 pm $1,000,000
2020 12th St NW #t07 1 pm to 3 pm $599,900
1755 Lanier Pl NW #1 1 pm to 4 pm $1,450,000
1815 18th St NW #102 1 pm to 4 pm $430,000
20010
3552 13th St NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $917,500
3101 Sherman Ave NW #303 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm $364,900
1527 Park Rd NW #301 2 pm to 4 pm $475,000
436 Manor Pl NW 1 pm to 2:30 pm $2,800
20011
4222 8th St NW #2 Noon to 2 pm $850,000
4222 8th St NW #1 Noon to 2 pm $825,000
643 Hamilton St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $699,900
4120 14th St NW #6 2 pm to 4 pm $299,000
4705 Blagden Ave NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,749,000
730 Webster NW #1 1 pm to 4 pm $775,000
730 Webster St NW #2 1 pm to 4 pm $835,000
1316 Emerson St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,199,999
729 Upshur St NW #two Noon to 2 pm $799,900
1353 NW Rittenhouse St NW Noon to 4 pm $705,000
20012
812 Fern Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $749,000
20015
6623 32nd St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $949,000
7045 Western Ave NW 2 pm to 4 pm $799,000
20016
5104 Rockwood Pkwy NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,725,000
3110 Chain Bridge Rd NW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,999,999
5152 Manning Pl NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,790,000
4000 Cathedral Ave NW #523b 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm $203,500
3900 Watson Pl NW #a-7c 2 pm to 4 pm $549,000
4901 Klingle St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $2,945,000
4000 Cathedral Ave NW #18/19b 2 pm to 4 pm $698,200
20036
1301 20th St NW #302 2 pm to 4 pm $385,000
NORTHEAST
20002
1350 Maryland Ave NE #304 2 pm to 4 pm $419,000
512 L St NE #unit A Noon to 2 pm $969,900
1433 A St NE #d 1 pm to 4 pm $424,900
1832 D St NE #4 1 pm to 3 pm $679,950
1832 D St NE #3 1 pm to 3 pm $699,950
506 12th St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $849,900
5 Walter Houpe Ct NE 1 pm to 4 pm $1,125,000
1307 Maryland Ave NE 2 pm to 4 pm $999,000
1423 D St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $799,900
1816 H Pl NE 1 pm to 4 pm $569,000
762 18th St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $499,900
20011
4402 1st Pl NE #21 2 pm to 4 pm $265,000
20017
3000 7th St NE #112 1 pm to 4 pm $299,990
20018
2319 13th Pl NE 1 pm to 4 pm $649,900
2208 13th St NE Noon to 3 pm $585,000
3701 18th St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $809,999
20019
1431 Anacostia Ave NE 1 pm to 3 pm $479,000
SOUTHEAST
20003
1300 4th St SE #515 1 pm to 3:30 pm $879,900
1300 4th St SE #512 1 pm to 3:30 pm $749,900
1300 4th St SE #504 1 pm to 3:30 pm $904,900
1300 4th St SE #715 1 pm to 3:30 pm $909,900
1300 4th St SE #815 1 pm to 3:30 pm $919,900
1300 4th St SE #604 1 pm to 3:30 pm $914,900
1300 4th St SE #712 1 pm to 3:30 pm $769,900
918 14th St SE #3 1 pm to 3 pm $769,000
1221 I St SE 1 pm to 3 pm $699,900
1301 Potomac Ave SE #1 1 pm to 3 pm $796,500
216 4th St SE 2 pm to 4 pm $1,299,500
20019
650 Chaplin St SE 1 pm to 3 pm $420,000
824 Hilltop Ter SE 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm $514,000
20020
2610 Wade Rd SE #305 11 am to 1 pm $1,500
2022 14th St SE 2 pm to 4 pm $599,900
20032
3214 8th St SE #300 2 pm to 4 pm $1,500
721 Upsal St SE 1 pm to 3 pm $395,000
511 Alabama Ave SE 1 pm to 4 pm $515,000
SOUTHWEST
20024
40 G St SW 2 pm to 4 pm $889,000
800 4th St SW #n401 1 pm to 3 pm $469,900
800 4th St SW #n815 1 pm to 3 pm $499,900