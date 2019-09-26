Here’s a list of open houses taking place Sept. 28-29 in the District. We’ve divided the list by quadrants. To learn more about the properties for sale, click on the link underneath the address, which will take you to the listing. As always, feel free to search a listing of properties for sale in the Washington region.

This list reflects the open houses entered into Bright MLS before Thursday afternoon.

Looking for Maryland? Click here. Looking for Virginia? Click here.

SATURDAY

NORTHWEST

20001

1518 New Jersey Ave NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,075,000

910 M St NW #1001 2 pm to 4 pm $495,000

902 S St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,049,000

1711 6th St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $799,000

20004

915 E St NW #1103 Noon to 2 pm $2,400

20005

1300 13th St NW #505 1 pm to 3 pm $949,900

1444 Church St NW #402 2 pm to 4 pm $820,000

20007

2900 K St NW #605 1 pm to 3 pm $1,445,000

2111 Wisconsin Ave NW #504 Noon to 2 pm $384,900

1664 32nd St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $899,000

20008

2129 Florida Ave NW #108 1 pm to 4 pm $419,000

3115 Normanstone Ter NW 1 pm to 3 pm $2,895,000

20009

1747 Swann St NW 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm $1,475,000

1129 Columbia Rd NW #2 1 pm to 3 pm $675,000

2125 14th St NW #216 2 pm to 4 pm $785,500

1813 19th St NW #d 1 pm to 3 pm $550,000

1835 Ontario Pl NW #1 1 pm to 3 pm $999,000

1954 Columbia Rd NW #402 2 pm to 4 pm $399,000

1340 Q St NW #23 2 pm to 4 pm $825,900

1468 Belmont St NW #3 West 1 pm to 3 pm $1,375,000

1468 Belmont St NW #4e 1 pm to 3 pm $2,350,000

1433 NW Clifton St NW #2 1 pm to 4 pm $549,900

2125 14th St NW #705 2 pm to 4 pm $775,000

2707 Adams Mill Rd NW #500 1 pm to 3 pm $369,000

20010

1325 Irving St NW #b 2 pm to 4 pm $925,000

1325 Irving St NW #a 2 pm to 4 pm $4,000

1441 Spring Rd NW #203 2 pm to 4:30 pm $375,000

20011

711 Rittenhouse St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $624,900

715 Gallatin St NW 12:30 pm to 3 pm $669,500

45 Madison St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $830,000

4825 9th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $919,900

1502 Varnum St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,100,000

4329 3rd St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $889,000

4914 Arkansas Ave NW 10:30 am to Noon $1,100,000

4601 Blagden Ter NW 1 pm to 4 pm $800,000

906 Gallatin St NW #103 1 pm to 4 pm $469,900

906 Gallatin St NW #203 1 pm to 4 pm $465,900

6319 7th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $624,900

5908 17th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,275,000

20015

3635 Ingomar Pl NW 1 pm to 4 pm $869,000

6934 33rd St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,069,000

20016

5112 Klingle St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,210,000

4721 Alton Pl NW Noon to 2 pm $1,150,000

3740 39th St NW #d154 Noon to 3 pm $255,000

20037

2211 Washington Cir NW 1 pm to 3 pm $6,100

2211 Washington Cir NW #lower Level 1 pm to 3 pm $2,250

NORTHEAST

20002

414 4th St NE Noon to 2 pm $1,174,999

831 8th St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $949,000

217 9th St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $1,100,000

427 3rd St NE Noon to 2 pm $3,950

1141 Owen Pl NE #1 2 pm to 4 pm $331,000

1141 Owen Pl NE #2 2 pm to 4 pm $331,000

1135 C St NE 9:30 am to 10:30 am $1,200,000

1141 Owen Pl NE #3 2 pm to 4 pm $351,000

1141 Owen Pl NE #4 2 pm to 4 pm $351,000

20018

3109 Monroe St NE 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm $749,999

2190 Half Moon Pl NE 2 pm to 4 pm $600,000

3420 South Dakota Ave NE Noon to 1 pm $499,900

20019

4926 Jay St NE Noon to 2 pm $325,000

SOUTHEAST

20003

427 5th St SE Noon to 2 pm $1,349,000

1725 Independence Ave SE 1 pm to 3 pm $800,000

20020

1841 T Pl SE 1 pm to 3 pm $549,900

1900 Q St SE 2 pm to 4 pm $619,000

1615 23rd St SE Noon to 2 pm $1,180,000

SOUTHWEST

20024

1331 Maryland Ave SW #1133 Noon to 4 pm $14,800

1331 Maryland Ave SW #1225 Noon to 4 pm $15,145

1331 Maryland Ave SW #1217 Noon to 4 pm $6,505

1331 Maryland Ave SW #1101 Noon to 4 pm $11,900

1331 Maryland Ave SW #ph10 Noon to 4 pm $20,500

1331 Maryland Ave SW #ph06 Noon to 4 pm $7,905

SUNDAY

NORTHWEST

20001

610 T St NW #410 2 pm to 4 pm $449,900

2618 Sherman Ave NW 1 pm to 4 pm $3,700

610 T St NW #511 2 pm to 4 pm $489,900

610 T St NW #409 2 pm to 4 pm $549,900

610 T St NW #401 2 pm to 4 pm $949,900

610 T St NW #402 2 pm to 4 pm $844,900

610 T St NW #801 2 pm to 4 pm $1,849,000

2118 Flagler Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,249,000

940 French St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,749,000

216 Elm St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,190,000

929 Florida Ave NW #5007 1 pm to 3 pm $1,039,000

2607 11th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,095,000

940 T St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $2,200,000

134 Seaton Pl NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,139,000

2101 11th St NW #203 1 pm to 3 pm $649,900

249 Florida Ave NW #21 1 pm to 3 pm $399,950

2111 11th St NW #ph1 2 pm to 4 pm $950,000

20004

912 F St NW ##904 2 pm to 4 pm $549,900

20005

1529 14th St NW #405 Noon to 3 pm $598,000

1314 Vermont Ave NW #3 1 pm to 3 pm $1,495,000

1109 M St NW #6 1 pm to 3 pm $774,999

1229 12th St NW #205 2 pm to 4 pm $799,000

20007

4478 Reservoir Rd NW 2 pm to 4 pm $975,000

4821 Dexter St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,595,000

4447 Greenwich Pkwy NW 2 pm to 4 pm $945,000

4601 Foxhall Cres NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,595,000

1409 29th St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $3,750,000

1657 31st St NW #103 2 pm to 4 pm $374,000

3342 Reservoir Rd NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,675,000

4644 Reservoir Rd NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,399,900

3210 Grace St NW #307 2 pm to 4 pm $899,000

4024 Mansion Ct NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,760,000

3624 Winfield Lane NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,750,000

1205 Potomac St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,249,997

3310 Dent Pl NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,495,000

1317 35th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,685,000

3344 Prospect St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,695,000

1625 33rd St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,345,000

4009 Davis Pl NW #202 1 pm to 3 pm $499,999

2213 Hall Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,389,000

3629 T St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,395,000

4516 Q Lane NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,360,000

20008

3601 Tilden St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,675,000

2618 30th St NW Noon to 3 pm $2,195,000

3100 Connecticut Ave NW #229 2 pm to 4 pm $449,900

20009

1622 19th St NW #1 Noon to 3 pm $735,000

2448 Ontario Rd NW #2 1 pm to 3 pm $739,900

1925 12th St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,249,000

3043 15th St NW #unit 6 1 pm to 4 pm $679,900

2363 Champlain St NW #27 1 pm to 4 pm $699,000

1731 Willard St NW #502 1 pm to 3 pm $625,000

1963 Biltmore St NW #3 2 pm to 4 pm $674,900

1449 Harvard St NW #6 2 pm to 4 pm $849,900

1963 Biltmore St NW #4 2 pm to 4 pm $824,900

2440 16th St NW #308 1 pm to 3 pm $328,000

1321 Fairmont St NW #205 1 pm to 3 pm $315,000

3043 15th St NW #unit 9 1 pm to 4 pm $999,900

3043 15th St NW #unit 1 1 pm to 4 pm $424,900

1751 New Hampshire Ave NW #h 1 pm to 4 pm $799,000

1715 15th St NW #203 1 pm to 4 pm $719,000

20010

3606 Rock Creek Church Rd NW #102 1 pm to 3 pm $449,000

1309 Kenyon St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,575,000

441 Irving St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $600,000

20011

1406 Ingraham St NW 1 pm to 1 pm $1,249,000

4022 Georgia Ave NW #3 2 pm to 4 pm $989,900

4722 9th St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $845,000

905 Quackenbos St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $799,000

1336 Quincy St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,350,000

4015 New Hampshire Ave NW 1 pm to 3 pm $900,000

5506 14th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,900,000

4022 Georgia Ave NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $849,900

711 Rittenhouse St NW Noon to 3 pm $624,900

1215 Ingraham St NW Noon to 3 pm $749,900

235 Emerson St NW #104 2 pm to 4 pm $237,500

20012

1717 Juniper St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,100,000

6803 Cameron Dr NW #507 2 pm to 4 pm $954,900

6803 Cameron Dr NW #103 2 pm to 4 pm $497,900

823 Tewkesbury Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $659,500

820 Underwood St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $525,000

1612 Van Buren St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $949,000

6803 Cameron Dr NW #301 2 pm to 4 pm $406,900

343 Cedar St NW #301 1 pm to 3 pm $459,500

20015

5201 Wisconsin Ave NW #111 2 pm to 4 pm $475,900

5710 Broad Branch Rd NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,460,000

20016

4335-4345 Massachusetts Ave NW #4335 1 pm to 3 pm $689,000

5152 Manning Pl NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,950,000

3016 University Ter NW 1 pm to 3 pm $4,850,000

4101 Cathedral Ave NW #708 1 pm to 3 pm $289,000

4000 Cathedral Ave NW #334-335b 2 pm to 4 pm $757,000

4302 Westover Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,120,000

3607 38th St NW #74 1 pm to 3 pm $389,000

4374 NW Westover Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,049,000

5019 Klingle St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $2,750,000

4000 Cathedral Ave NW #412b Noon to 2 pm $575,000

3610 Quebec St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,660,000

4101 Albemarle St NW #620 2 pm to 4 pm $785,000

20036

2023 O St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $2,749,000

1747 Church St NW #b2 2 pm to 4 pm $340,000

20037

2100 Newport Pl NW 1 pm to 4 pm $2,200,000

950 25th St NW #508n 1 pm to 4 pm $269,500

2425 L St NW #428 1 pm to 3 pm $719,000

2555 NW Pennsylvania Ave NW #718 1 pm to 4 pm $895,000

2501 M St NW #616 1 pm to 3 pm $845,000

NORTHEAST

20002

410 K St NE #2 1 pm to 3 pm $999,000

177 Uhland Ter NE 1 pm to 3 pm $769,177

412 19th St NE #102 1 pm to 3 pm $434,900

612 Orleans Pl NE 1 pm to 3 pm $775,612

1409 G St NE #4 1 pm to 3 pm $329,000

609 Maryland Ave NE #6 1 pm to 3 pm $1,980,000

607 14th Pl NE #2 1 pm to 3 pm $629,000

1226 G St NE Noon to 2 pm $1,110,000

1101 Florida Ave NE #2 1 pm to 3 pm $549,900

1101 Florida Ave NE #3 1 pm to 3 pm $539,900

1101 Florida Ave NE #1 1 pm to 3 pm $499,900

1101 Florida Ave NE #4 1 pm to 3 pm $539,900

637 3rd St NE #103 1 pm to 3 pm $249,900

309 Bryant St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $569,999

1347 Constitution Ave NE 1 pm to 3 pm $1,299,900

205 15th St NE 2 pm to 5 pm $869,000

2000 E St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $569,950

808 K St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $995,000

443 19th St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $624,900

116 5th St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $1,750,000

1021 17th St NE #2 1 pm to 3 pm $379,000

1641 Gales St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $599,000

410 11th St NE #17 2 pm to 4 pm $639,000

2032 E St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $565,000

20011

5520 4th St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $699,000

620 Oglethorpe St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $579,900

20017

1202 Jackson St NE #106 1 pm to 4 pm $570,000

20018

2725 30th St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $779,000

20019

3603 Grant Pl NE 2 pm to 4 pm $504,900

4007 Ames St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $415,000

4810 Quarles St NE #401 11 am to Noon $150,000

615 Barnes St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $485,000

SOUTHEAST

20003

1001 C St SE 1 pm to 3 pm $1,649,000

1407 E Capitol St SE 2 pm to 4 pm $1,575,000

123 11th St SE 1 pm to 3 pm $1,649,000

1025 1st SE #1215 2 pm to 4 pm $725,000

530 13th St SE 2 pm to 4 pm $899,000

1306 A St SE 2 pm to 4 pm $1,299,000

1000 New Jersey Ave SE #313 2 pm to 4 pm $565,000

105 6th St SE #202 2 pm to 4 pm $249,900

20019

4317 SE E St SE 2 pm to 5 pm $2,200

724 Adrian St SE 1 pm to 4 pm $499,999

4560 C St SE 1 pm to 3 pm $749,999

20020

1616 Ridge Pl SE 1 pm to 4 pm $429,000

2522 West St SE 2 pm to 4 pm $550,000

3124 P St SE 1 pm to 3 pm $425,000

2237 30th St SE 2 pm to 4 pm $550,000

3148 Westover Dr SE 1 pm to 4 pm $699,000

20032

511 Alabama Ave SE 1 pm to 4 pm $600,000

SOUTHWEST

20024

608 4th Pl SW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,050,000

429 N St SW #s-306 1 pm to 3 pm $518,900

560 N St SW #n-714 1 pm to 4 pm $380,000