Here’s a list of open houses taking place Sept. 7-8 in the District. We’ve divided the list by quadrants. To learn more about the properties for sale, click on the link underneath the address, which will take you to the listing. As always, feel free to search a listing of properties for sale in the Washington region.

This list reflects the open houses entered into Bright MLS before Thursday afternoon.

Looking for Maryland? Click here. Looking for Virginia? Click here.

SATURDAY

NORTHWEST

20001

1427 5th St NW #1 Noon to 2 pm $915,000

810 Rhode Island Ave NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,349,900

2250 11th St NW #304 1 pm to 3 pm $520,000

51 Adams St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $950,000

311 U St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,159,000

1621 Marion St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,389,900

20005

1 Logan Cir NW #5 1 pm to 4 pm $915,000

1400 K St SE #2 2 pm to 4 pm $989,000

20007

3540 Winfield Lane NW 2 pm to 5 pm $1,649,995

2400 41st St NW #204 1 pm to 4 pm $356,425

2500 Q St NW #542 1 pm to 3 pm $369,900

4451 Macarthur Blvd NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,315,000

3313 Q St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,100,000

4032 Chancery Ct NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,750,000

2111 Wisconsin Ave NW #504 2 pm to 4 pm $394,000

4531 Dexter St NW 2 pm to 5 pm $2,850,000

20008

3039 Macomb St NW #2a 2 pm to 4 pm $322,000

1835 Phelps Pl NW #41 1 pm to 4 pm $475,000

3620 Connecticut Ave NW #7 1 pm to 3 pm $289,000

20009

1915 Calvert St NW #203 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm $589,000

1724 17th St NW #3 2 pm to 4 pm $749,000

1438 T St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,125,000

1700 17th St NW #401 11 am to 1 pm $700,000

1753 U St NW #4 Noon to 3 pm $2,500

2719 13th St NW #2 1 pm to 4 pm $1,499,900

2227 20th St NW #107 1 pm to 3:30 pm $464,900

1606 Belmont St NW #a 2 pm to 4 pm $810,000

2125 14th St NW #315w 1 pm to 3 pm $1,389,000

1459 S St NW #1 1 pm to 3 pm $799,900

1867 Mintwood Pl NW #2 1 pm to 3 pm $750,000

2245 12th Pl NW 1 pm to 4 pm $709,000

20010

763 Morton St NW #4 2 pm to 4 pm $895,000

3215 Sherman Ave NW 1 pm to 4 pm $650,000

3561 10th St NW #1 1 pm to 4 pm $799,900

1325 Irving St NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $925,000

1325 Irving St NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $965,000

3552 13th St NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $975,000

20011

4819 Iowa Ave NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,350,000

4016 Georgia Ave NW #8 Noon to 2 pm $629,900

4016 Georgia Ave NW #6 Noon to 2 pm $574,900

700 Quincy St NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $599,000

1317 Jonquil St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,385,000

6209 4th St NW Noon to 2 pm $674,900

337 Webster St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $3,700

45 Madison St NW 12:30 pm to 3 pm $830,000

834 Delafield Pl NW 1 pm to 3 pm $815,000

1215 Ingraham St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $774,900

5015 4th St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $768,500

1428 Decatur St NW #b 10 am to 10:30 am $1,700

301 Webster St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,195,000

610 Jefferson St NW #202 2 pm to 4 pm $305,000

922 Madison St NW #301 1 pm to 3 pm $415,000

20015

4343 NW Harrison St NW #8 2 pm to 4 pm $674,900

5710 Broad Branch Rd NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,460,000

4301 Military Rd NW #307 1 pm to 3:30 pm $1,350,000

5201 Wisconsin Ave NW #111 2 pm to 4 pm $475,900

7045 Western Ave NW 2 pm to 4 pm $874,900

20016

4219 50th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,549,000

4301 Massachusetts Ave NW #a114 1 pm to 3 pm $415,000

5400 Cathedral Ave NW 1 pm to 4 pm $3,295,000

20037

1117 New Hampshire Ave NW #2 1 pm to 4 pm $619,000

NORTHEAST

20002

624 8th St NE #101 1 pm to 3 pm $1,280,000

29 7th St NE 2 pm to 5 pm $749,900

726 3rd St NE Noon to 4 pm $1,299,900

414 4th St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $1,199,999

911 2nd St NE #301 1 pm to 4 pm $729,900

230 S St NE #1 1 pm to 3 pm $685,000

230 S St NE #2 1 pm to 3 pm $749,900

1230 Neal St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $769,000

1019 7th St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $1,300,000

125 15th St NE #3 2 pm to 4 pm $625,000

618 Lexington Pl NE 2 pm to 4 pm $1,199,000

443 19th St NE Noon to 2 pm $624,900

1328 Maryland Ave NE #2 1 pm to 4 pm $579,900

20011

620 Oglethorpe St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $579,900

20018

2229 Quincy St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $749,000

1725 Douglas St NE 11:30 am to 1:30 pm $4,700

3818 Hansberry Ct NE 1 pm to 4 pm $565,000

2509 Brentwood Rd NE 2 pm to 4 pm $799,900

1928 Shepherd St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $695,000

20019

324 59th St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $495,000

316 35th St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $439,900

SOUTHEAST

20003

1113 South Carolina Ave SE 1 pm to 3 pm $1,248,888

900 3rd St SE 2 pm to 4 pm $1,350,000

321 L Street SE 1 pm to 4 pm $1,019,000

1025 1st SE #1215 2 pm to 4 pm $725,000

321 L St SE 1 pm to 4 pm $1,019,000

20019

4632 Easy Pl SE 2 pm to 4 pm $484,900

922 Hilltop Ter SE Noon to 2 pm $529,950

20020

3431 23rd St SE Noon to 2 pm $500,000

1814 18th St SE 1 pm to 5 pm $505,900

SOUTHWEST

20024

1311 Delaware Ave SW #s342 2 pm to 4 pm $184,000

525 Water St SW #316 1 pm to 3 pm $835,000

SUNDAY

NORTHWEST

20001

2201 2nd St NW #21 1 pm to 3 pm $399,000

740 Fairmont St NW #a 2 pm to 4 pm $699,990

81 U St NW #a 1 pm to 3 pm $739,000

910 M St NW #1020 1 pm to 3 pm $1,050,000

2101 11th St NW #105 2 pm to 4 pm $724,000

1518 New Jersey Ave NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,100,000

555 Massachusetts Ave NW #1407 1 pm to 4 pm $495,000

611 Rhode Island Ave NW 1 pm to 4 pm $694,000

313 Elm St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $925,000

911 T St NW #3 1 pm to 3 pm $774,900

1839 NW 6th St NW #3 1 pm to 4 pm $484,000

20 S St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,225,000

39 Adams St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,349,000

940 French St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,789,000

430 Warner St NW #1 1 pm to 3 pm $749,495

343 Elm St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $699,495

400 Massachusetts Ave NW #201 2 pm to 4 pm $519,750

1804 Vermont Ave NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,125,000

20004

631 D St NW #241 2 pm to 4 pm $749,000

912 F St NW #904 1 pm to 3 pm $565,000

20005

1300 Massachusetts Ave NW #304 1 pm to 3 pm $374,900

1300 N St NW #411 2 pm to 4:30 pm $415,900

20007

3282 N St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,599,000

1664 32nd St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $925,000

4024 Mansion Ct NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,870,000

3527 Winfield Lane NW 1 pm to 3 pm $2,595,000

2801 New Mexico Ave NW #1016 1 pm to 4 pm $630,000

3629 T St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $2,395,000

3043 W Lane Kys NW 2 pm to 5 pm $8,950

2500 Q St NW #335 Noon to 1 pm $355,000

2120 Observatory Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,547,000

1317 35th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,685,000

4009 Davis Pl NW #202 1 pm to 4 pm $539,900

1236 28th St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,695,000

3022 R St NW #2 1 pm to 3 pm $629,000

3722 R St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $2,425,000

3210 Grace St NW #307 1 pm to 3 pm $899,000

2500 Q St NW #412 1 pm to 3 pm $380,000

1335 27th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,150,000

20008

2939 Van Ness St NW #622 1 pm to 4 pm $349,000

2939 Van Ness St NW #806 2 pm to 4 pm $499,000

3100 Connecticut Ave NW #229 2 pm to 4 pm $449,900

4740 Connecticut Ave NW #108 1 pm to 4 pm $500,000

2126 Connecticut Ave NW #9 1 pm to 3 pm $815,000

4619 29th Pl NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,679,000

4101 Linnean Ave NW 2 pm to 4 pm $4,495,000

3883 Connecticut Ave NW #412 2 pm to 4 pm $469,000

2138 California St NW #406 1 pm to 3 pm $460,000

20009

1323 Girard St NW #4 2 pm to 4 pm $899,000

1801 Clydesdale Pl. NW #224 2 pm to 4 pm $299,900

1322 W St NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $649,900

1601 18th St NW #606 1 pm to 4 pm $399,000

1466 Harvard St NW #2b 1 pm to 3 pm $399,000

1348 Euclid St NW #403 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm $599,999

1701 16th St NW #230 1 pm to 3 pm $299,000

1454 Belmont St NW #12 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm $997,900

2000 16th St NW #305 1 pm to 4 pm $419,000

1438 Columbia Rd NW #103 1 pm to 4 pm $569,000

3035 15th St NW #305 1 pm to 3 pm $699,900

1468 Harvard St NW #31 Noon to 1:30 pm $529,000

1468 Harvard St NW #41 Noon to 1:30 pm $539,000

2310 Ashmead Pl NW #201 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm $395,000

1418 W St NW #305 1 pm to 4 pm $545,000

1313 Corcoran St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,949,000

20010

1441 Spring Rd NW #304 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm $470,000

1633 Irving St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,550,000

20011

5303 5th St NW Noon to 2 pm $874,900

3900-3902 14th St NW #304 Noon to 2 pm $265,000

710-712 Shepherd Rd NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $425,000

1112 Buchanan St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $759,000

902 Rittenhouse St NW Noon to 4 pm $950,000

3902 14th St NW #716 1 pm to 4 pm $344,900

643 Hamilton St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $749,900

711 Rittenhouse St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $629,000

719 Tuckerman St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $689,000

20012

812 Fern Pl NW 1 pm to 4 pm $890,000

6413 3rd St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $698,500

6512 Eastern Ave NE 2 pm to 4 pm $524,900

20015

3803 Ingomar St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,799,000

5901 Nebraska Ave NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,565,000

7014 31st St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,995,000

20016

4401 Sedgwick St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,249,000

4000 Cathedral Ave NW #519b 1 pm to 4 pm $272,000

4901 Klingle St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $2,995,000

4302 Westover Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,120,000

5035 Rockwood Pkwy NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,595,000

4705 Butterworth Pl NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,025,000

3713 Albemarle St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $865,000

3900 Watson Pl NW #b-6c 2 pm to 4 pm $530,000

4922 Eskridge Ter NW 2 pm to 4 pm $799,000

5000 Garfield St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,500,000

20036

1747 Church St NW #b2 Noon to 4 pm $340,000

2022 N St NW Noon to 3 pm $1,849,000

20037

1111 25th St NW #521 1 pm to 3 pm $975,000

2475 Virginia Ave NW #302 1 pm to 4 pm $225,000

2555 Pennsylvania Ave NW #1001 1 pm to 3 pm $850,000

2501 M St NW #701 1 pm to 3 pm $1,099,000

NORTHEAST

20002

224 Seaton Pl NE 2 pm to 4 pm $869,000

319 K St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $1,349,000

617 Florida Ave NE 1 pm to 3 pm $699,900

1109 C St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $1,069,900

537 21st St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $725,000

1209 Florida Ave NE 2 pm to 4 pm $610,000

1726 Montello Ave NE 2 pm to 4 pm $575,000

242 Warren St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $799,000

30 T St NE #2 2 pm to 4 pm $759,000

2041 Rosedale St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $439,000

1138 Florida Ave NE #4 1 pm to 4 pm $365,000

39 V St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $882,500

1281 Simms Place NE 1 pm to 3 pm $539,000

513 12th St NE #8 1 pm to 4 pm $398,900

1813 N Capitol St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $949,000

831 8th St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $975,000

1215 Wylie St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $929,000

645 Maryland Ave NE #201 1 pm to 4 pm $1,795,000

503 21st St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $729,000

1225 I St NE Noon to 2 pm $800,000

1101 Florida Ave NE #2 1 pm to 3 pm $549,900

1101 Florida Ave NE #3 1 pm to 3 pm $539,900

1101 Florida Ave NE #1 1 pm to 3 pm $499,900

1101 Florida Ave NE #4 1 pm to 3 pm $539,900

205 15th St NE 2 pm to 5 pm $899,000

929 E St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $1,595,000

1722 Lang Pl NE 2 pm to 4 pm $599,000

1281 Simms Pl NE #4 1 pm to 3 pm $539,000

20011

835 Oglethorpe St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $574,900

4424 1st Pl NE #22 1 pm to 4 pm $268,000

20017

1423 Kearny St NE 11:30 am to 3:30 pm $669,125

504 Regent Pl NE 2 pm to 4 pm $840,000

2889 Chancellors Way NE 1 pm to 4 pm $839,900

20018

2725 30th St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $779,000

2531 Hurston Lane NE 11 am to 1 pm $549,900

2507 Patricia Roberts Harris Pl NE 1 pm to 4 pm $549,900

2810 30th St NE 11 am to 1 pm $4,000

20019

119 Division Ave NE 3 pm to 5 pm $499,000

615 Barnes St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $485,000

4113 Meade St NE 1 pm to 3:30 pm $539,900

320 36th St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $349,000

705 NE Anacostia Ave NE 11 am to 1:30 pm $2,975

SOUTHEAST

20003

423 L St SE 2 pm to 4 pm $1,295,000

229 12th St SE 1 pm to 4 pm $1,540,000

1717 Bay St SE 2 pm to 4 pm $995,000

1407 E Capitol St SE 1 pm to 3 pm $1,635,000

1211 G St SE #11 1 pm to 4 pm $609,000

123 11th St SE 1 pm to 3 pm $1,649,000

417 15th St SE 1 pm to 3 pm $1,019,000

1008 4th St SE 1 pm to 3 pm $899,000

800 3rd St SE 2 pm to 4 pm $1,250,000

403 4th St SE 1 pm to 3 pm $735,000

1211 Independence Ave SE 1 pm to 4 pm $1,495,000

1516 K St SE #3b 1 pm to 4 pm $425,000

20019

724 Adrian St SE 1 pm to 3 pm $499,999

4449 Alabama Ave SE 1 pm to 4 pm $525,000

20020

2127 15th St SE 2 pm to 4 pm $440,000

2916 S St SE 2 pm to 4 pm $689,000

3148 Westover Dr SE 1 pm to 3 pm $725,000

1627 Minnesota Ave SE 2 pm to 5 pm $610,000

1980 Retta Gilliam Ct SE 1 pm to 4 pm $520,000

SOUTHWEST

20024

1424 Half St SW 2 pm to 4 pm $719,990

1245 4th St SW #e204 1 pm to 3 pm $359,000

220 G St SW #112 1 pm to 4 pm $725,000

1101 3rd St SW #102 1 pm to 3 pm $339,000