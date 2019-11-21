Sections
Home
The Washington Post logo
Democracy Dies in Darkness
Try 1 month for $1
Username
Sign In
My Post
My Reading List
Account Settings
Newsletters & alerts
Gift subscriptions
Contact us
Help desk
My Post
My Reading List
Account Settings
Newsletters & alerts
Gift subscriptions
Contact us
Help desk
Accessibility for screenreader
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share via Email
Share on LinkedIn
Share on Pinterest
Share on Tumblr
Share on LinkedIn
Share on Tumblr
Link to homepage
Resize Text
Print Article
Real Estate
Distinguished homes for sale in the D.C. region
Resize Text
Print Article
1
of 108
Full Screen
Autoplay
Close
Skip Ad
×
Caption
The Washington Post?s picks of distinguished local homes on the market.
Buy Photo
Wait 1 second to continue.
Houses for sale near national parks
If the idea of natural wonders in your back yard appeals to you, we have some homes to show you.
10 amazing homes for sale around the world
A Caribbean beach house, a Canadian ski chalet and a Moscow apartment are among the spectacular properties.
What Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have been doing since their wedding
The couple carry out engagements at home in Britain and abroad.