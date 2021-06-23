“Some of the transition to active-adult rentals and age-restricted apartments has been driven by developers and owners of independent-living communities,” says Deborah Blake, principal of the Ipsum Group in Phoenix, which provides consulting services to developers of 55-and-older communities. “The average age of residents in independent-living facilities used to be in their 70s and in recent years they’re in their 80s. Developers wanted to ‘down-age’ the residents in their communities so they would stay longer. The typical renter in an active-adult community now is a divorced or widowed single woman in her mid-70s who wants to live within 10 miles of her family.”