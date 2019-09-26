Here’s a list of open houses taking place Sept. 28-29 in the District. We’ve divided the list by quadrants. To learn more about the properties for sale, click on the link underneath the address, which will take you to the listing. As always, feel free to search a listing of properties for sale in the Washington region.
This list reflects the open houses entered into Bright MLS before Thursday afternoon.
SATURDAY
NORTHWEST
20001
1518 New Jersey Ave NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,075,000
910 M St NW #1001 2 pm to 4 pm $495,000
902 S St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,049,000
1711 6th St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $799,000
20004
915 E St NW #1103 Noon to 2 pm $2,400
20005
1300 13th St NW #505 1 pm to 3 pm $949,900
1444 Church St NW #402 2 pm to 4 pm $820,000
20007
2900 K St NW #605 1 pm to 3 pm $1,445,000
2111 Wisconsin Ave NW #504 Noon to 2 pm $384,900
1664 32nd St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $899,000
20008
2129 Florida Ave NW #108 1 pm to 4 pm $419,000
3115 Normanstone Ter NW 1 pm to 3 pm $2,895,000
20009
1747 Swann St NW 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm $1,475,000
1129 Columbia Rd NW #2 1 pm to 3 pm $675,000
2125 14th St NW #216 2 pm to 4 pm $785,500
1813 19th St NW #d 1 pm to 3 pm $550,000
1835 Ontario Pl NW #1 1 pm to 3 pm $999,000
1954 Columbia Rd NW #402 2 pm to 4 pm $399,000
1340 Q St NW #23 2 pm to 4 pm $825,900
1468 Belmont St NW #3 West 1 pm to 3 pm $1,375,000
1468 Belmont St NW #4e 1 pm to 3 pm $2,350,000
1433 NW Clifton St NW #2 1 pm to 4 pm $549,900
2125 14th St NW #705 2 pm to 4 pm $775,000
2707 Adams Mill Rd NW #500 1 pm to 3 pm $369,000
20010
1325 Irving St NW #b 2 pm to 4 pm $925,000
1325 Irving St NW #a 2 pm to 4 pm $4,000
1441 Spring Rd NW #203 2 pm to 4:30 pm $375,000
20011
711 Rittenhouse St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $624,900
715 Gallatin St NW 12:30 pm to 3 pm $669,500
45 Madison St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $830,000
4825 9th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $919,900
1502 Varnum St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,100,000
4329 3rd St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $889,000
4914 Arkansas Ave NW 10:30 am to Noon $1,100,000
4601 Blagden Ter NW 1 pm to 4 pm $800,000
906 Gallatin St NW #103 1 pm to 4 pm $469,900
906 Gallatin St NW #203 1 pm to 4 pm $465,900
6319 7th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $624,900
5908 17th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,275,000
20015
3635 Ingomar Pl NW 1 pm to 4 pm $869,000
6934 33rd St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,069,000
20016
5112 Klingle St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,210,000
4721 Alton Pl NW Noon to 2 pm $1,150,000
3740 39th St NW #d154 Noon to 3 pm $255,000
20037
2211 Washington Cir NW 1 pm to 3 pm $6,100
2211 Washington Cir NW #lower Level 1 pm to 3 pm $2,250
NORTHEAST
20002
414 4th St NE Noon to 2 pm $1,174,999
831 8th St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $949,000
217 9th St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $1,100,000
427 3rd St NE Noon to 2 pm $3,950
1141 Owen Pl NE #1 2 pm to 4 pm $331,000
1141 Owen Pl NE #2 2 pm to 4 pm $331,000
1135 C St NE 9:30 am to 10:30 am $1,200,000
1141 Owen Pl NE #3 2 pm to 4 pm $351,000
1141 Owen Pl NE #4 2 pm to 4 pm $351,000
20018
3109 Monroe St NE 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm $749,999
2190 Half Moon Pl NE 2 pm to 4 pm $600,000
3420 South Dakota Ave NE Noon to 1 pm $499,900
20019
4926 Jay St NE Noon to 2 pm $325,000
SOUTHEAST
20003
427 5th St SE Noon to 2 pm $1,349,000
1725 Independence Ave SE 1 pm to 3 pm $800,000
20020
1841 T Pl SE 1 pm to 3 pm $549,900
1900 Q St SE 2 pm to 4 pm $619,000
1615 23rd St SE Noon to 2 pm $1,180,000
SOUTHWEST
20024
1331 Maryland Ave SW #1133 Noon to 4 pm $14,800
1331 Maryland Ave SW #1225 Noon to 4 pm $15,145
1331 Maryland Ave SW #1217 Noon to 4 pm $6,505
1331 Maryland Ave SW #1101 Noon to 4 pm $11,900
1331 Maryland Ave SW #ph10 Noon to 4 pm $20,500
1331 Maryland Ave SW #ph06 Noon to 4 pm $7,905
SUNDAY
NORTHWEST
20001
610 T St NW #410 2 pm to 4 pm $449,900
2618 Sherman Ave NW 1 pm to 4 pm $3,700
610 T St NW #511 2 pm to 4 pm $489,900
610 T St NW #409 2 pm to 4 pm $549,900
610 T St NW #401 2 pm to 4 pm $949,900
610 T St NW #402 2 pm to 4 pm $844,900
610 T St NW #801 2 pm to 4 pm $1,849,000
2118 Flagler Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,249,000
940 French St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,749,000
216 Elm St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,190,000
929 Florida Ave NW #5007 1 pm to 3 pm $1,039,000
2607 11th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,095,000
940 T St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $2,200,000
134 Seaton Pl NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,139,000
2101 11th St NW #203 1 pm to 3 pm $649,900
249 Florida Ave NW #21 1 pm to 3 pm $399,950
2111 11th St NW #ph1 2 pm to 4 pm $950,000
20004
912 F St NW ##904 2 pm to 4 pm $549,900
20005
1529 14th St NW #405 Noon to 3 pm $598,000
1314 Vermont Ave NW #3 1 pm to 3 pm $1,495,000
1109 M St NW #6 1 pm to 3 pm $774,999
1229 12th St NW #205 2 pm to 4 pm $799,000
20007
4478 Reservoir Rd NW 2 pm to 4 pm $975,000
4821 Dexter St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,595,000
4447 Greenwich Pkwy NW 2 pm to 4 pm $945,000
4601 Foxhall Cres NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,595,000
1409 29th St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $3,750,000
1657 31st St NW #103 2 pm to 4 pm $374,000
3342 Reservoir Rd NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,675,000
4644 Reservoir Rd NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,399,900
3210 Grace St NW #307 2 pm to 4 pm $899,000
4024 Mansion Ct NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,760,000
3624 Winfield Lane NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,750,000
1205 Potomac St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,249,997
3310 Dent Pl NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,495,000
1317 35th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,685,000
3344 Prospect St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,695,000
1625 33rd St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,345,000
4009 Davis Pl NW #202 1 pm to 3 pm $499,999
2213 Hall Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,389,000
3629 T St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,395,000
4516 Q Lane NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,360,000
20008
3601 Tilden St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,675,000
2618 30th St NW Noon to 3 pm $2,195,000
3100 Connecticut Ave NW #229 2 pm to 4 pm $449,900
20009
1622 19th St NW #1 Noon to 3 pm $735,000
2448 Ontario Rd NW #2 1 pm to 3 pm $739,900
1925 12th St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,249,000
3043 15th St NW #unit 6 1 pm to 4 pm $679,900
2363 Champlain St NW #27 1 pm to 4 pm $699,000
1731 Willard St NW #502 1 pm to 3 pm $625,000
1963 Biltmore St NW #3 2 pm to 4 pm $674,900
1449 Harvard St NW #6 2 pm to 4 pm $849,900
1963 Biltmore St NW #4 2 pm to 4 pm $824,900
2440 16th St NW #308 1 pm to 3 pm $328,000
1321 Fairmont St NW #205 1 pm to 3 pm $315,000
3043 15th St NW #unit 9 1 pm to 4 pm $999,900
3043 15th St NW #unit 1 1 pm to 4 pm $424,900
1751 New Hampshire Ave NW #h 1 pm to 4 pm $799,000
1715 15th St NW #203 1 pm to 4 pm $719,000
20010
3606 Rock Creek Church Rd NW #102 1 pm to 3 pm $449,000
1309 Kenyon St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,575,000
441 Irving St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $600,000
20011
1406 Ingraham St NW 1 pm to 1 pm $1,249,000
4022 Georgia Ave NW #3 2 pm to 4 pm $989,900
4722 9th St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $845,000
905 Quackenbos St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $799,000
1336 Quincy St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,350,000
4015 New Hampshire Ave NW 1 pm to 3 pm $900,000
5506 14th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,900,000
4022 Georgia Ave NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $849,900
711 Rittenhouse St NW Noon to 3 pm $624,900
1215 Ingraham St NW Noon to 3 pm $749,900
235 Emerson St NW #104 2 pm to 4 pm $237,500
20012
1717 Juniper St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,100,000
6803 Cameron Dr NW #507 2 pm to 4 pm $954,900
6803 Cameron Dr NW #103 2 pm to 4 pm $497,900
823 Tewkesbury Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $659,500
820 Underwood St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $525,000
1612 Van Buren St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $949,000
6803 Cameron Dr NW #301 2 pm to 4 pm $406,900
343 Cedar St NW #301 1 pm to 3 pm $459,500
20015
5201 Wisconsin Ave NW #111 2 pm to 4 pm $475,900
5710 Broad Branch Rd NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,460,000
20016
4335-4345 Massachusetts Ave NW #4335 1 pm to 3 pm $689,000
5152 Manning Pl NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,950,000
3016 University Ter NW 1 pm to 3 pm $4,850,000
4101 Cathedral Ave NW #708 1 pm to 3 pm $289,000
4000 Cathedral Ave NW #334-335b 2 pm to 4 pm $757,000
4302 Westover Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,120,000
3607 38th St NW #74 1 pm to 3 pm $389,000
4374 NW Westover Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,049,000
5019 Klingle St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $2,750,000
4000 Cathedral Ave NW #412b Noon to 2 pm $575,000
3610 Quebec St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,660,000
4101 Albemarle St NW #620 2 pm to 4 pm $785,000
20036
2023 O St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $2,749,000
1747 Church St NW #b2 2 pm to 4 pm $340,000
20037
2100 Newport Pl NW 1 pm to 4 pm $2,200,000
950 25th St NW #508n 1 pm to 4 pm $269,500
2425 L St NW #428 1 pm to 3 pm $719,000
2555 NW Pennsylvania Ave NW #718 1 pm to 4 pm $895,000
2501 M St NW #616 1 pm to 3 pm $845,000
NORTHEAST
20002
410 K St NE #2 1 pm to 3 pm $999,000
177 Uhland Ter NE 1 pm to 3 pm $769,177
412 19th St NE #102 1 pm to 3 pm $434,900
612 Orleans Pl NE 1 pm to 3 pm $775,612
1409 G St NE #4 1 pm to 3 pm $329,000
609 Maryland Ave NE #6 1 pm to 3 pm $1,980,000
607 14th Pl NE #2 1 pm to 3 pm $629,000
1226 G St NE Noon to 2 pm $1,110,000
1101 Florida Ave NE #2 1 pm to 3 pm $549,900
1101 Florida Ave NE #3 1 pm to 3 pm $539,900
1101 Florida Ave NE #1 1 pm to 3 pm $499,900
1101 Florida Ave NE #4 1 pm to 3 pm $539,900
637 3rd St NE #103 1 pm to 3 pm $249,900
309 Bryant St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $569,999
1347 Constitution Ave NE 1 pm to 3 pm $1,299,900
205 15th St NE 2 pm to 5 pm $869,000
2000 E St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $569,950
808 K St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $995,000
443 19th St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $624,900
116 5th St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $1,750,000
1021 17th St NE #2 1 pm to 3 pm $379,000
1641 Gales St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $599,000
410 11th St NE #17 2 pm to 4 pm $639,000
2032 E St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $565,000
20011
5520 4th St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $699,000
620 Oglethorpe St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $579,900
20017
1202 Jackson St NE #106 1 pm to 4 pm $570,000
20018
2725 30th St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $779,000
20019
3603 Grant Pl NE 2 pm to 4 pm $504,900
4007 Ames St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $415,000
4810 Quarles St NE #401 11 am to Noon $150,000
615 Barnes St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $485,000
SOUTHEAST
20003
1001 C St SE 1 pm to 3 pm $1,649,000
1407 E Capitol St SE 2 pm to 4 pm $1,575,000
123 11th St SE 1 pm to 3 pm $1,649,000
1025 1st SE #1215 2 pm to 4 pm $725,000
530 13th St SE 2 pm to 4 pm $899,000
1306 A St SE 2 pm to 4 pm $1,299,000
1000 New Jersey Ave SE #313 2 pm to 4 pm $565,000
105 6th St SE #202 2 pm to 4 pm $249,900
20019
4317 SE E St SE 2 pm to 5 pm $2,200
724 Adrian St SE 1 pm to 4 pm $499,999
4560 C St SE 1 pm to 3 pm $749,999
20020
1616 Ridge Pl SE 1 pm to 4 pm $429,000
2522 West St SE 2 pm to 4 pm $550,000
3124 P St SE 1 pm to 3 pm $425,000
2237 30th St SE 2 pm to 4 pm $550,000
3148 Westover Dr SE 1 pm to 4 pm $699,000
20032
511 Alabama Ave SE 1 pm to 4 pm $600,000
SOUTHWEST
20024
608 4th Pl SW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,050,000
429 N St SW #s-306 1 pm to 3 pm $518,900
560 N St SW #n-714 1 pm to 4 pm $380,000