Distinguished homes for sale in the D.C. region
Resize Text
Print Article
The Washington Post’s picks of distinguished local homes on the market.
Woodbridge house
The 13,000-square-foot house is on a 10-acre wooded site along the Occoquan River. It is listed at just under $2.2 million.
10 amazing homes for sale around the world
A Caribbean beach house, a Canadian ski chalet and a Moscow apartment are among the spectacular properties.
Houses for sale near national parks
If the idea of natural wonders in your back yard appeals to you, we have some homes to show you.
Where presidents resided in Washington
During their pre- and post-White House years, most resided in modest homes in the region.