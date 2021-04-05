Wayne and Lori Berkowitz, both retired, are among the first buyers at Metro Walk. They are renting a townhouse nearby until their single-level condo is finished, which they expect this fall. They have grandchildren living in Ashburn and decided to buy a “forever” home close to them.

This will be the second home the Berkowitzes have purchased from Toll Brothers, and in addition to family, brand loyalty and public transportation, they were drawn to Ashburn.

“Lots of convenient access to shopping and dining,” Lori said. “Lower cost of living than places closer to D.C., close proximity to countryside wineries for weekend getaways and many walking trails. Essentially, many possibilities at our fingertips.”

Toll Brothers is offering a wide variety of floor plans and options at Metro Walk, beginning with four main categories of housing: 80 Lofts and 102 Flats (for a total of 182 condo units) and 122 Towns and 17 Brownstones (for 139 townhouses).

Lofts are “two-over-two” townhouse-style condos, with a stacked-pair of two-story units in each building. The units run from 1,525 to 2,456 square feet, and they come with three bedrooms and three bathrooms, including a powder room. There is also a one-car garage. Prices start at $541,995.

“Low maintenance Lofts make life easy for busy professionals or young families,” said Whitney Gore, marketing manager at Toll Brothers. “They can get a new construction home under $600,000.”

Flats cater to buyers looking for single-level living, although one floor plan, the Ballston, has two-levels, including ground-floor flex space. Units range from 2,275 to 2,895 square feet and come with elevator access, three or four bedrooms and three or four bathrooms, including a powder room. There is also a two-car garage. Prices start at $686,995.

“Buyers are loving the urban feeling of a single-floor condo concept, it provides ample natural light on all four sides of the home,” Gore said.

Towns are four-level townhouses, ranging from 2,533 to 3,189 square feet, with three or four bedrooms and three or four bathrooms, including a powder room. They come with a two-car garage and a rooftop terrace on the loft level. Prices start at $760,995.

Gore said the units appeal to professional couples and young families. “Many move up from a condo or older townhome and want a fee-simple [full ownership] townhome versus a condominium,” she said. “The rooftop terrace and loft are a big hit for the community. They provide private indoor-outdoor luxury-living space.”

Brownstones are larger four-level townhouses, with 3,298 to 3,477 square feet, three or four bedrooms and three or four bathrooms, including a powder room. They, too, come with a private rooftop terrace on the loft level and a two-car garage. A private elevator is an option. Prices start at $929,995.

“Many of the people who purchase … the Brownstones are professional couples and the newly retired who want to have a lower-maintenance lifestyle,” Gore said. “And the Brownstones offer a usable backyard space.”

The Berkowitzes were sold on the community right from the start.

“The moment Metro Walk was available, my husband and I ran to give them a deposit,” Lori said. “We did not look back. At the time of signing our contract, our lot literally was a pile of dirt. Not once, did we ever question the end result. Not one time.”

Nearby: Claude Moore Park, Fair Oaks Mall, Dulles Technology Corridor

Schools: Moorefield Station Elementary, Stone Hill Middle, Rock Ridge High School

Transit: The Ashburn Metro station, on the Silver Line, is within walking distance; it is expected to open in July 2022. The community is a short drive from Route 7 and Route 267 (Dulles Greenway). Dulles International Airport is about eight miles away.

Metro Walk at Moorefield Station

43461 Croson Lane, Ashburn, Va., 20148

At Metro Walk, Toll Brothers plans to build 80 Lofts and 102 Flats (condo units) and 122 Towns and 17 Brownstones (townhouses). Construction is underway on Lofts, Flats and Towns. Base prices range from $541,995 to $967,995. Units are selling well.

Builder: Toll Brothers

Features: With four housing types offered and access to a design studio, buyers have a wide variety of options and features to choose from. All units offer hardwood flooring, Energy Star-certified appliances, granite counter and vanity tops, tile floors in bathrooms, programmable thermostats and Wi-Fi-enabled garage door openers.

Bedrooms / bathrooms: 3 or 4/3 or 4 (including powder room)

Square-footage: 1,500 to 3,308

Homeowners association fee: The HOA fee on townhouses is currently set at $104. The condo fee is $269 on Lofts and $326 on Flats. Condo fees are typically higher because they cover building repairs that townhouse owners are responsible for.

View model: By appointment