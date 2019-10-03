Here’s a list of open houses taking place Oct. 5-6 in the District. We’ve divided the list by quadrants. To learn more about the properties for sale, click on the link underneath the address, which will take you to the listing. As always, feel free to search a listing of properties for sale in the Washington region.

This list reflects the open houses entered into Bright MLS before Thursday afternoon.

SATURDAY

NORTHWEST

20001

1427 5th St NW #1 1 pm to 3 pm $895,000

51 Randolph Pl NW #101 1 pm to 3 pm $339,900

1613 6th St NW #2 1 pm to 5 pm $750,000

2101 11th St NW #203 2 pm to 4 pm $639,900

313 Elm St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $914,900

20007

4516 Q Lane NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,349,900

20008

2803 Cortland Pl NW #106 1 pm to 3 pm $345,000

2812 29th Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,769,000

1835 Phelps Pl NW #41 1 pm to 4 pm $450,000

20009

1424 Belmont St NW #9 2 pm to 4 pm $900,000

1424 Belmont St NW #5 2 pm to 4 pm $550,000

1424 Belmont St NW #4 2 pm to 4 pm $700,000

1433 NW Clifton St NW #2 1 pm to 4 pm $549,900

1526 17th St NW #209 1 pm to 3 pm $365,000

1440 W St NW #305 1 pm to 3 pm $173,000

2448 Ontario Rd NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $739,900

1725 T St NW #21 Noon to 4 pm $949,000

1418 W St NW #402 11 am to 1 pm $439,999

1129 Columbia Rd NW #2 1 pm to 3 pm $650,000

1700 19th St NW #3 2 pm to 4 pm $6,250

1700 19th St NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $6,250

1700 19th St NW #4e 2 pm to 4 pm $5,250

1700 19th St NW #4w 2 pm to 4 pm $5,000

2039 New Hampshire Ave NW #407 1 pm to 3 pm $229,000

20010

653 Irving St NW #7 1 pm to 4 pm $599,900

3110 Georgia Ave NW #302 Noon to 2 pm $400,000

1531 Park Rd NW #7 1 pm to 4 pm $599,900

20011

5506 14th St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,900,000

4424 Georgia Ave NW #101 Noon to 2 pm $649,900

4424 Georgia Ave NW #302 Noon to 2 pm $699,900

4424 Georgia Ave NW #102 Noon to 2 pm $499,900

906 Gallatin St NW #103 1 pm to 4 pm $469,900

906 Gallatin St NW #203 1 pm to 4 pm $465,900

1346 Nicholson St NW #301 1 pm to 3 pm $429,900

805 Jefferson St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $899,950

20012

343 Cedar St NW #301 1 pm to 3 pm $459,500

20015

3723 Harrison St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,975,000

5406 Connecticut Ave NW #401 Noon to 2 pm $289,000

20016

4200 Massachusetts Ave NW #119 Noon to 2 pm $998,000

4000 Cathedral Ave NW #18/19b 2 pm to 4 pm $719,800

4200 Massachusetts Ave NW #812 Noon to 2 pm $795,000

4100 Cathedral Ave NW #605 2 pm to 4 pm $449,000

3900 Cathedral Ave NW NW Cathedral NW #507-A 2 pm to 4 pm $315,000

3401 38th St NW #323 1 pm to 4 pm $319,000

20036

1514 17th St NW #613 1 pm to 3 pm $414,900

20037

2555 NW Pennsylvania Ave NW #718 Noon to 3 pm $895,000

NORTHEAST

20002

415 Constitution Ave NE 2 pm to 4 pm $1,450,000

333 8th St SE #508 Noon to 2 pm $12,288

1706 Lyman Pl NE 10 am to 12:30 pm $485,000

128 17th St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $1,299,900

523 8th St NE #204 1 pm to 3 pm $486,500

1220 Holbrook Ter NE #204 Noon to 2 pm $259,900

612 Orleans Pl NE 1 pm to 3 pm $775,612

714 L St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $989,900

711 15th St NE #3 1 pm to 3 pm $449,900

611 M St NE #2 4 pm to 6 pm $719,000

537 21st St NE 11 am to 1 pm $725,000

20011

620 Oglethorpe St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $569,900

6121 3rd St NE 3 pm to 5 pm $729,999

20017

54 Hawthorne Ct NE #54 Noon to 3 pm $324,950

20018

1012 Rhode Island Ave NE 1 pm to 3 pm $4,750

3815 NE 25th Pl NE 11 am to 1 pm $849,500

2737 Central Ave NE 2 pm to 4 pm $499,700

SOUTHEAST

20003

321 18th St SE #9 1 pm to 3 pm $397,000

1434 Potomac Ave SE #6 2 pm to 4 pm $359,000

732 15th St SE #4 9 am to 10:30 am $486,500

7 Browns Ct SE 1 pm to 3 pm $648,500

1407 E Capitol St SE Noon to 2 pm $1,575,000

925 Potomac Ave SE 1 pm to 4 pm $710,000

427 5th St SE 1 pm to 3 pm $1,295,000

17 6th St SE 2 pm to 5 pm $1,350,000

20019

4401 G St SE Noon to 2 pm $499,000

4357 G St SE Noon to 2 pm $399,900

20020

1970 Naylor Rd SE #24 Noon to 2 pm $234,900

1506 Fort Davis Pl SE 1 pm to 4 pm $469,000

1900 Q St SE 2 pm to 4 pm $619,000

20032

721 Brandywine St SE #301 1 pm to 3 pm $169,000

SOUTHWEST

20024

525 Water St SW #316 1 pm to 3 pm $815,000

SUNDAY

NORTHWEST

20001

2118 Flagler Pl NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,195,000

146 Randolph Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $994,500

2120 Vermont Ave NW #105 2 pm to 4 pm $448,000

2111 11th St NW #ph1 2 pm to 4 pm $925,000

940 T St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $2,200,000

1429 New Jersey Ave NW 1 pm to 4 pm $999,000

1214 Kirby St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $849,900

810 Rhode Island Ave NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,199,000

2238 11th St NW #2 1 pm to 3 pm $895,000

1740 New Jersey Ave NW #5 1 pm to 4 pm $399,000

1425 11th St NW #102 2 pm to 4 pm $439,000

1518 New Jersey Ave NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,075,000

301 Massachusetts Ave NW #ph-1102 2 pm to 4 pm $898,750

20004

912 F St NW #904 Noon to 2 pm $549,900

631 D St NW #639 1 pm to 3 pm $795,000

20005

1332 15th St NW #3 1 pm to 3 pm $469,900

1427 Rhode Island Ave NW #ph3 2 pm to 4 pm $1,795,000

20007

1205 Potomac St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,199,997

3956 Georgetown Ct NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,395,000

2501 Wisconsin Ave NW #108 2 pm to 4 pm $1,395,000

3629 T St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $2,295,000

2500 Q St NW #649 1 pm to 4 pm $344,900

4644 Reservoir Rd NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,399,900

2320 Wisconsin Ave NW #310 3 pm to 5 pm $372,000

2701 O St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,895,000

1335 27th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,095,000

1403 Ridgeview Way NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,800,000

2615 Wisconsin Ave NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,049,000

1323 28th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,795,000

4744 Reservoir Rd NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,170,000

1632 33rd St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $975,000

2220 40th St NW #3 2 pm to 4 pm $324,750

3520 W Pl NW #206 2 pm to 4 pm $349,900

3902 Hillandale Ct NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,750,000

1831 47th Pl NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,155,000

20008

2618 30th St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $2,195,000

2339 Massachusetts Ave NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $3,195,000

2939 Van Ness St NW #1248 2 pm to 4 pm $565,900

3115 Normanstone Ter NW 1 pm to 3 pm $2,795,000

3501 Springland Lane NW 11 am to 1:30 pm $1,649,000

20009

1401 Columbia Rd NW #204 2 pm to 4:30 pm $369,000

2125 14th St NW #224 Noon to 3 pm $810,000

2015 Hillyer Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,825,000

3043 15th St NW #unit 9 1 pm to 4 pm $999,900

3043 15th St NW #unit 2 1 pm to 4 pm $399,900

1728 New Hampshire Ave NW #301 1 pm to 3 pm $599,900

2125 14th St NW #705 2 pm to 4 pm $775,000

2605 Adams Mill Rd NW #33 1 pm to 3 pm $454,900

3043 15th St NW #unit 6 1 pm to 4 pm $679,900

1340 Q St NW #23 2 pm to 4 pm $810,000

2303 Ontario Rd NW #1 1 pm to 4 pm $600,000

1458 Columbia Rd NW #109 Noon to 2 pm $499,900

1439 Euclid St NW #105 1 pm to 4 pm $219,900

1441 Euclid St NW #b1 1 pm to 4 pm $269,900

2022 Columbia Rd NW #318 2 pm to 4 pm $414,000

1449 Harvard St NW #6 1 pm to 4 pm $849,900

1930 New Hampshire Ave NW #17 2 pm to 4 pm $349,900

1875 Mintwood Pl NW 1 pm to 3 pm $325,000

20010

3205 Georgia Ave NW #306 1 pm to 3 pm $369,000

1404 NW Perry Pl NW 1 pm to 4 pm $699,000

3550 10th St NW 11:30 am to 1:30 pm $1,299,900

1437 Monroe St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,099,900

1325 Irving St NW #a 2 pm to 4 pm $900,000

1325 Irving St NW #b 2 pm to 4 pm $925,000

20011

408 Kennedy St NW #302 2 pm to 4 pm $434,900

411 Upshur St NW 1:30 pm to 4 pm $700,000

4601 Blagden Ter NW 1 pm to 4 pm $775,000

824 Sheridan St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $599,500

519 Ingraham St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $729,000

6319 7th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $624,900

1423 Montague St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,549,000

4722 9th St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $845,000

818 Quintana Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $679,000

723 Longfellow St NW #203 Noon to 2 pm $1,490

4015 New Hampshire Ave NW 1 pm to 3 pm $900,000

4907 New Hampshire Ave NW 1 pm to 4 pm $599,900

738 Longfellow St NW #317 1 pm to 3 pm $289,000

643 Hamilton St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $729,900

738 Longfellow St NW #211 1 pm to 4 pm $399,000

20012

812 Fern Pl NW 1 pm to 3 pm $849,000

8157 E Beach Dr NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,549,000

20015

5710 Broad Branch Rd NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,399,000

3818 Huntington St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,289,000

5540 30th Pl NW 1 pm to 4 pm $849,000

6128 29th St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,180,000

5411 39th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,750,000

20016

3704 Porter St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,039,000

5135 Yuma St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,895,000

5019 Klingle St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,750,000

4627 47th St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,525,000

4302 Westover Pl NW 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm $1,120,000

4000 Cathedral Ave NW #523b 1 pm to 3 pm $203,500

4201 Cathedral Ave NW #603e 2 pm to 4 pm $299,900

3607 38th St NW #74 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm $389,000

4201 Cathedral Ave NW #1103w 1 pm to 3 pm $365,000

5009 Hawthorne Pl NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,488,888

3530 39th St NW #b650 1 pm to 4 pm $617,000

4201 Cathedral Ave NW #618w 2 pm to 4 pm $230,000

5145 Tilden St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,995,000

5152 Manning Pl NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,899,990

4401 Sedgwick St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,195,000

4000 Cathedral Ave NW #353-354b Noon to 2 pm $595,000

4101 Albemarle St NW #447 2 pm to 4 pm $485,000

20036

2023 O St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $2,749,000

20037

2100 Newport Pl NW #4 1 pm to 4 pm $525,000

2100 Newport Pl NW #5 1 pm to 4 pm $525,000

2100 Newport Pl NW 1 pm to 4 pm $2,200,000

2425 L St NW #433 2 pm to 4 pm $599,000

1177 22nd St NW #9-F 2 pm to 4 pm $1,975,000

808 New Hampshire Ave NW 1 pm to 3 pm $825,000

2118 O St NW #b 2 pm to 4 pm $1,235,000

NORTHEAST

20002

901 D St NE #205 1 pm to 3 pm $1,110,000

637 3rd St NE #103 1 pm to 3 pm $249,900

215 I St NE #208 2 pm to 4 pm $1,049,000

638 15th St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $895,000

1506 Gales St NE #1 1 pm to 3 pm $649,000

5 Walter Houpe Ct NE 2 pm to 4 pm $1,200,000

2025 3rd St St NE #2 2 pm to 4 pm $749,900

2025 3rd St NE #1 2 pm to 4 pm $679,900

2032 E St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $559,000

440 12th St NE #309 2 pm to 4 pm $529,900

1334 G St NE 2 pm to 3 pm $4,000

1609 Holbrook St NE #2 Noon to 2 pm $615,000

1709 H St NE #5 1 pm to 3 pm $525,000

1609 Holbrook St NE #4 Noon to 2 pm $635,000

1636 Gales St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $859,000

410 K St NE #2 1 pm to 3 pm $999,000

410 K St NE #1 1 pm to 3 pm $889,900

615 15th St NE #2 1 pm to 3:30 pm $489,999

301 G St NE #2 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm $399,900

1409 G St NE #23 1 pm to 4 pm $525,000

410 15th St NE #12 Noon to 2 pm $309,000

630 15th St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $850,000

116 6th St NE #202 1 pm to 3 pm $620,000

20011

5520 4th St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $699,000

657 NE Kensington Pl NE 2 pm to 4 pm $549,000

20017

3000 7th St NE #112 1 pm to 4 pm $315,000

5029 Sargent Rd NE Noon to 2 pm $2,350

1500 Newton St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $1,149,000

3110 10th St NE 11 am to 1 pm $874,750

5063 8th St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $589,900

20018

4040 19th St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $825,000

3811 Commodore Joshua Barney Dr NE 2 pm to 4 pm $529,900

1508 Adams St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $575,000

1611 Lawrence St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $739,000

20019

4007 Ames St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $415,000

3603 Grant Pl NE 3 pm to 5 pm $499,900

SOUTHEAST

20003

520 Archibald Walk SE 1 pm to 4 pm $685,000

1434 Potomac Ave SE #2 2 pm to 4 pm $595,000

529 12th St SE 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm $1,274,900

1345 K St SE #5 Noon to 2 pm $499,900

1391 Pennsylvania Ave SE #418 1 pm to 4 pm $435,000

20019

2912 Nelson Pl SE #4 2 pm to 4 pm $299,990

5114 Queens Stroll Pl SE 1 pm to 3 pm $485,000

20020

3148 Westover Dr SE 1 pm to 3 pm $699,000

2608 Stanton Rd SE 1 pm to 3 pm $499,999

3151 Westover Dr SE 1 pm to 4 pm $459,000

20032

511 Alabama Ave SE 1 pm to 4 pm $600,000

SOUTHWEST

20024

294 N St SW 1 pm to 3 pm $499,500

1301 Delaware Ave SW #n-514 2 pm to 4 pm $309,000

608 4th Pl SW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,050,000