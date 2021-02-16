That spirit of togetherness remains in Manor Park today. Tiffani Johnson, Manor Park’s ANC commissioner, has lived in the neighborhood her entire life. “This community raised me,” she said. “And I was raised to understand pride of place. I’ve gone away, I’ve seen the world. But this community will always be my home.”

Johnson describes it as a place where people have always looked out for one another. Volunteers make sure seniors are in the know by passing out fliers and acting as “block captains.” Johnson says that right now block captains are making sure all seniors know how to sign up for coronavirus vaccinations, but they also organize events such as trash cleanups.

Manor Park is an especially attractive area for families with children. The ample greenery and tree-lined streets are a welcome reprieve within the city, and there are many detached single-family homes with backyards. Johnson says her 12-year-old daughter has numerous friends to play with.

“Kids around here, they just run amok,” she said. “They go to the playground at Capital City [Charter School], they go to Fort Slocum Park, they ride bikes to each other’s houses. One of the best parts is if my daughter isn’t picking up her phone, I can call any number of people and someone has seen her. It’s a very safe community.”

Edward Underwood grew up in nearby Shepherd Park, where there was a similar small-town feel. He recalls living on a cul-de-sac so bustling with kids that cars had to drive at a snail’s pace to get through. Now that he has his own family and lives in Manor Park, he’s gotten to know neighbors like Johnson who have been there for generations. They say not much has changed since they were kids.

“It’s so cold outside, but you still see people walking their dogs, ­little kids with their parents riding scooters,” Underwood said. “That’s most of our traffic. It’s just people outside walking around all the time, no matter what. That’s one of the things I love most about being here.”

Ray Crawford, who moved to Manor Park with his family in 2016, has found that adults appreciate the camaraderie as much as the kids do, particularly during the pandemic. “On our street, our backyards face each other, so during covid, we’ve done this socially distanced happy hour with our neighbors,” Crawford said. “We sit out back and talk into the wee hours, just about life and balancing different situations that we’re all going through, and utilizing each other for that personal touch that we may have lost from our regular family or work. It makes it feel really homey. It feels like the suburbs but in D.C., which is very much what we’d been looking for.”

Despite the village feel, Manor Park is full of city conveniences and has a wealth of amenities within walking distance. The Takoma Community Center has two indoor pools with classes for all ages, plus tennis courts, basketball courts and multipurpose athletic fields. Fort Slocum Park and Emery Heights Park provide open green spaces, while the neighborhood’s several schools have playgrounds for young children.

An eclectic mix of small, mostly family-owned businesses line Third Street NW, which serves as the business corridor. Local favorites include vegan restaurant Senbeb Cafe and Peaches Kitchen, a tiny sit-down spot offering Jamaican American specialties. There’s also a bilingual day-care center, a barbershop and boutique retailers. Manor Park is close enough to the Maryland line that residents can take advantage of all that ­Takoma Park has to offer as well.

Living There: According to the Manor Park Citizens Association, the neighborhood is bounded by Aspen Street to the north, Blair Road and North Capitol Street to the east, Missouri Avenue to the south and Georgia Avenue to the west. In the last six months, 75 homes have sold in Manor Park, according to Long & Foster real estate agent John Coplen. Those included a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that sold for $268,000 and a fully updated four-bedroom, five-bathroom single-family home that sold for just over $1 million. There are 12 properties for sale, ranging from a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo listed at $289,000 to a four-bedroom, four-bathroom detached home listed for $899,900.

Schools: Whittier Education Campus (prekindergarten-fifth grade, plus eighth grade); Ida B. Wells Middle School (sixth and seventh grades); and Coolidge High. Ida B. Wells opened in 2019 with a founding sixth grade on a campus shared with Coolidge. It added a seventh grade this school year, and eighth grade will move from Whittier to Wells this coming school year.

Transportation: Manor Park is equidistant between the Takoma Metro station (Red Line) to the north and Fort Totten Metro station (Red, Green and Yellow lines) to the south. It is also served by several bus lines. New Hampshire and Georgia avenues are the nearest major thoroughfares.