Perhaps you just have to know to glance upward as you traverse Connecticut Avenue NW north of the Taft Bridge. Otherwise you might miss this Washington landmark, which at least three presidents, three vice presidents, two Supreme Court justices and movie star Marlene Dietrich have called home.
In recent years, the former hotel building was converted to 32 luxury condominium units, six of which remain for sale.
Wardman Tower opened in 1928 as an annex to the Wardman Park Hotel. The building, at Connecticut Avenue and Woodley Road, replaced the 1909 residence of developer Harry Wardman, who worked with architect Mihran Mesrobian on the tower and other notable Washington hotels, including the St. Regis and the Hay-Adams.
Wardman Tower was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1984. Apart from the tower, the original Wardman Park Hotel was demolished in 1978 to make way for the now-shuttered Marriott Wardman Park Hotel.
“Thus, the 1928 Tower is the only surviving building of the original complex, a tangible reminder of Wardman’s audacious but justified vision,” writes art and architectural historian Caroline Mesrobian Hickman in the photo-laden sales book given to Wardman Tower visitors and potential buyers. She is also the architect’s granddaughter.
The conversion of Wardman Tower to luxury condos — a process that included extensive renovation and historical preservation — was completed in 2017. The work encompassed interiors, exteriors and landscaping, including more than 1,000 windows, 200 doors, 200 balconies with cast-iron railings and 65,000 square feet of repointed brick facade.
The landscaping by Michael Vergason Landscape Architects transformed two acres and included 113 trees, three rain gardens, 7,000 feet of brick walks and terraces, and 18 replica light poles with a design from the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
Sales have reached the closeout phase. Every floor plan in the building is different, and the available units include two penthouses. Most have a balcony off the living room.
The entrance to residence 6C ($2.995 million) opens into a long gallery — perfect for showcasing art — that leads to a combined living, dining and kitchen area with a terrace. The owner’s suite and two bedrooms are to the right of the gallery.
Residence 7B ($4.995 million) has an owner’s bedroom with two en-suite bathrooms, including one with a free-standing tub and a southern view. The gallery hall extends through the middle of the unit, with bedrooms toward the front and the showplace living spaces toward the rear to maximize the views.
The building has a distinctive X shape, with the residences radiating out from the center. Each wing has three exposures, and the views from Wardman Tower — of the U.S. Capitol, the Washington Monument, Washington National Cathedral, Crystal City and Rosslyn across the Potomac River in Virginia, and much more — are hard to beat.
Nearby: Wardman Tower is within walking distance of the Smithsonian’s National Zoo. It’s about a six-minute drive to the Phillips Collection, a 12-minute drive to the White House and a 10- to 15-minute drive to Georgetown. The building is near numerous shops and restaurants along Connecticut Avenue.
Schools: Oyster-Adams Bilingual (K-8), Alice Deal Middle, Wilson High
Transit: Wardman Tower is a block from the Woodley Park-Zoo/Adams Morgan Metro station on the Red Line. Numerous buses provide service along Connecticut Avenue.
Wardman Tower
2660 Connecticut Ave. NW, Washington, D.C.
Prices for the remaining six residences range from $2.649 million to $6.995 million.
Builder: JBG Cos. and North America Sekisui House (NASH)
Features: The interiors were designed by New York-based Deborah Berke Partners and were inspired by French modernism, the Art Deco movement and American architects Louis Kahn and Paul R. Williams. Kitchens have custom cabinetry from Henrybuilt, with self-closing hinges and custom hardware; PentalQuartz countertops and Danby marble backsplashes; a Grohe gooseneck faucet and an undermount stainless-steel sink; Thermador appliances; a built-in desk, banquette seating and six-inch-wide hardwood flooring. Owner’s bathrooms have custom-painted vanities with polished chrome hardware; custom stone, radiant-heated flooring; custom Watermark plumbing fixtures; and, in some units, free-standing Kohler Sunstruck tubs. Amenities include 24-hour concierge service by Abigail Michaels Concierge; a 2,000-square-foot fitness center; two club rooms available for booking private events; a rooftop terrace; and underground parking, with each resident allotted at least two spaces and some three.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 2 to 3/ 4
Square footage: 3,123 to 4,648
Condominium association fees: $4,100 to $6,500 a month
Contact: Jennifer Felix, director of sales, 202-853-1784, jfelix@urbanpace.com