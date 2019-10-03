Here’s a list of open houses taking place Oct. 5-6 in the District. We’ve divided the list by quadrants. To learn more about the properties for sale, click on the link underneath the address, which will take you to the listing. As always, feel free to search a listing of properties for sale in the Washington region.
This list reflects the open houses entered into Bright MLS before Thursday afternoon.
Looking for Maryland? Click here. Looking for Virginia? Click here.
SATURDAY
NORTHWEST
20001
1427 5th St NW #1 1 pm to 3 pm $895,000
51 Randolph Pl NW #101 1 pm to 3 pm $339,900
1613 6th St NW #2 1 pm to 5 pm $750,000
2101 11th St NW #203 2 pm to 4 pm $639,900
313 Elm St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $914,900
20007
4516 Q Lane NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,349,900
20008
2803 Cortland Pl NW #106 1 pm to 3 pm $345,000
2812 29th Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,769,000
1835 Phelps Pl NW #41 1 pm to 4 pm $450,000
20009
1424 Belmont St NW #9 2 pm to 4 pm $900,000
1424 Belmont St NW #5 2 pm to 4 pm $550,000
1424 Belmont St NW #4 2 pm to 4 pm $700,000
1433 NW Clifton St NW #2 1 pm to 4 pm $549,900
1526 17th St NW #209 1 pm to 3 pm $365,000
1440 W St NW #305 1 pm to 3 pm $173,000
2448 Ontario Rd NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $739,900
1725 T St NW #21 Noon to 4 pm $949,000
1418 W St NW #402 11 am to 1 pm $439,999
1129 Columbia Rd NW #2 1 pm to 3 pm $650,000
1700 19th St NW #3 2 pm to 4 pm $6,250
1700 19th St NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $6,250
1700 19th St NW #4e 2 pm to 4 pm $5,250
1700 19th St NW #4w 2 pm to 4 pm $5,000
2039 New Hampshire Ave NW #407 1 pm to 3 pm $229,000
20010
653 Irving St NW #7 1 pm to 4 pm $599,900
3110 Georgia Ave NW #302 Noon to 2 pm $400,000
1531 Park Rd NW #7 1 pm to 4 pm $599,900
20011
5506 14th St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,900,000
4424 Georgia Ave NW #101 Noon to 2 pm $649,900
4424 Georgia Ave NW #302 Noon to 2 pm $699,900
4424 Georgia Ave NW #102 Noon to 2 pm $499,900
906 Gallatin St NW #103 1 pm to 4 pm $469,900
906 Gallatin St NW #203 1 pm to 4 pm $465,900
1346 Nicholson St NW #301 1 pm to 3 pm $429,900
805 Jefferson St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $899,950
20012
343 Cedar St NW #301 1 pm to 3 pm $459,500
20015
3723 Harrison St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,975,000
5406 Connecticut Ave NW #401 Noon to 2 pm $289,000
20016
4200 Massachusetts Ave NW #119 Noon to 2 pm $998,000
4000 Cathedral Ave NW #18/19b 2 pm to 4 pm $719,800
4200 Massachusetts Ave NW #812 Noon to 2 pm $795,000
4100 Cathedral Ave NW #605 2 pm to 4 pm $449,000
3900 Cathedral Ave NW NW Cathedral NW #507-A 2 pm to 4 pm $315,000
3401 38th St NW #323 1 pm to 4 pm $319,000
20036
1514 17th St NW #613 1 pm to 3 pm $414,900
20037
2555 NW Pennsylvania Ave NW #718 Noon to 3 pm $895,000
NORTHEAST
20002
415 Constitution Ave NE 2 pm to 4 pm $1,450,000
333 8th St SE #508 Noon to 2 pm $12,288
1706 Lyman Pl NE 10 am to 12:30 pm $485,000
128 17th St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $1,299,900
523 8th St NE #204 1 pm to 3 pm $486,500
1220 Holbrook Ter NE #204 Noon to 2 pm $259,900
612 Orleans Pl NE 1 pm to 3 pm $775,612
714 L St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $989,900
711 15th St NE #3 1 pm to 3 pm $449,900
611 M St NE #2 4 pm to 6 pm $719,000
537 21st St NE 11 am to 1 pm $725,000
20011
620 Oglethorpe St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $569,900
6121 3rd St NE 3 pm to 5 pm $729,999
20017
54 Hawthorne Ct NE #54 Noon to 3 pm $324,950
20018
1012 Rhode Island Ave NE 1 pm to 3 pm $4,750
3815 NE 25th Pl NE 11 am to 1 pm $849,500
2737 Central Ave NE 2 pm to 4 pm $499,700
SOUTHEAST
20003
321 18th St SE #9 1 pm to 3 pm $397,000
1434 Potomac Ave SE #6 2 pm to 4 pm $359,000
732 15th St SE #4 9 am to 10:30 am $486,500
7 Browns Ct SE 1 pm to 3 pm $648,500
1407 E Capitol St SE Noon to 2 pm $1,575,000
925 Potomac Ave SE 1 pm to 4 pm $710,000
427 5th St SE 1 pm to 3 pm $1,295,000
17 6th St SE 2 pm to 5 pm $1,350,000
20019
4401 G St SE Noon to 2 pm $499,000
4357 G St SE Noon to 2 pm $399,900
20020
1970 Naylor Rd SE #24 Noon to 2 pm $234,900
1506 Fort Davis Pl SE 1 pm to 4 pm $469,000
1900 Q St SE 2 pm to 4 pm $619,000
20032
721 Brandywine St SE #301 1 pm to 3 pm $169,000
SOUTHWEST
20024
525 Water St SW #316 1 pm to 3 pm $815,000
SUNDAY
NORTHWEST
20001
2118 Flagler Pl NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,195,000
146 Randolph Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $994,500
2120 Vermont Ave NW #105 2 pm to 4 pm $448,000
2111 11th St NW #ph1 2 pm to 4 pm $925,000
940 T St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $2,200,000
1429 New Jersey Ave NW 1 pm to 4 pm $999,000
1214 Kirby St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $849,900
810 Rhode Island Ave NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,199,000
2238 11th St NW #2 1 pm to 3 pm $895,000
1740 New Jersey Ave NW #5 1 pm to 4 pm $399,000
1425 11th St NW #102 2 pm to 4 pm $439,000
1518 New Jersey Ave NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,075,000
301 Massachusetts Ave NW #ph-1102 2 pm to 4 pm $898,750
20004
912 F St NW #904 Noon to 2 pm $549,900
631 D St NW #639 1 pm to 3 pm $795,000
20005
1332 15th St NW #3 1 pm to 3 pm $469,900
1427 Rhode Island Ave NW #ph3 2 pm to 4 pm $1,795,000
20007
1205 Potomac St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,199,997
3956 Georgetown Ct NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,395,000
2501 Wisconsin Ave NW #108 2 pm to 4 pm $1,395,000
3629 T St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $2,295,000
2500 Q St NW #649 1 pm to 4 pm $344,900
4644 Reservoir Rd NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,399,900
2320 Wisconsin Ave NW #310 3 pm to 5 pm $372,000
2701 O St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,895,000
1335 27th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,095,000
1403 Ridgeview Way NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,800,000
2615 Wisconsin Ave NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,049,000
1323 28th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,795,000
4744 Reservoir Rd NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,170,000
1632 33rd St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $975,000
2220 40th St NW #3 2 pm to 4 pm $324,750
3520 W Pl NW #206 2 pm to 4 pm $349,900
3902 Hillandale Ct NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,750,000
1831 47th Pl NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,155,000
20008
2618 30th St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $2,195,000
2339 Massachusetts Ave NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $3,195,000
2939 Van Ness St NW #1248 2 pm to 4 pm $565,900
3115 Normanstone Ter NW 1 pm to 3 pm $2,795,000
3501 Springland Lane NW 11 am to 1:30 pm $1,649,000
20009
1401 Columbia Rd NW #204 2 pm to 4:30 pm $369,000
2125 14th St NW #224 Noon to 3 pm $810,000
2015 Hillyer Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,825,000
3043 15th St NW #unit 9 1 pm to 4 pm $999,900
3043 15th St NW #unit 2 1 pm to 4 pm $399,900
1728 New Hampshire Ave NW #301 1 pm to 3 pm $599,900
2125 14th St NW #705 2 pm to 4 pm $775,000
2605 Adams Mill Rd NW #33 1 pm to 3 pm $454,900
3043 15th St NW #unit 6 1 pm to 4 pm $679,900
1340 Q St NW #23 2 pm to 4 pm $810,000
2303 Ontario Rd NW #1 1 pm to 4 pm $600,000
1458 Columbia Rd NW #109 Noon to 2 pm $499,900
1439 Euclid St NW #105 1 pm to 4 pm $219,900
1441 Euclid St NW #b1 1 pm to 4 pm $269,900
2022 Columbia Rd NW #318 2 pm to 4 pm $414,000
1449 Harvard St NW #6 1 pm to 4 pm $849,900
1930 New Hampshire Ave NW #17 2 pm to 4 pm $349,900
1875 Mintwood Pl NW 1 pm to 3 pm $325,000
20010
3205 Georgia Ave NW #306 1 pm to 3 pm $369,000
1404 NW Perry Pl NW 1 pm to 4 pm $699,000
3550 10th St NW 11:30 am to 1:30 pm $1,299,900
1437 Monroe St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,099,900
1325 Irving St NW #a 2 pm to 4 pm $900,000
1325 Irving St NW #b 2 pm to 4 pm $925,000
20011
408 Kennedy St NW #302 2 pm to 4 pm $434,900
411 Upshur St NW 1:30 pm to 4 pm $700,000
4601 Blagden Ter NW 1 pm to 4 pm $775,000
824 Sheridan St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $599,500
519 Ingraham St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $729,000
6319 7th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $624,900
1423 Montague St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,549,000
4722 9th St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $845,000
818 Quintana Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $679,000
723 Longfellow St NW #203 Noon to 2 pm $1,490
4015 New Hampshire Ave NW 1 pm to 3 pm $900,000
4907 New Hampshire Ave NW 1 pm to 4 pm $599,900
738 Longfellow St NW #317 1 pm to 3 pm $289,000
643 Hamilton St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $729,900
738 Longfellow St NW #211 1 pm to 4 pm $399,000
20012
812 Fern Pl NW 1 pm to 3 pm $849,000
8157 E Beach Dr NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,549,000
20015
5710 Broad Branch Rd NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,399,000
3818 Huntington St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,289,000
5540 30th Pl NW 1 pm to 4 pm $849,000
6128 29th St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,180,000
5411 39th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,750,000
20016
3704 Porter St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,039,000
5135 Yuma St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,895,000
5019 Klingle St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,750,000
4627 47th St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,525,000
4302 Westover Pl NW 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm $1,120,000
4000 Cathedral Ave NW #523b 1 pm to 3 pm $203,500
4201 Cathedral Ave NW #603e 2 pm to 4 pm $299,900
3607 38th St NW #74 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm $389,000
4201 Cathedral Ave NW #1103w 1 pm to 3 pm $365,000
5009 Hawthorne Pl NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,488,888
3530 39th St NW #b650 1 pm to 4 pm $617,000
4201 Cathedral Ave NW #618w 2 pm to 4 pm $230,000
5145 Tilden St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,995,000
5152 Manning Pl NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,899,990
4401 Sedgwick St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,195,000
4000 Cathedral Ave NW #353-354b Noon to 2 pm $595,000
4101 Albemarle St NW #447 2 pm to 4 pm $485,000
20036
2023 O St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $2,749,000
20037
2100 Newport Pl NW #4 1 pm to 4 pm $525,000
2100 Newport Pl NW #5 1 pm to 4 pm $525,000
2100 Newport Pl NW 1 pm to 4 pm $2,200,000
2425 L St NW #433 2 pm to 4 pm $599,000
1177 22nd St NW #9-F 2 pm to 4 pm $1,975,000
808 New Hampshire Ave NW 1 pm to 3 pm $825,000
2118 O St NW #b 2 pm to 4 pm $1,235,000
NORTHEAST
20002
901 D St NE #205 1 pm to 3 pm $1,110,000
637 3rd St NE #103 1 pm to 3 pm $249,900
215 I St NE #208 2 pm to 4 pm $1,049,000
638 15th St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $895,000
1506 Gales St NE #1 1 pm to 3 pm $649,000
5 Walter Houpe Ct NE 2 pm to 4 pm $1,200,000
2025 3rd St St NE #2 2 pm to 4 pm $749,900
2025 3rd St NE #1 2 pm to 4 pm $679,900
2032 E St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $559,000
440 12th St NE #309 2 pm to 4 pm $529,900
1334 G St NE 2 pm to 3 pm $4,000
1609 Holbrook St NE #2 Noon to 2 pm $615,000
1709 H St NE #5 1 pm to 3 pm $525,000
1609 Holbrook St NE #4 Noon to 2 pm $635,000
1636 Gales St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $859,000
410 K St NE #2 1 pm to 3 pm $999,000
410 K St NE #1 1 pm to 3 pm $889,900
615 15th St NE #2 1 pm to 3:30 pm $489,999
301 G St NE #2 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm $399,900
1409 G St NE #23 1 pm to 4 pm $525,000
410 15th St NE #12 Noon to 2 pm $309,000
630 15th St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $850,000
116 6th St NE #202 1 pm to 3 pm $620,000
20011
5520 4th St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $699,000
657 NE Kensington Pl NE 2 pm to 4 pm $549,000
20017
3000 7th St NE #112 1 pm to 4 pm $315,000
5029 Sargent Rd NE Noon to 2 pm $2,350
1500 Newton St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $1,149,000
3110 10th St NE 11 am to 1 pm $874,750
5063 8th St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $589,900
20018
4040 19th St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $825,000
3811 Commodore Joshua Barney Dr NE 2 pm to 4 pm $529,900
1508 Adams St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $575,000
1611 Lawrence St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $739,000
20019
4007 Ames St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $415,000
3603 Grant Pl NE 3 pm to 5 pm $499,900
SOUTHEAST
20003
520 Archibald Walk SE 1 pm to 4 pm $685,000
1434 Potomac Ave SE #2 2 pm to 4 pm $595,000
529 12th St SE 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm $1,274,900
1345 K St SE #5 Noon to 2 pm $499,900
1391 Pennsylvania Ave SE #418 1 pm to 4 pm $435,000
20019
2912 Nelson Pl SE #4 2 pm to 4 pm $299,990
5114 Queens Stroll Pl SE 1 pm to 3 pm $485,000
20020
3148 Westover Dr SE 1 pm to 3 pm $699,000
2608 Stanton Rd SE 1 pm to 3 pm $499,999
3151 Westover Dr SE 1 pm to 4 pm $459,000
20032
511 Alabama Ave SE 1 pm to 4 pm $600,000
SOUTHWEST
20024
294 N St SW 1 pm to 3 pm $499,500
1301 Delaware Ave SW #n-514 2 pm to 4 pm $309,000
608 4th Pl SW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,050,000