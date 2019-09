Here’s a list of open houses taking place Sept. 21-22 in the District. We’ve divided the list by quadrants. To learn more about the properties for sale, click on the link underneath the address, which will take you to the listing. As always, feel free to search a listing of properties for sale in the Washington region.

SATURDAY

NORTHWEST

20001

400 Massachusetts Ave NW #1121 Noon to 2 pm $525,000

410 M St NW #5 2 pm to 4 pm $659,900

70 T St NW #1 Noon to 2 pm $729,000

2238 11th St NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $625,000

437 New York Ave NW #311 1 pm to 3 pm $489,900

134 Seaton Pl NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,139,000

419 U St NW Noon to 2 pm $2,050,000

902 S St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,049,000

1518 New Jersey Ave NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,075,000

48 Rhode Island Ave NW 2 pm to 4 pm $999,000

1850 8th St NW #a 1 pm to 3 pm $1,250,000

1850 8th St NW #b 1 pm to 3 pm $1,250,000

1001 L St NW #406 1 pm to 4 pm $624,900

20005

1314 Vermont Ave NW #3 1 pm to 3 pm $1,495,000

1314 Vermont Ave NW #5 1 pm to 3 pm $2,350,000

1300 13th St NW #505 1 pm to 5 pm $949,900

1444 Church St NW #402 2 pm to 4 pm $820,000

20007

1831 47th Pl NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,195,000

3210 Grace St NW #208 1 pm to 3 pm $649,900

2111 Wisconsin Ave NW #504 2 pm to 4 pm $394,000

4516 Q Lane NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,360,000

20008

3115 Normanstone Ter NW Noon to 2 pm $2,895,000

4007 Connecticut Ave NW #312 1 pm to 4 pm $439,900

2737 Devonshire Pl NW #8 Noon to 4 pm $419,000

2700 Woodley Rd NW ## Varies #302 Noon to 4 pm $5,555

2700 Woodley Rd NW #ph16 Noon to 4 pm $11,000

2700 Woodley Rd NW ## Varies # 507 Noon to 4 pm $6,380

20009

1433 NW Clifton St NW #2 1 pm to 4 pm $539,900

2328 Champlain St NW #315 2 pm to 4 pm $679,000

2125 14th St NW #705 2 pm to 4 pm $775,000

2125 14th St NW #216 2 pm to 4 pm $785,500

1725 New Hampshire Ave NW #602 Noon to 2 pm $629,000

20010

1752 Lamont St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,650,000

3511 13th St NW #302 1 pm to 3 pm $525,000

729 Morton St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $649,000

1441 Spring Rd NW #304 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm $470,000

3612 Park Pl NW #3 1 pm to 4 pm $689,999

1325 Irving St NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $900,000

1325 Irving St NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $925,000

20011

208 Farragut St NW #201 1 pm to 3 pm $245,000

1215 Ingraham St NW 1:30 pm to 3 pm $774,900

4329 3rd St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $889,000

5220 1st St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $624,900

4505 New Hampshire Ave NW 2 pm to 4 pm $875,000

805 Jefferson St NW Noon to 2 pm $899,950

643 Hamilton St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $749,900

711 Rittenhouse St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $624,900

3913 Illinois Ave NW Noon to 3 pm $919,900

4022 Georgia Ave NW #3 2 pm to 4 pm $989,900

4022 Georgia Ave NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $849,900

20015

5245 Nebraska Ave NW 1 pm to 4 pm $895,000

5315 Connecticut Ave NW #302 11:30 am to 3 pm $310,000

5540 30th Pl NW Noon to 3 pm $865,000

20016

3624 Norton Pl NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,495,000

5400 Cathedral Ave NW Noon to 3 pm $3,295,000

NORTHEAST

20002

2131 4th St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $895,000

1328 Maryland Ave NE #2 1 pm to 4 pm $579,900

121 13th St NE #201 1 pm to 3 pm $455,000

1826 Lincoln Rd NE 1 pm to 3 pm $575,000

412 19th St NE #102 1 pm to 3 pm $434,900

612 Orleans Pl NE 2 pm to 4 pm $775,612

1409 G St NE #4 Noon to 5 pm $329,000

1226 G St NE 10:30 am to 12:30 pm $1,110,000

1111 Orren St NE #107 2 pm to 4 pm $384,900

301 G St NE #2 Noon to 2 pm $415,000

333 8th St SE #508 Noon to 4 pm $12,288

1019 7th St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $1,199,999

20011

5125 N Capitol St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $529,900

620 Oglethorpe St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $579,900

20017

4976 Sargent Rd NE Noon to 2 pm $520,000

523 Montana Ave NE #a 1 pm to 4 pm $949,000

4621 12th St NE 9 am to Noon $569,900

20018

1928 Shepherd St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $695,000

3028 Clinton St NE 11:30 am to 1 pm $574,999

20019

1047 48th St NE Noon to 3 pm $355,000

4269 Foote St NE 1:30 pm to 5 pm $779,000

5219 Clay St NE 11 am to 1 pm $383,000

SOUTHEAST

20003

612 E St SE 2 pm to 4 pm $1,599,000

427 5th St SE 11 am to 2 pm $1,349,000

777 C St SE ###varies#315 Noon to 4 pm $7,590

777 C St SE ##varies# 204 Noon to 4 pm $4,450

777 C St SE ##varies##216 Noon to 4 pm $6,494

777 C St SE ##varies# 106 Noon to 4 pm $5,881

777 C St SE ##varies##111 Noon to 4 pm $7,910

777 C St SE ##varies##414 Noon to 3:45 pm $6,220

20019

4632 Easy Pl SE 2 pm to 4 pm $484,900

2912 Nelson Pl SE #4 2 pm to 4 pm $315,000

20020

3107 W St SE Noon to 2 pm $649,000

1970 Naylor Rd SE #24 1 pm to 3 pm $234,900

20032

775 Wheeler Hill Dr SE #775 1 pm to 4 pm $2,300

SOUTHWEST

20024

1250 4th St SW #w806 Noon to 2 pm $364,900

1331 Maryland Ave SW #1133 Noon to 4 pm $14,800

1331 Maryland Ave SW #ph10 Noon to 4 pm $20,500

1331 Maryland Ave SW #1225 Noon to 4 pm $15,145

1331 Maryland Ave SW #1217 Noon to 4 pm $6,505

1331 Maryland Ave SW #1101 Noon to 4 pm $11,900

1331 Maryland Ave SW #ph06 Noon to 4 pm $7,905

SUNDAY

NORTHWEST

20001

143 Rhode Island Ave NW #7 2 pm to 4 pm $529,900

201 P St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $937,500

249-251 Florida Ave NW #21 1 pm to 4 pm $399,950

940 French St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,789,000

1125 6th St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,595,000

437 New York Ave NW #504 1 pm to 4 pm $504,000

313 Elm St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $925,000

810 Rhode Island Ave NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,299,000

1519 1st St NW #1 1 pm to 4 pm $599,000

1616 6th St NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $995,000

1427 5th St NW #1 1 pm to 3 pm $895,000

1012 Harvard St NW #2 1 pm to 3 pm $569,900

1010 Massachusetts Ave NW #303 2 pm to 4 pm $560,000

1409 Columbia St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $925,000

2538 9th St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,400

610 T St NW #410 2 pm to 4 pm $449,900

610 T St NW #511 2 pm to 4 pm $489,900

610 T St NW #409 2 pm to 4 pm $549,900

610 T St NW #401 2 pm to 4 pm $949,900

610 T St NW #402 2 pm to 4 pm $844,900

610 T St NW #801 2 pm to 4 pm $1,849,000

1544 8th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,350,000

1628 11th St NW #103 1 pm to 3 pm $1,075,000

20005

1109 M St NW #6 1 pm to 3 pm $774,999

1313 Rhode Island Ave NW #b 1 pm to 4 pm $769,999

1440 Church St NW #605 1 pm to 4 pm $1,400,000

1536 15th St NW #5 1 pm to 4 pm $539,000

1229 12th St NW #205 2 pm to 4 pm $799,000

1150 K St NW #706 Noon to 2 pm $440,000

20007

2500 Q St NW #113 1 pm to 4 pm $450,000

4406 W St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $4,999,000

1511 Foxhall Rd NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,539,000

4009 Davis Pl NW #202 1 pm to 3 pm $525,000

1663 45th St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $879,000

1335 27th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,095,000

2900 K St NW #605 1 pm to 3 pm $1,445,000

1409 29th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $3,995,000

3306 R St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,300,000

3210 Grace St NW #307 1 pm to 3 pm $899,000

1664 32nd St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $925,000

1080 Wisconsin Ave NW #304 1 pm to 3 pm $595,000

2500 Q St NW #412 1 pm to 3 pm $380,000

3042 R St NW #1/2 11 am to 2 pm $677,000

3520 W Pl NW #206 2 pm to 4 pm $349,900

4478 Reservoir Rd NW 1 pm to 3 pm $975,000

1625 33rd St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,345,000

4622 Greene Pl NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,350,000

20008

4514 Connecticut Ave NW #b 1 pm to 3 pm $449,000

3212 Garfield St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $4,500,000

3306 Porter St NW Noon to 2 pm $1,785,000

3883 Connecticut Ave NW #412 2 pm to 4 pm $469,000

3100 33rd Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,500,000

3308 Woodley Rd NW 2 pm to 4 pm $3,250,000

4619 29th Pl NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,649,000

2812 29th Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,849,000

2856 Davenport St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,200,000

3100 Connecticut Ave NW #229 2 pm to 4 pm $449,900

3601 Van Ness St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,995,000

2803 Cortland Pl NW #106 Noon to 2 pm $345,000

2339 Massachusetts Ave NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $3,195,000

20009

1321 Fairmont St NW #107 1 pm to 4 pm $345,000

2363 Champlain St NW #27 1 pm to 4 pm $699,000

1622 19th St NW #1 1 pm to 3 pm $749,000

2125 14th St NW #628 1 pm to 4 pm $789,000

2125 14th St NW #211 1 pm to 3 pm $599,000

1743 Hobart St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,199,000

1129 Columbia Rd NW #2 1 pm to 3 pm $685,000

2337 Champlain St NW #407 Noon to 1:45 pm $689,000

1304 Fairmont St NW #1 1 pm to 3 pm $449,900

1925 12th St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,249,000

2719 13th St NW #2 2 pm to 5 pm $1,499,900

1322 W St NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $649,900

2030 16th St NW #1 2 pm to 3 pm $649,000

2351 Champlain St NW #p2 2 pm to 4 pm $1,099,900

1919 Belmont Rd NW #1079 1 pm to 4 pm $760,000

1309 R St NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $1,395,000

1313 R St NW #2 1 pm to 4 pm $2,195,000

1612 Riggs Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,899,000

1763 Columbia Rd NW #303 2 pm to 4 pm $360,000

2015 Hillyer Pl NW 1 pm to 3 pm $2,825,000

20010

3205 Georgia Ave NW #306 1 pm to 3 pm $369,000

3552 13th St NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $975,000

1404 NW Perry Pl NW Noon to 3:30 pm $720,000

3606 Rock Creek Church Rd NW #102 Noon to 2 pm $449,000

1020 Monroe St NW #302 1 pm to 4 pm $505,000

644 Morton St NW Noon to 3 pm $689,000

3315 Sherman Ave NW #1 Noon to 3 pm $815,000

3315 Sherman Ave NW #2 Noon to 3 pm $830,000

3215 Sherman Ave NW 1 pm to 4 pm $639,900

20011

4017 13th St NW #1 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm $775,000

408 Kennedy St NW #302 2 pm to 4 pm $449,900

4601 Blagden Ter NW 1 pm to 4 pm $825,000

510 Buchanan St NW Noon to 2 pm $739,900

621 Hamilton St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $699,000

411 Upshur St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $700,000

4015 New Hampshire Ave NW 1 pm to 3 pm $925,000

1414 Buchanan NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,049,900

738 Longfellow St NW #211 1 pm to 4 pm $399,000

700 Quincy St NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $599,000

20012

814 Fern Pl NW 1 pm to 3 pm $989,900

8157 E Beach Dr NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,549,000

6803 Cameron Dr NW #507 2 pm to 4 pm $954,900

6803 Cameron Dr NW #103 2 pm to 4 pm $497,900

6803 Cameron Dr NW #301 2 pm to 4 pm $406,900

812 Fern Pl NW 1 pm to 3 pm $890,000

20015

7014 31st St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,945,000

6300 31st St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $899,000

5901 Nebraska Ave NW 2 pm to 5 pm $1,565,000

6228 30th St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $850,000

3754 Jocelyn St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,750,000

5710 Broad Branch Rd NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,460,000

3803 Ingomar St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,799,000

20016

4716 48th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,300,000

4201 Cathedral Ave NW #424w 2 pm to 4 pm $530,000

3607 38th St NW #74 Noon to 2 pm $389,000

4000 Cathedral Ave NW #350-351b 12:30 pm to 4 pm $749,900

3731 39th St NW #c201 1 pm to 4 pm $497,000

4101 Cathedral Ave NW #708 1 pm to 3 pm $289,000

4201 Cathedral Ave NW #618w 2 pm to 4 pm $230,000

4101 Albemarle St NW #620 2 pm to 4 pm $785,000

5016 Hawthorne Pl NW 1 pm to 4 pm $5,750

3713 Albemarle St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $865,000

4901 Klingle St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $2,995,000

5152 Manning Pl NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,950,000

4302 Westover Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,120,000

3900 Watson Pl NW #b-6c 2 pm to 4 pm $499,000

5035 Rockwood Pkwy NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,595,000

5135 Yuma St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,895,000

20036

2023 O St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $2,950,000

20037

2118 O St NW #b 1 pm to 3 pm $1,285,000

1230 23rd St NW #503 1 pm to 4 pm $599,900

2425 L St NW #328 1 pm to 3 pm $695,000

2501 M St NW #411 11 am to 1 pm $2,155,000

2501 M St NW #512 11 am to 1 pm $1,698,000

2501 M St NW #t10 11 am to 1 pm $2,723,000

2501 M St NW #508 10 am to 1 pm $2,220,000

2501 M St NW #503 11 am to 1 pm $2,798,000

830 New Hampshire Ave NW 2 pm to 4 pm $857,000

2301 N St NW #304 1 pm to 3 pm $499,000

NORTHEAST

20002

410 15th St NE #12 1 pm to 3 pm $309,000

1281 Simms Pl NE #4 1 pm to 3 pm $499,000

615 15th St NE #2 1 pm to 3 pm $499,999

140 12th St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $1,899,000

2025 3rd St St NE #2 2 pm to 4 pm $759,900

1709 H St NE #5 1 pm to 3 pm $525,000

410 K St NE #2 1 pm to 3 pm $999,000

410 K St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $1,900,000

711 15th St NE #3 1 pm to 3 pm $475,000

414 4th St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $1,174,999

651 Maryland Ave NE 2 pm to 4 pm $2,695,000

911 2nd St NE #301 2 pm to 4 pm $699,900

410 K St NE #1 1 pm to 3 pm $889,900

1455 A St NE #a 1 pm to 3 pm $419,999

503 21st St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $729,000

14 S St NE #104 Noon to 2 pm $450,000

5 Walter Houpe Ct NE 1 pm to 4 pm $1,200,000

726 3rd St NE Noon to 4 pm $1,299,900

512 L St NE #a 1 pm to 3 pm $969,900

440 12th St NE #306 1 pm to 3:30 pm $750,000

637 3rd St NE #103 1 pm to 3 pm $249,900

309 Bryant St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $569,999

215 I St NE #208 2 pm to 4 pm $1,049,000

1508 F St NE #6 2 pm to 4 pm $474,900

1508 F St NE #2 2 pm to 4 pm $424,900

641 M St NE #1 1 pm to 3 pm $849,900

641 M St NE #2 1 pm to 3 pm $989,900

20011

835 Oglethorpe St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $559,999

4424 1st Pl NE #22 1 pm to 4 pm $268,000

210 Beacon Pl NE 1 pm to 3 pm $915,000

20017

1202 Jackson St NE #106 1 pm to 3 pm $570,000

543 Regent Pl NE 1 pm to 3 pm $750,000

2889 Chancellors Way NE 2 pm to 4 pm $839,900

1430 Monroe St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $780,000

4976 Sargent Rd NE Noon to 2 pm $520,000

54 Hawthorne Ct NE #54 Noon to 3 pm $324,950

20018

2725 30th St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $779,000

1713 Newton St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $519,000

20019

800 49th St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $309,900

615 Barnes St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $485,000

SOUTHEAST

20003

925 Potomac Ave SE 1 pm to 4 pm $725,000

918 14th St SE #3 1 pm to 3 pm $799,000

123 11th St SE 1 pm to 3 pm $1,649,000

1725 Independence Ave SE 1 pm to 3 pm $815,000

417 15th St SE 2 pm to 4 pm $1,019,000

626 Independence Ave SE #204 2 pm to 4 pm $495,000

1341 E Capitol St SE #105 1 pm to 3 pm $484,900

1621 E Capitol St SE #6 2 pm to 3 pm $377,000

1000 New Jersey Ave SE #ph 14 2 pm to 4 pm $385,000

530 13th St SE 1 pm to 4 pm $899,000

17 6th St SE 1 pm to 4 pm $1,350,000

1407 E Capitol St SE 2 pm to 4 pm $1,575,000

105 6th St SE #202 1 pm to 4 pm $249,900

1345 K St SE #ph2 1 pm to 3 pm $1,120,000

1345 K St SE #ph1 1 pm to 3 pm $1,100,000

116 17th St SE #1 1 pm to 4 pm $649,440

20020

1506 Fort Davis Pl SE 1 pm to 4 pm $485,000

3148 Westover Dr SE 1 pm to 3 pm $699,000

3431 23rd St SE Noon to 2 pm $495,000

2522 West St SE 2 pm to 4 pm $550,000

2224 S St SE 2 pm to 4 pm $379,500

1900 Q St SE 2 pm to 4 pm $639,000

1627 Minnesota Ave SE 2 pm to 5 pm $610,000

1720 T St SE 1 pm to 4 pm $395,000

SOUTHWEST

20024

215 G St SW #131 1 pm to 4 pm $684,900

608 4th Pl SW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,149,000

220 G St SW #112 1 pm to 4 pm $700,000

1311 Delaware Ave SW #s441 1 pm to 4 pm $222,000