Upscale communities designed for a more mature demographic are sprouting up all over the Washington area, offering a variety of home styles and options. And the trend doesn’t appear to be waning. The National Association of Home Builders expects it to continue to grow for the next decade.

Tina Heyler said being over 55 made her feel that now was the right time to look into moving into an “active-adult community.”

“I no longer wanted the stress of maintaining a house and a yard,” she said. Heyler chose to buy a new home in Howard County’s Ellicott City. She bought a condominium and said that the community, Ellicott’s Retreat, checked off all of the boxes on her wish list. “The size of the condo is perfect,” she said.

It’s the ideal downsize, because Heyler doesn’t have to worry about things such as exterior maintenance, landscaping and snow removal. Ryan Homes is the builder, and the 55-plus condo community with elevators is tucked away on a quiet street within easy walking distance to grocers and a big-box retail store. Historic downtown Ellicott City, with its quaint boutiques and dining establishments, is just minutes away.

Condos with a garage: Ryan is selling units in two of its buildings. They feature a stone-and-siding exterior that enhances curb appeal. On a recent sunny Saturday afternoon, one of the buildings was bustling with move-in activity. Homeowners who purchased in the first completed building were moving in, just in time to take advantage of the spring weather. Once the development is finished, the community will have 10 buildings of condominiums with 16 units in each.

There are five units on each level, and homeowners don’t have to worry about jockeying for a parking spot or getting rained on going to the car. Many condos offer only outdoor street or community parking lots, but each of the units in Ellicott’s Retreat comes with a one-car garage and driveway.

“The main reasons I chose to move to Ellicott’s Retreat are that I have my own garage with the condo, and it is an easy commute,” said Heyler, who works in nearby Columbia.

All of the homes boast a contemporary open floor plan and come with a either a balcony or patio. These covered outdoor spaces are large enough to comfortably fit a table and chair to create an intimate retreat.

All of the units have two bedrooms and two bathrooms on opposite ends of the home. A spacious great room flows into the open kitchen, dining area and a cozy sunroom with access to the balcony.



The model home showcases dark hardwood flooring, recessed lights and a kitchen with an angled center island breakfast bar. Stainless-steel appliances and white cabinetry complement the granite countertops and backsplash.

Open loft: An owner’s bedroom, on the far end of the unit, has an arched entryway leading into the grooming area. There’s a walk-in closet and a private bathroom with a double sink and stand-up shower with built-in seating. The model highlights tile floors and a granite sink counter.

On the opposite end, near the foyer, is a smaller bedroom that also comes with its own bathroom. This one includes a tub and single sink. The builder also added what it calls “flex space” to this room. Just around the corner from the bedroom is a sunny, 9-by-7-foot space ideal to set up as a sitting room, home office, study or hobby area.

The buildings are five stories, and each of the units is similarly situated, but the fifth-floor homes have a slight twist. They come with a dramatic vaulted ceiling and a loft space that overlooks the living area. In that model home, a hardwood staircase in the great room leads up to the loft. The property’s sales manager said that’s the space where the grandkids are most likely to go.

Transit: The community offers easy access to Routes 29, 100 and 40 and Interstate 70, making for an easy commute to Columbia or Baltimore, and not too far from Washington. A shopping center is within walking distance.



