Sections
Home
The Washington Post logo
Democracy Dies in Darkness
Try 1 month for $1
Username
Sign In
My Post
My Reading List
Account Settings
Newsletters & alerts
Gift subscriptions
Contact us
Help desk
My Post
My Reading List
Account Settings
Newsletters & alerts
Gift subscriptions
Contact us
Help desk
Accessibility for screenreader
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share via Email
Share on LinkedIn
Share on Pinterest
Share on Tumblr
Share on LinkedIn
Share on Tumblr
Link to homepage
Resize Text
Print Article
Distinguished homes for sale in the D.C. region
Resize Text
Print Article
1
of 105
Full Screen
Autoplay
Close
Historic houses for sale across the country
Skip Ad
×
Caption
The Washington Post’s picks of distinguished local homes on the market.
Yankee Barn Home in Fort Washington
The 1978 post-and-beam house in Fort Washington, Md., was built with materials repurposed from an old barn. It is listed at $485,000.
Stefan Walter
Buy Photo
Wait 1 second to continue.
Historic houses for sale across the country
If the idea of natural wonders in your back yard appeals to you, we have some homes to show you.
10 amazing homes for sale around the world
A Caribbean beach house, a Canadian ski chalet and a Moscow apartment are among the spectacular properties.
Where Presidents resided in Washington
During their pre- and post-White House years, most resided in modest homes in the region.