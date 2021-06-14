Features: The interiors were designed by New York-based Deborah Berke Partners and were inspired by French modernism, the Art Deco movement and American architects Louis Kahn and Paul R. Williams. Kitchens have custom cabinetry from Henrybuilt, with self-closing hinges and custom hardware; PentalQuartz countertops and Danby marble backsplashes; a Grohe gooseneck faucet and an undermount stainless-steel sink; Thermador appliances; a built-in desk, banquette seating and six-inch-wide hardwood flooring. Owner’s bathrooms have custom-painted vanities with polished chrome hardware; custom stone, radiant-heated flooring; custom Watermark plumbing fixtures; and, in some units, free-standing Kohler Sunstruck tubs. Amenities include 24-hour concierge service by Abigail Michaels Concierge; a 2,000-square-foot fitness center; two club rooms available for booking private events; a rooftop terrace; and underground parking, with each resident allotted at least two spaces and some three.